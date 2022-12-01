ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why This Nomura Analyst Sees India's Growth Slowing In 2023

By Priya Nigam
 3 days ago
On CNBC, Sonal Varma of Nomura said India’s growth rate cycle is expected to decelerate as financial conditions have tightened and a slowdown in exports is seen.

As the "catchup normalization in services is already done," the growth momentum is seen slowing down, she added.

India’s growth rate is estimated at around 7% for the current financial year, but is expected to decelerate to 4.7% in the next financial year, Varma said. She also said that India’s GDP on average is already above the pre-COVID level, but there are headwinds ahead from the global scenario and there could be a "technical slowdown ahead."

Photo via Shutterstock.

