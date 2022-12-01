Good news in Florida’s fight against deadly opioids | Editorial

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody holds a press conference to announce a new website to help combat the opioid crisis, DoseOfRealityFL.com, at her offices in Orlando, on Friday, September 20, 2019. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Florida counties are about to get an infusion of life-saving cash to fight a growing opioid crisis. The only challenge: Use the money well and for the purpose intended.

The money is coming from Florida’s cut of $13 billion in national settlements with three of the nation’s largest drugstore chains — Walgreens, CVS and Walmart, each of which has been accused of lax drug-dispensing practices that helped addiction rates across the nation. That’s on top of the money the state is already getting from individual drugmakers that promoted the drugs as safe, effective treatment for minor pain. Those companies targeted in litigation vigorously pursued by Attorney General Ashley Moody after the state opted not to sign on to a multistate effort.

Some have criticized Moody for going it alone on that portion of the litigation for as long as she did, but having Florida and a handful of other states as outliers might have boosted the amount of the final $26 billion settlment in that part of the litigation, which Florida shares in.

The chains and drug companies still deny they did anything wrong, but at this point, it hardly matters: They all certainly profited off a boom in prescriptions for powerful painkillers such as Oxycontin, which set the state on a fatal trajectory that has claimed thousands of lives.

Florida is to blame for much of the tragedy. In the early 2000s, the Sunshine State was well-known as a haven for “pill mills” that sometimes generated hundreds of prescriptions a month. By 2010, 98 of the top 100 doctors writing opioid prescriptions across the nation were based in Florida, and by 2012, Florida doctors were writing 86 prescriptions a year per 100 population. Yes, that’s 100 — not 100,000. Enough to cover every man, woman and many children in the state.

Florida cracked down on prescribing practices starting in 2010. By then, it was too late for many. Caught in the grip of vicious, hungry addictions, many Floridians sought out pills on the black market or turned to street drugs including heroin. These unauthorized, unregulated drugs — dangerous on their own — became instantly fatal for thousands when adulterated with synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which can kill in doses as small as 2 mg. For reference, that’s about the weight of one mosquito. A hungry one.

It’s sadly ironic — and wholly foreseeable — that Florida’s crackdown led to an increase in opioid overdoses. But the state certainly has the resources now to save lives. The distribution of funding is somewhat complicated, but the bottom line is that Orange County can expect to receive about $6.6 million this year from the pharmacy settlements, the Sentinel’s Martin Comas reported. Seminole’s share is $3.6 million, Lake can expect $1.7 million and Osceola is in line to get $2 million. The money can be used to pay for treatment and prevention; we’d strongly urge local officials to emphasize efforts to distribute the anti-overdose drug naloxone as widely as possible. With minimal training, it can be a lifesaver.

There is, of course, more to be done. A generous portion of the settlement money should flow to addiction treatment, where Florida currently lags behind other states. Spending money on prevention is the other big priority.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Moody deserve credit for getting the state this far. They should make it clear, however, that this funding is not a giveaway to sneakily supplement local law enforcement budgets, touching off a shell game that shuttles settlement money to other priorities that have nothing to do with addiction. Generally, we’re not fans of pre-emption, but this seems line one area where the Legislature, led by DeSantis, should act to ensure that this funding isn’t diverted away from addiction prevention and treatment.

Floridians have paid the price for previous administrations’ irresponsible non-response to opioids — in families torn apart, in careers destroyed and young lives blighted by addiction, in the crushing sorrow of learning that a loved one has died of an overdose. They deserve to know that this money will be spent as promised: To save future lives, to spare future pain.

