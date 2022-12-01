Read full article on original website
DHEC says flu cases continue to rise in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week, South Carolina's health agency, DHEC, released new numbers for the state that continue to show an increase to an already high number of flu cases and deaths. A week after Thanksgiving, South Carolina is seeing another bump in flu cases. According to Jonathan Knoche,...
WRDW-TV
With an early peak of cases, flu raises concerns in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been reporting about RSV for weeks, but those numbers are trending down, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Right now, the virus that’s trending upward in the two-state region is flu. And it doesn’t appear to be leaving anytime soon....
Charleston City Paper
S.C. second most dangerous state for drivers, study says
South Carolina ranked as the second most unsafe state for drivers in the U.S. after Montana, according to a new report from Forbes Advisor. The company determined South Carolina’s rank by analyzing five key areas from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — number of fatal car accidents per capita, total people killed in car accidents per capita, percent of fatalities from speeding, percent of fatalities from impaired driving and percentage change in total people killed in car accidents.
WIS-TV
High level of flu activity in SC at start of holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the holiday season is in full gear, the influenza-like illness activity level was around three times higher in South Carolina than the state’s annual average. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports a 9.0% of patient visits to SC ilINet providers...
WLTX.com
Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
WRDW-TV
BEWARE: USDA investigating rise in stolen SNAP benefits from South Carolina families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scammers are stealing food from hungry South Carolina children. We’ve learned from officials that the South Carolina Department of Social Services is seeing an increase in stolen SNAP benefits, which is money low income families can use to buy food. A spokesperson for the...
WMAZ
Georgia asking for updated contact info as end of public health emergency could end Medicaid coverage for many
ATLANTA — Georgia officials are urging recipients of Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids health coverage to update their contact information in anticipation of eventual eligibility changes. The Georgia Department of Human Services website notes that under federal COVID-19 response legislation, Medicaid coverage was guaranteed to continue - even for...
ghsindianpost.org
What Are Teenagers Like in The South?
What are the thought processes of teenagers in South Carolina on a day-to-day basis? Let us answer that question with my own perspective on how teenagers live in the Palmetto state. Teenagers with strict parents tend to make rebellious kids. Strict parents that create numerous rules for their children simultaneously...
WSAV NOW Weather: Warm & dry conditions expected for winter 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The next week ahead is expected to be very warm and dry, and that is likely to be the trend well into the start of 2023. For most of 2022, rainfall in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry has been trending well below normal levels. The climate reporting station at Savannah-Hilton Head […]
WMBF
New map details hundreds of food pantries, resources available to South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizations that fight hunger say food insecurity becomes especially evident this time of year, as families want to make the holiday season as special as it can be, but sometimes dollars don’t stretch far enough. According to Feeding America, one in ten South Carolinians faces...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
South Carolina County Working on $1 Billion Manufacturing Factory Deal
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. County lawmakers in South Carolina have approved...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
South Carolinians Can Get A Stimulus Check For $800 & There's Still Time To Quality
South Carolina residents can get a relief check from the government and there is still time for taxpayers to sign up. In June, the state's Department of Revenue announced a $1 billion tax rebate plan, which essentially is a partial refund. The plan promised to return up to $800 into...
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of South Carolina?
The Carolina Wren Is The Official State Bird Of The SC. The Carolina wren is the official state bird of South Carolina. The wren is a small bird found throughout the Southeastern United States and even in Central America. It has a distinctive white stripe over its eye, a black tail, and a distinctive song. This song can be heard during the daytime or night and in all kinds of weather. Its name is indicative of the high regard that South Carolina has for birds.
This Is South Carolina's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider found the most interesting Christmas traditions in each state, including this historic twist in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
WINTER PREPAREDNESS WEEK: What you need to know before a storm
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — While it may not be that cold outside this evening, winter is just around the corner. The state emergency management division and other agencies are asking South Carolina residents to prepare for severe winter weather now as part of Winter Readiness Week. If you do...
crbjbizwire.com
Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pie In South Carolina
You can't go wrong with a slice of pie, whether you're celebrating a special occasion or holiday with family and friends or you're a math-lover marking the annual Pi Day (March 13). Tasting Table searched around the country to find the best slice of pie in each state, from fruity favorites like brown sugar peach to southern staples like sweet potato pie.
kiss951.com
South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA
A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
