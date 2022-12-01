RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport are on standby waiting to see what this weekend's storm brings. The airport has 30 pieces of equipment including brooms, plows, blowers that can throw the snow 100-150 yards and a machine called the Hagie. It lays potassium acetate on the ground even before the first snowflake falls. It's a chemical that's least corrosive to aircraft. The airport doesn't use a brine mixture but it does use sand.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO