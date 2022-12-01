Read full article on original website
michiganchronicle.com
Stakeholders Weigh in as Major Redevelopment Proposed in The District Detroit
The District Detroit is expanding with a multi-million development with a proposed mixed-income, mixed-use development in the city of Detroit. With just 50 blocks, six theaters, five neighborhoods, and four sports teams, District Detroit, nestled between downtown and Midtown, is an ever-evolving and expanding landscape that stakeholders can’t’ help but get behind to benefit impacted residents and businesses alike in a new multimillion development on tap. This two-part series unfolds the project and what’s in it for Detroit. Here is Part 1.
Detroit News
Detroit Police to give officers beanbag shotguns, revamp crisis operations
Detroit — In the wake of recent high-profile incidents involving Detroit Police officers using fatal force during encounters with people suffering from mental illnesses, Chief James White said he will centralize the police department's crisis intervention operations and arm cops with new less-than-lethal weapons. The new nonlethal tools will...
fox2detroit.com
Parking and transit questions arise after ambitious $1.5B District Detroit development proposal
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lingering questions about parking and transit remain a few days after a massive $1.5 billion proposal was announced for part of Downtown and Midtown Detroit. The area surrounding downtown Detroit has gotten much busier, and congested - so how much more can it take?. It's one...
Police commission denies unpaid suspension of sergeant after Detroit woman killed
The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to deny the recommended unpaid suspension of a sergeant in charge of officers involved in the fatal November shooting of Ki'Azia Miller. The board spent nearly four hours discussing proposed unpaid suspensions of Detroit officers in a closed session. Ultimately, the board disagreed with Detroit Police Chief James White's recommendation to suspend Sgt. Marvin Anthony of the 12th Precinct without pay for his involvement in the incident that led...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit neighborhood rails against proposed concrete facility proposal
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A group of Detroiters is hoping to crush a concrete company's hopes of opening up a business in the city. Those who live and work near the prospective site say the dust and the noise would be too much. The company behind this proposal says this...
candgnews.com
Eastpointe City Council seeks candidates to fill vacancy
EASTPOINTE — The city of Eastpointe is looking for candidates to fill a vacancy on the five-member City Council. The remaining council members are requesting that interested persons submit a letter of interest and resume for consideration for appointment to the City Council. Sarah Lucido will be vacating her...
These 74 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court
The Brady-Giglio list is named after a pair of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that require police departments and prosecutors to divulge evidence that could help the defense
Detroit News
A record number of Wayne County murder suspects are out on bond. Police, prosecutor are worried
Detroit — At least 31 people charged with murder in Wayne County are free on bond with GPS tethers, an unprecedented number that concerns public safety officials, while bail reform proponents insist the ongoing effort to release more defendants awaiting trial will result in a fairer system. Judges and...
Dearborn man charged for antisemetic, racist threats at Bloomfield Twp preschool
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald has charged Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn with two counts of ethnic intimidation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Advocate shares frustration after rides were cut for disabled Detroiters
DETROIT – Chris Ruzzin is angry at the Detroit City Council and is perturbed about the city’s most vulnerable population, which is people with disabilities. They need transportation to and from the things in life most of us take for granted. “People need to go to the grocery...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit police officer shocked by power line on city's west side
A Detroit police officer is recovering after being shocked by a power line on the job Friday. The officer was responding to a crash scene at the time.
The new security and light installations at Noel Night
The increased security included four difference police agencies: Detroit Police, the Wayne County Reserves, Wayne State Police, and a private off-duty police force called Blue Line Protection.
Bedrock Acquires Roberts Riverwalk Hotel on Detroit’s Riverfront
Bedrock, a full-service real estate firm in Detroit and Cleveland, has closed on its acquisition of the Roberts Riverwalk Hotel located at 1000 River Place in Detroit’s East Riverfront neighborhood. […] The post Bedrock Acquires Roberts Riverwalk Hotel on Detroit’s Riverfront appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Detroit News
Some historic restaurants hit by fire in 2022 make progress
The year started with bad news: beloved family owned restaurant Taqueria El Rey in southwest Detroit was on fire. Serving flavorful grilled chicken, ribs, tacos and Mexican specialties for more than a quarter century, the business was gone in a blink and the future was uncertain. That was late January....
Detroit News
Archbishop of Detroit dedicates new additions to Solanus Casey Center
Detroit — The Solanus Casey Center celebrated its 20th anniversary Saturday morning with about 100 members of its congregation and the Archbishop of Detroit, who dedicated a new gift shop, cafe, confessionals, office space and reception atrium at the center. The Solanus Casey Center is a pilgrimage place on...
fox2detroit.com
Man charged with ethnic intimidation for threatening families and staff at a Bloomfield Hills synagogue
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was charged with making antisemitic and racist threats to parents, young children and security at Temple Beth El; a preschool and synagogue in Bloomfield Hills. 35-year-old Hassan Yehia Chokr from Dearborn is charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation in connection to...
Detroit News
Insider: Detroit Chamber urges Democrats in Lansing to govern Michigan from the middle
The Detroit Regional Chamber on Wednesday urged the Legislature's incoming Democratic and Republican leaders to "govern from the broad center" and focus efforts in the new session on business attraction, work skills development and education improvement. The letter from Detroit chamber president and CEO Sandy Baruah was addressed to House...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Alleged burglar fatally shot by man who came home on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was fatally shot while allegedly breaking into a home early on Saturday, according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the home was on the 12000 block of Archdale Street near Fenkell Avenue. The man was allegedly breaking into the home around 3:30 a.m. when a 29-year-old man came home.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seek suspect who robbed person at drive-up ATM
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who robbed a person on the city's west side. The robbery happened at a drive-up ATM in the area of 7 Mile and Wyoming. Photos released by Detroit police show the suspect approaching and holding the victim at gunpoint.
