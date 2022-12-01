Ebony D. Minor, former Senior Airman from Beckley

Nothing can compare with the intensity of facing the enemy in combat.

And the same goes for the military personnel who work in the medical arena of a combat zone.

Senior Airman Ebony D. Minor of Beckley knows firsthand about the adrenaline flow experienced by service men and women charged with the responsibility of saving lives on the frontline.

Minor’s tour of duty in Iraq required the young African American soldier to put all her nursing skills to the ultimate test.

“Being a trained nurse, I work in military hospitals,” explained the daughter of Donald and Loraine Renee Minor of Beckley. “During my tour in Iraq, I was assigned to the only hospital in the area, working in the emergency ward as well as the ICU.

“I assisted in trauma cases like car accidents, burns and gunshot wounds. We even handled the badly wounded soldiers, who were often listed as DOA’s. The patients were flown to us by helicopter. We stabilized them and sent them to Germany for additional medical treatment.”

But serving in makeshift hospitals on the frontline in Iraq wasn’t the only memorable experience for Minor.

“Being an African American, I am proud to be a member of the 332 Expeditionary Wing, the unit that produced the Tuskegee Airmen, a troop of African American pilots who flew aircraft in the days when the military was segregated. Through their heroic missions, they paved the way for other African Americans who serve in the Air Force today.”

—

While stationed in Iraq, Minor worked in a hospital setting that enabled the young solider to serve not only American soldiers but also the members of coalition forces. “I got to know people from other countries,” explained the Woodrow Wilson High School graduate. “I met soldiers from Britain, Japan, Korea and Italy.”

What does Minor think of the soldiers who are fighting in Iraq now?

“I think the soldiers to a wonderful job,” she said. “I only hope they can get back safely to their friends and loved ones as soon as possible.”

Minor also praised the U.S. Air Force for helping her to gain knowledge and skills that she plans to use later in life.

“I have been trained to work as a nurse in the medical field,” she said. “The Air Force is a good place to start a career. It has provided me with a good start in life. I have learned skills that will affect my future. Before I went to Iraq, I worked at Wilford Hall, the largest U.S. Air Force hospital.”

—

Who was Minor’s hero while she was growing up in Beckley?

“My father, Master Sergeant Donald L. Minor retired,” she said. “The proudest moment of my life was the day that he retired after serving 27 years in the military. I was allowed to wear my uniform and stand in formation with his peers to honor him at his retirement ceremony.”

—

Top o’ the morning