miamistudent.net
Nutrition students provide monthly meals to Oxford community
On the second Monday night of each month, Oxford residents gather at the Oxford Senior Center for meals prepared by Miami University nutrition students and various volunteers. These monthly meals began in September 2022 and have attracted a growing crowd ever since. The idea for the community meals came from...
miamistudent.net
Professor, author, historian: Kimberly Hamlin influences Miami community with her work
If you ask any of Kimberly Hamlin’s students, current or former, what impact she has made on their time at Miami University, the response will be nothing short of life-changing. Take Chelsea Cozad, for example. Cozad, a history major who graduated from Miami last year, spent most of her...
miamistudent.net
The increase in e-bikes on campus means an increase in thefts
With the increase of electric bikes and scooters on campus, most Miami University students know to lock up their vehicle, or it will be stolen. It happened to Gabe Raeuchle, a first-year mechanical engineering major, last month before class. He was leaving Collins Hall to go to his 8:30 a.m....
miamistudent.net
‘I get to do what I love’: Student-run thrift shop brings sustainable fashion to Miami’s campus
Lila Jernovi scans the sections throughout the store until she sees it: men’s sweaters and flannels. She surveys the seemingly endless line of clothing racks, searching for hidden gems scattered among them. Most of the pieces in this section tend to be in good condition and from quality brands. However, she can’t buy them all, so Jernovi ignores those with damage or stains and grabs a few that look vintage and slightly worn before moving on to the next section.
miamistudent.net
Lynn Okagaki promotes a liberal education in provost forum
Lynn Okagaki, a finalist in the search for Miami University’s new provost, met with members of Miami’s Oxford campus in an open forum to answer questions on Friday, Nov. 18. Since 2016, Okagaki has worked in the role of deputy provost of academic affairs at the University of...
miamistudent.net
Miami goes green with renovated sustainability efforts
With the 2022 fall semester coming to an end, Miami University is just three years away from its goal of converting large academic buildings to utilize geothermal energy by 2026. Geothermal energy is only a part of Miami’s sustainability efforts, which have been in the works since 2008. Olivia Herron,...
miamistudent.net
Where Miami hockey stands around the halfway point of the season
It’s been another disappointing start for Miami University hockey in 2022. This team has talent. It’s also extremely inexperienced. On paper, Miami, a squad that routinely dresses eight or nine first-year players, isn’t likely to compete in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), which is colloquially known as “Hockey’s SEC.”
