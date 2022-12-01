Read full article on original website
Parts are hard to find for Willmar's wind turbines
(Willmar MN-) Willmar's two wind turbines are still about 6 years away from reaching what is considered the end of their useful life, and Willmar Municipal Utilities officials hope they will be able to keep them running up to that point. WMU General Manager John Harren says the problem is getting parts. The turbines were produced by the German company Dewind, which has since been sold and resold, and is currently in liquidation. Harren says so far, when there's been a breakdown, they've been able to locate parts on the internet...
Willmar City Council members not impressed with proposed sites for new city hall
(Willmar MN-) Members of the Willmar City Council Tuesday heard a presentation from an architect on potential sites for a city hall, a community center, or a combined facility. Potential sites for a new Willmar Community Center include Gesch Park on the corner of Olena Avenue and 12th Street Southeast, Lincoln Park north of Minnesota Avenue and east of Ninth Street Southeast, and a location near Lakeland Elementary that would be south of the school and north of Willmar Avenue Southeast.
City looking to hire Willmar Parks and Rec Facilities Coordinator
(Willmar MN-) City Administrator Leslie Valiant says with all the additional park facilities in Willmar, the city is now looking to hire a new Facilities Coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...City Operations Director Kyle Box says with the creation of...
New company looking to locate in Willmar Industrial Park...state grant needed for road improvements
(Willmar MN-) Willmar economic development officials are hoping to hear soon if they will be recieving a grant to help with the latest business coming to the Willmar Industrial Park. Willmar and Kandiyohi County EDC Director Aaron Backman says they are vying with three other projects for a state Transportation Economic Development, or TED grant. Backman says the grant would pay for improving Highway 40 at County Road 5 to assist with trucks coming into and out of a transportation hub for a company called Nexyst 360...
State approves grant to improve local child care situation
(Willmar MN-) Willmar and Kandiyohi County is getting a $200,000 state grant to help improve the local child care situation. Governor Tim Walz Thursday announced the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is awarding nearly $2.5 million to 17 child care organizations representing communities throughout Minnesota. This latest round of grant funding will help increase the supply of quality child care providers to support regional economic development. In a news release, Walz said “In every community across the state, we hear from families and small businesses that increasing access to affordable child care is the best way to support our work force, grow our economy, and foster economic prosperity. These grants reach communities across our state to help increase child care access and ensure families and our youngest Minnesotans receive the care and early education they deserve.”
Maternity and pediatric departments at CentraCare-Rice become locked units
(Willmar MN-) CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar says for the security of their youngest patients, the Women's & Children's department (OB/maternity/pediatrics) became a locked unit beginning Thursday. When visitors arrive to the unit on the 3rd floor of Rice Hospital, they will need to speak with a receptionist by picking up the phone outside of the locked double doors and identify themselves, along with the first and last name of the patient they are visiting. Visitors will also need to pick up the phone and notify the receptionist as they are exiting the unit. CentraCare thanks the public for doing their part to help keep patients safe.
Possible victims of RockSolid Construction being sought
(Alexandria, MN) -- The sheriff's office in Douglas County is asking possible additional victims to contact them, after a co-owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal was charged with swindling a man out of nearly 114-thousand dollars for a house and shed which was never built. Prosecutors allege Derek Fischer accepted the money, didn't start the project and blocked contact with the victim. Investigators say they've located another victim in Crow Wing County and believe there may be others in the state. They say Fischer uses sites like Facebook Marketplace to solicit business.
Santa coming to Sunburg Saturday
(Sunburg MN-) Santa is coming to Sunburg Saturday evening. Starting at 5 p.m., people are invited to stand outside their homes and Santa and his helpers will do a "drive-by gifting." Santa and his crew of helpers will start at the firehall and make their way all around town, and his helpers will bring a gift bag to all children they see. And Santa will of course wave and shout a greeting. Families from outside the city are invited to come as well, and line the sidewalk by the post office, Lake Region Bank, Kultur Hus, Skindelien Hardware and the cafe parking lot. The event is sponsored by the Sunburg Area Commercial Club, Sunburg Ambulance, Sunburg Fire and The City of Sunburg.
Willmar police chief hoping for guidance from state if recreational cannabis becomes legal
(Willmar MN-) With momentum building toward the legalization of recreational cannabis in Minnesota, local law enforcement is wondering about how to test drivers for impairment. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says for alcohol, it's clear...a reading of .08 in a driver's blood stream is the thresh-hold for filing DUI charges. But at this time the only thing an officer can do is field test a pot smoker for impairment...
Ridgewater College Machine Tool Program gets $18,000 donation
(Willmar MN-) Students in Ridgewater College’s Machine Tool Technology program will have increased financial support as they pursue careers in machining and manufacturing thanks to a Gene Haas Foundation grant of $18,000. The funds will provide scholarships and assistance for high-tech program needs. “Today’s demand for skilled CNC (Computer...
Pay It Forward
From December 12 through 16 KWLM listeners will have a chance to win $100 for themselves and they will get to "Pay It Forward" by selecting one of five local charities that KWLM will donate $100 to in honor of the KWLM listener. The charities you may choose from are:
Appleton cereal drive nets more than 100 boxes
(Appleton MN-) Appleton Area Health employees along with members of the community teamed together to offer nutritious meals by hosting a cereal drive during the month of November. Food insecurity is a concern for families in our region. The USDA estimates that 12.5 million households with kids in the United States experience food-insecurity. Appleton Area Health is committed to helping families and start each day with a nutritious meal that benefits children’s overall health. During the drive, more than 100 boxes/bags of cereal were collected from staff and community members totaling more than 1,160 servings which will be donated to the local Food Shelf. “Caring for our friends and neighbors in our great community is extremely important to our team members. During difficult economic times, families are struggling to feed their families. If we can share with others, put a meal on the table, and brighten a family’s day, then we have made a difference.” - Greg Miner, Appleton Area Health CEO.
Betty Schleh
Betty J. Schleh, 78 of New London, died Friday, December 2, 2022 at GlenOaks Care Center in New London. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Willmar. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Gausdal Cemetery near New London. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in New London.
Willard "Bob"Arndt
Willard "Bob" Arndt, 89, of Cosmos, passed away on November 18, 2022. Funeral service will be at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos on December 10, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:45 am and a memorial service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. Arrangements by National Cremation Society.
Train
The New London-Spicer Wildcats football team is set to take on the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton R…
Cardinals win at home against Northern Lakes
The Willmar Cardinal girls hockey won at home Friday night against Northern Lakes with a final score of 4-2. Willmar had an excellent start to the game taking an early lead 2-0 in the opening period. The Cardinals first goal came from Sophia Quinn, assisted by Avery Quinn. Lauren Eilers scored an unassisted goal to go up 2-0. Northern Lakes was able to even the score in the 2nd period 2-2.
NLS Football Coach Chad Gustafson Previews their Prep Bowl Game
The New London-Spicer Wildcats football team is set to take on the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels on Saturday afternoon at 1 o'clock. The Rambow Pregame Show on The Train is set for 12:45pm. KWLM Sports Director Todd Bergeth had a chance to talk with Wildcat Head Coach Chad Gustafson.
