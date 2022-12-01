Duke basketball: Five-star recruit answers call from Cameron Crazies

North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program on Wednesday night.

From the looks of it, he thoroughly enjoyed watching the No. 17 Blue Devils (7-2, 0-0 ACC) notch an 81-72 victory over the visiting No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Evans, a 6-foot-6, 170-pound five-star who sits No. 16 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Rankings and whose long limbs and smooth moves have drawn comparisons to former Duke sensation Brandon Ingram, began the game behind the Blue Devil bench, just a few seats from head coach Jon Scheyer's wife and proud parents.

During a TV timeout late in the second half, though, he couldn't resist the call from a large group of the whited-out Cameron Crazies on the opposite side of the court: "Isaiah Evans, come sit with us!"

As one can see in the following video, which Evans tweeted after the game, he was not shy about being an honorary Crazie for the night and taking part in all the chants:

Isaiah Evans has a growing list of suitors, now about two dozen deep, but is not one of the seven undecided recruits in his class holding a Duke basketball offer. However, that may soon change.

Currently, the Blue Devils boast one 2024 commit: Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris, a noted sharpshooter who announced his decision to play for Duke in mid-October.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.