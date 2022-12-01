Read full article on original website
Related
gordonramsayclub.com
Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge
Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
Real Simple
Salty Coffee Toffee Bars
Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
Epicurious
The Creamiest Vanilla Bean Flan
A popular dish throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as other regions influenced by Spanish cuisine, flan is the ultimate simple but showy dessert. The creamy custard hides a layer of rich caramel that, when flipped out of the pan, reveals itself to be an amber sauce that spreads to the edges of whatever party platter you’ve transferred it to. Instant applause.
therecipecritic.com
Christmas Tree Charcuterie Board
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. The cutest addition to any holiday party, this Christmas tree charcuterie board is both festive and delicious! It features a delicious mix of salami, prosciutto, cheese, fruits, and nuts, with rosemary sprigs as tree branches! It almost looks too good to eat.
Delish
Pecan Pralines
Creamy and crunchy, pecan pralines are the kind of like the perfect cross between a cookie and a candy. They're melt-in-your-mouth, and are the perfect gift to bring to any holiday gathering. They may seem daunting to make but are actually so much easier than you might think, especially when you follow our tips below.
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
I Tried the TikTok 4-Ingredient “Brown” Rice Casserole and It Was Buttery Heaven
Often, it’s the simplest dishes — those with an ingredient list you can count on one hand — that are the most flavorful. This is definitely the case with my newest TikTok find, which is known as “brown rice casserole” or “stick of butter rice.”
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Recipe for 'Dolly Parton's 5-Layer Casserole' Is Bound to Be a Hit
Dolly knows her stuff when it comes to cooking!
cleaneatingkitchen.com
Homemade Peppermint Patties (3-Ingredients)
This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. You’ll love this wholesome recipe for Homemade Peppermint Patties. They are so fun and yummy, and made with only 3 ingredients. This recipe is also plant-based, vegan, and dairy-free so it can be enjoyed by everyone!
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHERRY ALMOND SHORTBREAD COOKIES
Cherry Almond Shortbread Cookies are made with coconut, maraschino cherries & almonds! This recipe for almond shortbread cookies is buttery tender & simply made by slicing and baking. These soft and delicate cherry shortbread cookies will quickly make their way into your heart and become your next go-to recipe. The...
butterwithasideofbread.com
OLD FASHIONED POTATO CANDY
Old Fashioned Potato Candy recipe made with mashed potatoes tastes like a Mounds bar! Only 5 ingredients to make this delicious chocolate covered potato candy. I love baking and making treats around the holidays, and just recently tried this recipe for potato candy. And yes, I was a little wary about coating mashed potatoes with chocolate. I promise that if you add enough powdered sugar to mashed potatoes, you can’t even tell they are potatoes! These little treats are so simple to make and this is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes.
8 cookie recipes to make the holiday season sweet
Try these holiday cookie recipes from classics like cut-out Christmas shapes to creative and keto-friendly sweet treats.
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Peanut butter is an incredible food, not only because it’s tasty and healthy but because it’s one of the most versatile ingredients. In this recipe, you can find many “diet enemies” – but you can always find a day to celebrate sweets and enjoy life – so, the following peanut butter mousse pie is just ideal for that kind of days! I mixed a few delicious, hard- to- resist ingredients that make this recipe rich and tasty.
These Cranberry Cookie Sticks Are Just as Delicious as They Are Beautiful
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The Barbiecore trend has been hot recently, with the Barbie influence leading to pops of pink appearing in everything from decor to cookware. But that splash of bright and cheerful color does not have to be limited to style choices — it can actually be quite fun when incorporated into sweet treats, too.
dcnewsnow.com
Create a festive Christmas party with these mini tabletop Christmas trees
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s no better symbol of the Christmas season than the Christmas tree. Yes, you have Santa Claus and snowflakes, reindeer and elves, but come Christmas morning, it’s the tree you and your loved ones gather around. But not...
butterwithasideofbread.com
HOT CHOCOLATE POPCORN
Hot Chocolate Popcorn made with butter, marshmallows and hot cocoa mix. Sweet popcorn recipe that makes the perfect snack for those cold winter days and the rest of the year too!. Popcorn is always the perfect snack, and we love finding new ways to sweeten it up. We love our...
macaronikid.com
SAVORY MASHED SWEET POTATOES Recipe
THESE DELECTABLE SWEET POTATOES WITH ROSEMARY AND CANDIED PECANS WILL BE YOUR NEW GO-TO FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS!. ½ cup (75 mL) 2% plain low-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream. 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter. 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped rosemary. ¾ tsp (4 mL) salt.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHRISTMAS CAKE BATTER FUDGE
Christmas Cake Batter Fudge made in the microwave with only 4 ingredients! Easy fudge recipe made with white chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk and two different types of cake mix. Fudge is such a great treat, especially around the holidays. Some fudge recipes are a little bit tricky and require...
gordonramsayclub.com
Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)
This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
Comments / 0