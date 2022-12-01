ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Video France Strikes Unions Agreement, Teases Trio Of Films And ‘Killer Coaster’ Series & Adds Paramount+

By Jesse Whittock
 3 days ago
Prime Video France used a lavish dinner in Paris to unveil an agreement with several local entertainment unions and several new original films, shows and channels.

The agreement with interprofessional organizations AnimFrance, SATEV, SEDPA, SPI, USPA and SACD will be for an initial four years and, according to Prime Video France Country Manager Brigitte Ricou-Bellan, reflects “the parties’ shared vision of promoting the diversity, renewal and influence of French audiovisual creation.”

Prime Video has already signed up to spend 20% of its French revenues on French content, alongside Apple TV+, Disney+ and Netflix, and today’s agreement brings the streamer closer to the local production sector, with the guilds representing sectors ranging from animation through to docs.

Also unveiled at the event, which was held at the Lutetia Hotel and attended by many French actors and creatives, were the greenlight of Prime Video Original movies Sentinelle , Drone Games and La Graine , the cast of upcoming series Killer Coaster , the launch Warner Bros Discovery brands Adult Swim and Toonami on Prime Video Channels and Paramount+, which has gone live today in the country on the service.

Sentinelle is produced by 22h22 & Les Films entre 2 et 4 and will be launch exclusively on Prime Video n over 240 countries and territories in 2023.

Other new movies include Drone Games , directed by Olivier Abbou. Starring the like of Angele Metzger and Orlando Vaulthier, it follow a lonely teenage fan of drones who crosses paths with an anarchist gang of thieves, who involve him in a series of robberies. Mediawan-owned White Lion Film is producing with Jack N’a Qu’un Oeil ahead of a 2023 release.

La Graine , meanwhile, is directed by Eloise Lang. It starts Marie Papillon, Stacy Marton and Francois Damiens and follows a couple who are trying for a child and travel to Belgium for a final test. Pathé and Les Films du Cap are co-producing the film, which release exclusively in France on Prime Video in 2023.

Deadline

‘Black Panther’ Rises To $733M Global, ’Violent Night’ Launches With $20M WW & ‘Matilda’ Nears $10M In UK – International Box Office

Akin to domestic, it was a rather sleepy weekend at the international box office. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever again won the frame, with $20.2M from 50 overseas markets for an offshore total of $339.3M and a global tally of $733M through Sunday. The offshore drop on Wakanda Forever was 39% as it heads to a finish in the $800Ms worldwide. The film still reigns as the No. 1 non-local movie in several markets including France, Germany, the UK, Australia, Korea, Brazil and Mexico and remains the No. 7 biggest global movie of the year. Internationally, it will soon pass Thor: Ragnarok...
Deadline

Prime Video Replaces Netflix As No. 1 Streaming Service In U.S., According To Longtime Industry Tracker Parks Associates; Peacock Cracks Top 10

Prime Video has supplanted Netflix as the No. 1 subscription streaming outlet in the U.S. in an annual ranking compiled by research firm Parks Associates. (See full chart below.) The company didn’t disclose its methodology for how it isolates the number of Prime Video subscribers, a metric long cloaked in secrecy due to Amazon’s general reluctance to disclose statistics about its Prime business. Still, Parks has been a reputable tracker of the streaming space for more than a decade. For many years in the 2010s, its rankings looked consistent, with the former “Big 3” of Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu sharing...
Deadline

Mylene Demongeot Dies: French Film Actress Known For Comedy Was 87

Mylene Demongeot, whose career spanned 70 years of French and British cinema appearances, died today at age 87 in a Paris hospital. No cause of death has been reported. Demongeot was best known for comedies in France, including two trilogies that appeared a half-century apart, the Fantomas films in the 1960s and Camping in recent years. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As 'Green Book' Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Related Story David Robinson Dies: Dog The Bounty Hunter Team Member Was 50 She was also known for her role as Milady de Winter...
Deadline

‘SAS Rogue Heroes’ Renewed For Season Two By BBC

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s SAS Rogue Heroes has been renewed for a second season by the BBC. The wartime drama, which was picked up for season one by Epix in the U.S., ended in the past few minutes with a “To Be Continued” caption as Jack O’Connell’s character Paddy Mayne took over the Rogue Heroes. Series one followed David Stirling (Connor Swindells), Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen) and Paddy Mayne (O’Connell) in a dramatized account of how the SAS was formed in the darkest days of World War Two, with fellow cast members including Dominic West, Sofia Boutella, Tom Glynn-Carney and Theo...
Deadline

‘Spoiler Alert’ Sees Strong Word Of Mouth; ‘Tár’, ’EO’ Bask In Awards Limelight; ‘Banshees’ Passes $8M – Specialty Box Office

Focus Features’ Spoiler Alert opened on six screens (in NY, LA, San Francisco) to an estimated $85k, or $14k per theater, in a crowded arthouse market. Strong exit polls and word of mouth – 94% in the top two boxes – could help built out this movie, which will likely be more audience-focused than awards-buzz driven. “We are encouraged to see Spoiler Alert playing great and connecting with audiences,” said Focus distribution chief Lisa Bunnell. “We expect the film to broaden its audience and reach as we begin our national expansion.” The Michael Showalter pic based on Michael Ausiello’s memoir ‘Spoiler...
Deadline

Keke Palmer Reveals In ‘SNL’ Monologue Laurence Fishburne Read Her “For Filth” & Flashes Baby Bump

Keke Palmer took the Saturday Night Live stage and made some surprising revelations. The first-time host was a natural hosting the NBC sketch show talking about her accomplishments throughout the year and most importantly that it was Saggitarius season. You can watch Palmer’s monologue in the video posted above. Palmer went on to recall her time on Akeelah and the Bee back in 2006 when she was just a 9-year-old kid sharing scenes with Laurence Fishburne, who yelled at her during the shoot. “It was such a great experience. I had so much fun, except for when I got yelled at by...
Deadline

Country Music Star Toby Keith Reveals He Is Thinking Of Getting Back As He Battles Stomach Cancer

UPDATE: In his first interview since revealing earlier this year that he has stomach cancer, Toby Keith says he is “thinking about getting back into fighting shape.” While acknowledging that his illness is “pretty debilitating, Keith added, “as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.” Keith spoke to CMT Hot 20 Countdown on his condition. He said that “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.” Keith made his illness public in June, canceling dates as he took time for treatment. But he’s done a few public appearances, including one performance...
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Stings Herschel Walker With His Own Words As He Faces Georgia Senate Runoff

The Saturday Night Live cold open used Herschel Walker’s own slip ups and bizarre words against him to skewer his Senate bid, as the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia faces off against Democrat Raphael Warnock. In real life, Walker’s post-Election Day runoff has been marked by his comments about vampires and werewolves, as well as a slip-up that was a bit Freudian given the allegations and revelations that have emerged since the football star entered the political arena. In the skit, Walker (Kenan Thompson) is visiting the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (James Austin Johnson), as he and other colleagues...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Deadline

Paradigm Signs Margarita Levieva; Actress Boards ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’

EXCLUSIVE: The Deuce and Revenge actress Margarita Levieva has signed with Paradigm in all areas. In addition, we’ve learned she booked a guest star role on Disney+’s upcoming The Acolyte. She continues to be repped by Silver Lining Entertainment. The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Levieva joins a cast that includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee...
Deadline

Fox News Parts Ways With Lara Trump As Her Father-In-Law Starts Presidential Campaign

Fox News is parting ways with Lara Trump, a paid contributor, following the launch of her father-in-law Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. “We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” a spokesperson for the network said on Saturday. The network has previously ended employment with those who launch presidential campaigns or who are closely connected to them. Donald Trump announced his latest presidential bid last month. During his 2020 presidential campaign, she served as a senior consultant and surrogate. Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, joined the network as a paid contributor in March, 2021. The announcement was made...
Deadline

Don’t Talk To Strangers? Don’t Tell That To ‘The Balcony Movie’ Director Pawel Łoziński — Contenders Documentary

Paweł Łoziński started working on The Balcony Movie two years before the Covid pandemic forced people to adopt social distancing, but the air of separation between the filmmaker and his subjects in this documentary feature might feel familiar.  Łoziński’s movie is a kind of moving-picture album: a collection of passers-by he hailed from his balcony window in Warsaw. Many paused and — staring up at a camera, a boom microphone and the stranger behind both — were stunned or intrigued enough to start talking about their lives from their spot on the sidewalk. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage The stories, disclosures and feelings that tumbled out over two...
Deadline

‘Wednesday’: Joy Sunday On Heeding The Siren’s Call To Play Bianca, Working With Tim Burton & Possible Season 2

Taking on the role of siren Bianca Barclay in Netflix’s Wednesday was a “no-brainer” for Joy Sunday, a rising star who previously appeared in Netflix’s Dear White People, Freeform’s Good Trouble, and most recently, the MGM film Dog. Following the show’s hit debut, Sunday reveled in the moment and all the care that went into crafting the popular character during a recent call with Deadline. “When Bianca came into my life, I was honestly so happy to play her because, in a lot of ways, it was an opportunity to get to soften and to expand on a character like her,” she...
Deadline

Soccer Great Pele Enters End-Of-Life Care In Brazilian Hospital

Brazilian soccer superstar Pele (real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento) has entered a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old “Black Pearl” led Brazil to three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and finished his career with the New York Cosmos. In the 1958 World Cup, he scored two goals in the championship game against Sweden Pele is being treated for colon cancer and also has a respiratory infection. He was hospitalized Tuesday for what was described as “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo...
Deadline

Quentin Oliver Lee Dies: Broadway Actor, Opera Singer Was 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, a New York stage and opera performer who most recently appeared earlier this year in the acclaimed, award-winning Off Broadway production of Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things, died yesterday of colon cancer. He was 34. “Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning,” his wife Angie announced on Lee’s Instagram page. “It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” Lee’s Broadway...
Deadline

‘Eami’ Creates Unique Entry Into Little-Known Indigenous Region By Blending Factual & Fictional Storytelling – Contenders Documentary

In the semi-documentary film Eami, a word that tellingly means both “forest” and “world” to the indigenous Ayoreo Totobiegosode people of Paraguay, the native’s increasingly shrinking landscape, due to deforestation, serves as a grounded but dreamlike backdrop for a story that blends elements of fiction and nonfiction storytelling. As Paraguayan filmmaker Paz Encina revealed during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Documentary panel, the inspired approach – which tells the fictionalized story of a 5-year-old girl who, like so many of her people before her, finds herself forced to leave the only home she‘s known as the modern world encroaches – arrived at while...
Deadline

Documentary’s Leading Figures Pay Tribute To Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Who Lost Battle With Cancer

The documentary community is mourning one of its most treasured artists, filmmaker Julia Reichert. The Oscar-winning American Factory director died Thursday night at her home in Yellow Springs, Ohio of a form of cancer affecting the bladder and other organs. She was 76. “I love this special woman… We can see her sweetness, joy, passion and love in every frame,” filmmaker Ondi Timoner wrote on Facebook. “You were a gift to us all, an inspiration for all the best parts of being human, and you uplifted everyone you touched with your work. I feel so lucky to have known you all...
Deadline

‘SNL’: Weekend Update’s Colin Jost Cracks Jokes About Kanye West’s Controversial Week In News

Kanye West has been making headlines all week following his continued antisemitic statements and Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” covered it all. Colin Jost started off the segment by talking about West’s appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jone’s internet show where he spewed off more hate and his love for Hitler. “It didn’t go great,” Jost said, putting it lightly. Jost then made reference to West saying, “I like Hitler” and joked that, that “was the same password he used to get into Mar-a-Lago” for his visit with Donald Trump. “At this point, I don’t think Kanye is off his meds so much as...
Deadline

Guy Ritchie Talks Red Sea, Why He Believes Film Festivals Should Always Create A “Stir” In The Industry & Feeling “Comfortable” In The Middle East

As Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival kicks into gear in Jeddah, a parallel film program is underway 300 miles north in the small desert town of AlUla. Located in the northwest region of the Kingdom, AlUla County is the centerpiece in the Saudi government’s efforts to attract local and international productions to shoot in the region with its untouched wilderness and expansive valley that is home to two mountain ranges, three volcanoes and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, where Deadline caught up with writer-director Guy Ritchie. RELATED: Red Sea Film Festival News, Red Carpet & Deadline Studio Video: Full Coverage Ritchie...
