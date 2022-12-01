Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Will Be 'Slaughtered' For Netflix Docuseries? Experts Warn Sussexes Of Massive Backlash
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries will drop next month. However, many believed it would only subject them to a massive backlash. Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Be 'Absolutely Slaughtered' Over Netflix Docuseries?. Royal commentator Calvin Robinson weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's anticipated docuseries...
Meghan Markle Refused to Allow Kate Middleton to Take Pictures of Archie After His Birth, Royal Expert Claims
A royal commentator is claiming that Meghan Markle reportedly would not allow Kate Middleton to take the first pictures of Archie after his birth despite the princess's "generous" offer.
Body Language Expert Analyzes Video Showing Prince Louis May Have Gotten His ‘Rebellious’ Side From Another Royal (Not Prince Harry)
An unearthed video now making the rounds on TikTok shows that Prince Louis may have gotten his "rebellious" trait from another royal, not his Uncle Harry.
Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry
Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share dramatic trailer for Netflix show
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally giving fans a look at their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries — right in the middle of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston trip. The trailer for “Harry & Meghan” dropped Thursday morning and shows photos taken throughout their relationship — including images of Markle looking glum at royal events and even crying — and brief footage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new life in California. “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry narrates. “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Markle asks...
King Charles Had 4 Words to Describe Meghan Markle After Prince Harry Introduced Them
According to Christopher Andersen's 2022 book, 'The King: The Life of Charles III,' the monarch described Meghan Markle as 'charming' and 'delightful' after Prince Harry made introductions.
musictimes.com
Keke Palmer Now 2022: Baby Daddy, Net Worth, SNL Pregnancy Announcement
Keke Palmer might have dropped one of the biggest bombshell news on "Saturday Night Live!" The Nickelodeon alum, who was famously known for her role as True Jackson in the 2008 teen sitcom "True Jackson VP," is a teen no more, as she finally enters motherhood in her special announcement recently.
purewow.com
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
Meghan Markle Is Desperate to ‘Cling’ to Her Duchess Title Now After Conversations With Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Royal Expert Says
According to a royal commentator , Meghan Markle now realizes the importance of her duchess title and really wants to hold onto it after talks with Beatrice and Eugenie.
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
Meghan Markle Needs to ‘Make Up Her Mind’ About Whether or Not She Wants to Be in the Royal Family, Says Expert
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has come under fire for talking about the royal family on a regular basis. One royal expert says Meghan must choose between royal life or her new life in California.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Princess Diana’s Biographer Accuses Prince Harry of Being Prince William’s ‘Hitman’ Rather Than His ‘Wingman’
The author who wrote Princess Diana's explosive biography is speaking out ahead of Prince Harry's memoir and insisting that Diana never thought Harry would become William's "hitman."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ‘Spoiled Brats’ Who Get Paid to ‘Do Nothing’ Says Royal Commentator
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to receive a prestigious award for speaking out against alleged racism within the royal family. One expert says Harry and Meghan get millions for "doing nothing."
You’ll Never Guess How Many Nannies Beyoncé Hired For Blue, Rumi and Sir
She’s rich, famous and one-half of one of the most powerful couples on the planet. So it’s only obvious that Beyoncé would need a hand (or two) when it comes to raising her children. The mother of three (Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5)...
Camilla Parker Bowles Left ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ by Husband Andrew, Leading to Affair With King Charles III Claims Royal Insider
Camilla Parker Bowles was left 'crushed and unwanted' by her husband Andrew, leading to a long affair with King Charles III claims a royal insider.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
