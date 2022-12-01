ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to do the Wednesday TikTok dance trend

By Becca Monaghan
 3 days ago

Netflix's hotly anticipated Wednesday has already broken records, with 341.2 million hours of viewing time in a single week.

Attention on social media soon turned to actress Jenna Ortega's portrayal of Wednesday Addams, with widespread praise for the 20-year-old for effortlessly playing the role. One said: "Jenna Ortega was born to be Wednesday Addams," while another added: said they were "obsessed" with the character Wednesday.

Viewers couldn't take their minds off one scene from Episode 4, 'Woe What a Night': The Wednesday dance scene. Ortega revealed that she curated the entire routine herself after feeling inspired by 1980s “footage of goths dancing in the clubs .

During the Rave'N, Wednesday takes to the dance floor with a choreographed routine – and now, TikTok users have turned it into their very own dance challenge.

@netflix

THE DANCING SCENE FROM WEDNESDAY!! The iconic Raven's dance to the Goo Goo Muck song. #WednesdayNetflix


While the dance in the Netflix hit series was performed to 'Goo Goo Much' by The Cramps, TikTokers have used a sped-up version of Lady Gaga's 'Bloody Mary'.

One viral dance clip by Niana Guerrero ( @nianaguerrero ) has already amassed over 10.1 million likes, and tens of thousands of eager commentators wanting to give it a go.

All you have to do is follow her four counts here:

  1. Start with a walk forward, waving your arms behind you for four counts
  2. When Lady Gaga sings "with my hands," do the zombie dance move
  3. After four counts, look up when Lady Gaga sings, "Above my head, head, head"
  4. Turn to the side and do a 1960's "monkey dance move" before finishing off with a Flamenco-style dance


@nianaguerrero

i am OBSESSED with that dance scene!! jenna really killed it as wednesday fr 😭😭🖤


Many viewers picked up on Ortega's impressive ability to not blink throughout the show.

"She doesn't blink," Ortega told Today Today . "[Tim Burton] likes it when I tilt my chin down and look through my eyebrows, kind of like a Kubrick stare, and then I relax all the muscles in my face."

One trick she acquired through filming in Romania, was to blink while her co-stars said their lines and then hold off when delivering her own.

You can now stream season one of Wednesday on Netflix.

