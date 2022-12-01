Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Crews at Reno-Tahoe Intl. Airport on standby for weekend storm
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport are on standby waiting to see what this weekend's storm brings. The airport has 30 pieces of equipment including brooms, plows, blowers that can throw the snow 100-150 yards and a machine called the Hagie. It lays potassium acetate on the ground even before the first snowflake falls. It's a chemical that's least corrosive to aircraft. The airport doesn't use a brine mixture but it does use sand.
FOX Reno
One of Washoe Valley's fire stations permanently closed after bat infestation
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue officials have permanently closed the Bowers Mansion fire station in Washoe Valley after a bat infestation this summer. The board of fire commissioners voted last month to allow fire officials to shutter Station 30, one...
FOX Reno
Washoe County Human Services evacuated after employee finds envelope with white substance
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The area between South Virginia St. and Court St. has been cleared after crews responded to a hazardous material found at the Washoe County Human Services Agency building located at 350 South Center St. in downtown Reno. Washoe County Sheriff's Office...
FOX Reno
One killed in house fire outside Truckee
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRNV) — One person is dead after a house fire broke out in a neighborhood outside the Truckee area on Thursday evening. Crews responded to the Pla-Vada Woodlands Community in Soda Springs just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 on the report of a house on fire.
FOX Reno
Fire destroys 2 vacant homes off 10th Street in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two vacant homes were destroyed in a fire in the area of 10th and Montello streets in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) received the call just before 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 3. The home was fully involved when they arrived.
FOX Reno
Armed man injured in shooting involving Reno police in downtown early Sunday morning
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is undergoing treatment at a local hospital after he was shot by Reno police officers in downtown early Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of a man armed with a knife in the roadway in the area of West 5th and North Virginia streets just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 4.
FOX Reno
Carson City likely to raise rates on landfill customers to pay for expansion
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Carson City is expected to soon raise rates on landfill customers to pay for an expansion of the landfill and improvements to the 212-acre facility. The proposal, heard Thursday by the board of supervisors, would increase rates on both in-county...
FOX Reno
2 finalists chosen in search for Reno's next chief of police
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has announced the two chief of police finalists to replace Chief Jason Soto on Friday evening. The search for the next chief of police began when Chief Soto announced his retirement in April effective by January 2023, after serving for more than 25 years with the Reno Police Department (RPD). The City partnered with a public executive job search firm that specializes in government recruiting, and have selected Chief Christopher Crawforth of Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) and Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance of Stockton Police Department.
FOX Reno
10-year-old with 'hit list' charged after bringing knife to school, officials say
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WEYI) — A 10-year-old boy from Michigan has been charged after he brought a knife to school with a "hit list" of students who were mean to him, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said the boy brought a...
FOX Reno
Lassen County Sheriff's Office searching for inmate escapee
LASSEN COUNTY, Ca. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lassen County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lassen County Jail on Friday. Deputies say on December 2, correctional deputies found that 35-year-old Angelo Atencio II had escaped the facility. Investigation showed that Atencio...
FOX Reno
New, promising Alzheimer's disease drug being tested in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — New and promising drug, Lecanemab, is a potential game changer in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, and Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Nevada is currently testing it. News 4 & Fox 11 spoke with neurologist Dr. Charles...
FOX Reno
Mayor Schieve, councilman Reese among guests at dinner for French President Macron
Reno Mayor Hilary Schieve and councilman Devon Reese were among many guests at the White House dinner Thursday honoring French President Emmanuel Macron. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted President Macron and several hundred other guests at the White House on Dec. 1. The state dinner honor foreign...
