Durham, NC

Duke basketball: Five-star recruit answers call from Cameron Crazies

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfWkD_0jTjAXLV00

North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program on Wednesday night.

From the looks of it, he thoroughly enjoyed watching the No. 17 Blue Devils (7-2, 0-0 ACC) notch an 81-72 victory over the visiting No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Evans, a 6-foot-6, 170-pound five-star who sits No. 16 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Rankings and whose long limbs and smooth moves have drawn comparisons to former Duke sensation Brandon Ingram, began the game behind the Blue Devil bench, just a few seats from head coach Jon Scheyer's wife and proud parents.

During a TV timeout late in the second half, though, he couldn't resist the call from a large group of the whited-out Cameron Crazies on the opposite side of the court: "Isaiah Evans, come sit with us!"

As one can see in the following video, which Evans tweeted after the game, he was not shy about being an honorary Crazie for the night and taking part in all the chants:

Isaiah Evans has a growing list of suitors, now about two dozen deep, but is not one of the seven undecided recruits in his class holding a Duke basketball offer. However, that may soon change.

Currently, the Blue Devils boast one 2024 commit: Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris, a noted sharpshooter who announced his decision to play for Duke in mid-October.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

247Sports

Freshman Mark Mitchell led Duke in scoring last night for first time since season opener

When the final buzzer sounded in Duke's 75-59 win over Boston College on Saturday, the Blue Devils had earned head coach Jon Scheyer his first career ACC win and got conference play off to an positive start. Three players scored in double digits, led by Mark Mitchell's 15 points in just 22 minutes of play. The freshman forward made six of his seven shots from the floor, including 5-5 from the floor and 2-2 from three-point range in the second half.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball announces starting lineup for ACC opener

Following Wednesday night's 81-72 home win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the final ACC-Big Ten Challenge, the Duke basketball team hosts the unranked Boston College Eagles (5-3, 0-0 ACC) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN) in the first conference game of the season for the No. 17 Blue Devils (7-2, 0-0 ACC).
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Young Duke basketball product spreads wings again for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks rookie forward AJ Griffin has posted double-digit scoring totals in six of his past eight games. That includes the recent Duke basketball one-and-done's 24 points, tying his career-high, in his shorthanded team's 117-109 home win over the Denver Nuggets (14-8) on Friday night. It was Griffin's second start...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Kevin Keatts on Pitt loss: 'It wasn’t our night'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State suffered an ugly 68-60 loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC opener after a cold shooting night from the guards and early foul trouble for the big men. Kevin Keatts answered questions after the loss on Jarkel Joiner's poor shooting, how to move forward and much more on Friday night.
RALEIGH, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football: Jacolby Criswell will enter the transfer portal

While delayed by a week, the offseason changes began in earnest for the Tar Heels on Sunday morning, as super sophomore quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Criswell tweeted out his announcement, thanking Tar Heel fans for supporting him throughout his three years on campus:
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Duke lands commitment from OL grad transfer Michael Purcell

Duke Football has landed a commitment from Graduate Transfer Offensive Lineman Michael Purcell, he announced via social media today. "Pumped to say I’ve committed to play my last year of eligibility at Duke University!" The fifth-year senior at Elon University started 32 games during his time with the Phoenix,...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Several Questions That Need Answers

UNC Basketball travels back home from Bloomington with several questions that need answers after the 77-65 loss to Indiana. To say the 2022-2023 season has not gone as planned is a major understatement. Before we get into a number of questions that need to be answered, let’s be clear about a few things.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
fbschedules.com

2022 ACC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2022 ACC Championship Game is set with the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

James Ward steps down as Wakefield football coach

After four seasons of coaching Wakefield High School's football team in Raleigh, James Ward has decided to step down, HighSchoolOT has confirmed. Ward left his role as the head coach at Beddingfield High School in Wilson to take the Wakefield job in 2019. Since Ward took over the Wakefield program, the Wolverines have an overall record of 12-28.
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Comments / 0

