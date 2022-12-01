The District Detroit is expanding with a multi-million development with a proposed mixed-income, mixed-use development in the city of Detroit. With just 50 blocks, six theaters, five neighborhoods, and four sports teams, District Detroit, nestled between downtown and Midtown, is an ever-evolving and expanding landscape that stakeholders can’t’ help but get behind to benefit impacted residents and businesses alike in a new multimillion development on tap. This two-part series unfolds the project and what’s in it for Detroit. Here is Part 1.

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO