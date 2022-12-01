Read full article on original website
Melissa
2d ago
I love this story! Sometimes it takes awhile for the right family to come along. Here’s to you living you BEST life Gumbo!
Related
TODAY.com
Owner of golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls has this warning
A Tennessee family is thankful their dog survived Thanksgiving last year — and wants to help others do the same. On Thanksgiving Day, Knoxville resident Becky Collins was busy preparing to host company. The mother of three kids — plus a playful golden retriever pup named Pippa — had mixed bread dough she shaped into a dozen dinner rolls. Then she placed a kitchen towel over them for the final rise of several hours.
Wbaltv.com
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
kmvt
Two area dogs in need of a temporary home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala. Interested residents would need to...
Hundreds of local dogs are getting euthanized due to overpopulated shelters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center was close to becoming a “no kill” shelter but that time is long gone. The holiday season is one of the hardest times for adoptions and shelter leaders say things are only going to get worse unless the community steps up to help. Hundreds of dogs are […]
News On 6
Norman Animal Shelter Says 'Goodbye' To Longest Resident
Tails were wagging as the Norman Animal Shelter said goodbye to their longest resident, Cora. Cora had spent 261 days in the shelter, and on Monday she was finally adopted. Animal Welfare officers said she made herself right at home in the car to her new home, and was ready to get out of there.
Harvey was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County | Forgotten Friends
KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Harvey is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner...
The Dogington Post
Starving Dog Found Locked In Closet By New Homeowners
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. While remodeling their recently acquired home in Maine, a couple recently came across an unexpected visitor: an abandoned puppy. The malnourished pit bull mix was found by the new owners...
50 Starving, Urine-Soaked Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston
Dozens of hungry dogs, including a day-old puppy, are getting a fresh start after being rescued by the Houston SPCA earlier this month. An emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 allowed the Houston SPCA to get onto the Houston Heights property on on Nov. 2 to rescue the animals, according to a news release from the donation-based non-profit. All the animals were miraculously alive.
pethelpful.com
Precious Dog About to Be Returned to Shelter Has Us in Tears
Adopting a pet is a major responsibility because being a pet parent is not a simple job. Not only is it a years long commitment, but some animals can be more work than others, and adopting without doing prior research on the type of animal or breed can lead to some unpleasant surprises. One pup was briefly adopted by a family that was not prepared for her and was returned to the shelter a few days later.
Viral TikTok video shows Home Depot customer hysterical after her dog's neck is seen bleeding by attack from another dog
Home Depot is a pet-friendly store but it requires that pets must be on leashes. **This article is based on information sourced from veterinary, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County Dog Warden reports happy ending for pit bull no one wanted
If you’re looking for a story that will brighten your holidays, here’s one with a happy ending from the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page. It was back in late March when Natasha was turned over to the dog pound because the owner of the pit bull said she wasn’t cat friendly.
Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on
A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
Mom Urged Not To Host Christmas for 15 After In-Laws Invite Their Family
Several user on Mumsnet sided with the author of the latest viral post, including one who said: "You're not being unreasonable not to want all that work."
Upworthy
Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
Watch the video to see the tender moment chimp realizes she is reunited with her baby
A chimpanzee at Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas gave birth to a baby earlier this month. Mahale, the mama chimp, gave birth via C-section to a male baby, which was having trouble breathing on its own. Mama and baby were separated for a bit because the infant chimp was not...
‘Loving’ 7-year-old Athena Strand goes missing from Texas home after fight with stepmom
A 7-year-old girl mysteriously vanished from her Texas bedroom after she got into an argument with her stepmother and has been missing for two days. Athena Strand was last seen in her Paradise home Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., an Amber Alert states. The city lies approximately 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth. “We know that there was a little bit of an argument between her and her step-mom last night but it isn’t anything unusual,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told NBC 5. “There was that argument, then step-mom went to fix dinner, came back to get Athena, and Athena wasn’t in...
Goat born with 'human face' looks like it's wearing glasses and resembles Santa Claus
A goat was born with a deformed human face that appears to have glasses, making it look like a demonic Santa Claus. The malformed goat has been born with a human face, with thick white tufts on its head and chin that Santa Claus would be proud of, and dark circles around its eyes that look similar to glasses.
Puppies Among 68 Dogs Airlifted From Breeding Mills in 'Lifesaving' Mission
"We can't wait to follow their adoption journeys," a rescuer told Newsweek. "We are proud to have made a difference in the lives of these dogs and puppies."
Dog's Reaction to Cat Returning From Vets Melts Hearts: 'So Concerned'
A "concerned" dog's reaction to his "sister cat" returning from the vet has gone viral. The clip shared by their owner @vanessa.reads has racked up more than 719,000 views since it was posted on November 5. Toto, the calico, can be seen excitedly running down the stairs wagging his tail...
‘World’s oldest living cat’ outlived two owners and loves naps. Meet Flossie
She’s starting a new chapter after leaving volunteers “flabbergasted.”
Newsweek
New York City, NY
Comments / 9