(Appleton MN-) Appleton Area Health employees along with members of the community teamed together to offer nutritious meals by hosting a cereal drive during the month of November. Food insecurity is a concern for families in our region. The USDA estimates that 12.5 million households with kids in the United States experience food-insecurity. Appleton Area Health is committed to helping families and start each day with a nutritious meal that benefits children’s overall health. During the drive, more than 100 boxes/bags of cereal were collected from staff and community members totaling more than 1,160 servings which will be donated to the local Food Shelf. “Caring for our friends and neighbors in our great community is extremely important to our team members. During difficult economic times, families are struggling to feed their families. If we can share with others, put a meal on the table, and brighten a family’s day, then we have made a difference.” - Greg Miner, Appleton Area Health CEO.

APPLETON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO