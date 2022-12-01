ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

michiganchronicle.com

Stakeholders Weigh in as Major Redevelopment Proposed in The District Detroit

The District Detroit is expanding with a multi-million development with a proposed mixed-income, mixed-use development in the city of Detroit. With just 50 blocks, six theaters, five neighborhoods, and four sports teams, District Detroit, nestled between downtown and Midtown, is an ever-evolving and expanding landscape that stakeholders can’t’ help but get behind to benefit impacted residents and businesses alike in a new multimillion development on tap. This two-part series unfolds the project and what’s in it for Detroit. Here is Part 1.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Police to give officers beanbag shotguns, revamp crisis operations

Detroit — In the wake of recent high-profile incidents involving Detroit Police officers using fatal force during encounters with people suffering from mental illnesses, Chief James White said he will centralize the police department's crisis intervention operations and arm cops with new less-than-lethal weapons. The new nonlethal tools will...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Police commission denies unpaid suspension of sergeant after Detroit woman killed

The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to deny the recommended unpaid suspension of a sergeant in charge of officers involved in the fatal November shooting of Ki'Azia Miller. The board spent nearly four hours discussing proposed unpaid suspensions of Detroit officers in a closed session. Ultimately, the board disagreed with Detroit Police Chief James White's recommendation to suspend Sgt. Marvin Anthony of the 12th Precinct without pay for his involvement in the incident that led...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Eastpointe City Council seeks candidates to fill vacancy

EASTPOINTE — The city of Eastpointe is looking for candidates to fill a vacancy on the five-member City Council. The remaining council members are requesting that interested persons submit a letter of interest and resume for consideration for appointment to the City Council. Sarah Lucido will be vacating her...
fox2detroit.com

Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Some historic restaurants hit by fire in 2022 make progress

The year started with bad news: beloved family owned restaurant Taqueria El Rey in southwest Detroit was on fire. Serving flavorful grilled chicken, ribs, tacos and Mexican specialties for more than a quarter century, the business was gone in a blink and the future was uncertain. That was late January....
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Archbishop of Detroit dedicates new additions to Solanus Casey Center

Detroit — The Solanus Casey Center celebrated its 20th anniversary Saturday morning with about 100 members of its congregation and the Archbishop of Detroit, who dedicated a new gift shop, cafe, confessionals, office space and reception atrium at the center. The Solanus Casey Center is a pilgrimage place on...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Alleged burglar fatally shot by man who came home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was fatally shot while allegedly breaking into a home early on Saturday, according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the home was on the 12000 block of Archdale Street near Fenkell Avenue. The man was allegedly breaking into the home around 3:30 a.m. when a 29-year-old man came home.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek suspect who robbed person at drive-up ATM

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who robbed a person on the city's west side. The robbery happened at a drive-up ATM in the area of 7 Mile and Wyoming. Photos released by Detroit police show the suspect approaching and holding the victim at gunpoint.
DETROIT, MI

