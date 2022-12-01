Polk Jail report – Thursday, December 1, 2022

Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, GA, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony. Terry Lee Wheeler, age 52, of Floyd County, GA, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute Percocet, and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony. Both men were taken to the Floyd County Jail.
