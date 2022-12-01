ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

FOX Reno

Crews at Reno-Tahoe Intl. Airport on standby for weekend storm

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport are on standby waiting to see what this weekend's storm brings. The airport has 30 pieces of equipment including brooms, plows, blowers that can throw the snow 100-150 yards and a machine called the Hagie. It lays potassium acetate on the ground even before the first snowflake falls. It's a chemical that's least corrosive to aircraft. The airport doesn't use a brine mixture but it does use sand.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

One killed in house fire outside Truckee

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRNV) — One person is dead after a house fire broke out in a neighborhood outside the Truckee area on Thursday evening. Crews responded to the Pla-Vada Woodlands Community in Soda Springs just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 on the report of a house on fire.
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX Reno

Fire destroys 2 vacant homes off 10th Street in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two vacant homes were destroyed in a fire in the area of 10th and Montello streets in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) received the call just before 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 3. The home was fully involved when they arrived.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

2 finalists chosen in search for Reno's next chief of police

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has announced the two chief of police finalists to replace Chief Jason Soto on Friday evening. The search for the next chief of police began when Chief Soto announced his retirement in April effective by January 2023, after serving for more than 25 years with the Reno Police Department (RPD). The City partnered with a public executive job search firm that specializes in government recruiting, and have selected Chief Christopher Crawforth of Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) and Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance of Stockton Police Department.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Lassen County Sheriff's Office searching for inmate escapee

LASSEN COUNTY, Ca. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lassen County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lassen County Jail on Friday. Deputies say on December 2, correctional deputies found that 35-year-old Angelo Atencio II had escaped the facility. Investigation showed that Atencio...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
FOX Reno

New, promising Alzheimer's disease drug being tested in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — New and promising drug, Lecanemab, is a potential game changer in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, and Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Nevada is currently testing it. News 4 & Fox 11 spoke with neurologist Dr. Charles...
NEVADA STATE

