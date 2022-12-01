ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

Super Rare Ferrari Enzo In Silver Headlines Mecum Kissimmee

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFxTn_0jTj880000

This is one of only 399 made.

Few supercars are named after titans of the auto industry, making this 2003 Ferrari Enzo an exceptional machine. A successor of the Ferrari F40 and F50, the Enzo not only carried the name of the founder but also a legacy of bringing Formula One-style performance to the road in great style. That’s what makes it so exciting that this supercar will be crossing the block at Mecum's Kissimmee auction in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0me9FO_0jTj880000

Now a relic of the past, the howling 6.0-liter V12 is unlike anything you’ll find in a modern Ferrari. It puts at your command a mighty 660-horsepower, rocketing this supercar from 0-62 mph in just 3.65 seconds. With a top speed in excess of 217 mph, even by today’s standards this is a truly fast vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KU5aL_0jTj880000

For some, all Ferraris must be draped in red. However, not everyone feels that way and the way the Argento Nurburgring paint flaunts the curvaceous body on this Enzo is proof of why that is. When combined with black accents and those split 5-spoke wheels, plus the telltale Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, this supercar looks absolutely fantastic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGEwC_0jTj880000

Many people fawned over the Ferrari Enzo when it launched since the Italian brand was absolutely dominating F1 racing at the dawn of a new millennium. Considering the new supercar incorporated technologies and designs from the motorsport, excitement was understandably high. That enthusiasm for the supercar has made it a sought-after collectible which commands respect and lofty prices at auction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12WOj3_0jTj880000

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale

There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
KISSIMMEE, FL
CarBuzz.com

One-Off Matte Black Ferrari Enzo Could Only Be Ordered By A Royal Family

There has only ever been one Ferrari Enzo to leave the factory in Maranello in Nero Opaco (read matte black), and this is it. Offered for sale via RM Sotheby's, the already rare Enzo is made so much more special by its unique paint job, which was originally commissioned by a member of the royal family of Brunei. Only a customer as wealthy as that could convince Ferrari to break with tradition - lesser customers would likely be sued for even suggesting changing the color of their car from anything but red.
Q 105.7

Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!

I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motorious

Rare RoW Porsche 911 From 1600 Veloce is Selling On Bring A Trailer

Porsche made this car for fun, let’s take a ride. The 1970s were a crazy time for the innovative automotive enthusiast brands that we all know and love. Manufactures like Porsche, BMW, and even American companies like Pontiac kicked in the full swing turning out some of the craziest sports cars known to man. Of all of the companies, Porsche had to have been one of the most prominent, devoting particular extra interest to the 911 series. It makes sense really, one of the most driver focused brands eventually rose to the top to become the king of 1970s sports car production. This particular vehicle shows that quite well.
Motorious

Stunning 1957 Eldorado Headlines The Raleigh Classic This Weekend

This rotisserie restored convertible is a rare classic. The 1950s were a great time for the designers and engineers at GM because of the flamboyant style, which had become popular within car culture. America had been through many iterations of the automotive industry, but this one was set to be distinct in its dedication to going fast and looking good doing so. Naturally, this led to many significant developments in the automotive world, including this great car, of which only 1800 were ever produced. This classic car was designed with the highest class taste in mind. So what is the excellent collectors' car which serves as a beacon for all vintage GM enthusiasts?
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
Motorious

Jay Leno Hits A Cop Car, A Charger Crashes Thanksgiving, And Uber Forces EVs On Workers

There’s a lot to catch up on the newest Motorious Podcast after Thanksgiving. Jay Leno’s famous steam engine burn accident is followed up with hitting a police car with his Tesla, a Charger crashes Thanksgiving and nearly takes out a crowd of volunteers, and Uber wants their workers to only drive electric cars. A Corvette driver has a sole accident during a street takeover, Lucid wants to accomplish what Tesla couldn’t, and a tragic drunk driving accident kills a father and his son in their classic Mustang. Plus our inventory picks and much more. Watch here:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorious

Restored Olds 442 With 455 V-8 Selling at the Raleigh Classic Auction

It’s only been driven 412 miles since the restoration. Oldsmobile is one of those slightly obscure classic car companies within the vintage collector community whose reputation for performance is only known by a special few who have done their research. These unique vehicles were the pinnacle of their time and legendary on the drag strip and virtually every other kind of racing. Oldsmobile were pioneers for muscle cars with models such as the Rocket 88, which has been getting a lot of attention recently in classic car circles but the proper peak for Oldsmobile performance came in the 1960s. If you already know what we're talking about, then this may be just the car for you.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
Motorious

Rare 1970 Chevy Chevelle Found Rotting Away In Yard

Stores like this seem to be as old as time. A young buck strollers into a dealership by himself a beautiful muscle car from the 1970s, drives it until the wheels fall off, and eventually the car ends up rotting in some field. In the case of this particular gentleman, that story hits particularly hard. Originally purchasing the car brand new from the factory, the automobile spent its life driving at high speeds showing off its pretty colors. Eventually it landed where many have seen it today, the owner’s yard.
Motorious

This Nova Features A 327 Engine And Other Great Upgrades

The mid-1960s were a great time for the A-body muscle cars that we all know and love, such as the Chevelle and impala. These vehicles will live on as icons of their generation because of their innovative style and high horsepower V8s, but there is one car that many people don't discuss when thinking of the early '60s. You may know the Nova name from the second generation, but the vehicle didn't always boast the curvy design in the late '60s and early '70s. This particular Nova is a remarkable performance automobile that kickstarted the GM domination of compact muscle cars.
DALLAS, NC
Motorious

1979 Ford Ranger Could Be Your Next Vintage Off-Roader

The Ford Ranger, a truck whose name precedes it even still to this day of high-performance modern utility vehicles. It was a fan favorite for everyone from off rotors to truck show guys and now it’s a lovely collectible fit for any enthusiast's garage. While it may be a sort of dream truck for a lot of auto enthusiasts, good examples can be hard to find. However, this pristine truck is a beautifully kept automobile with all the shiny parts that make the Ranger great to begin with.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Motorious

26 Luxury Autos Stolen In Heist

Planned, practiced, and delivered, this heist was suspiciously good. Many of you who have seen the movie Gone In 60 Seconds play the founder self glorifying the idea of stealing a whole bunch of high-powered luxury automobiles in the past. Of course you’d probably never do that in real life but it makes for a cool premise on the big screen. However these thieves apparently did not get the memo that you’re not exactly supposed to steal cars before they took 26 high end luxury automobiles from a dealership.
QUEENS, NY
Motorious

Like New 6K Mile Buick Riviera Convertible Selling at the Raleigh Classic

It’s like it’s been living in a time capsule since the 1980s. Marketed by Buick as a personal luxury car, the Buick Riviera was produced from 1963 until 1999 (with the exception of 1994). A first in the personal luxury car market for General Motors, the car was applauded and highly praised by automotive journalists when it debuted. This new luxury car was designed from the ground up and was the first to sit upon GM's E-platform. Even more, it was Buick's first unique Riviera model. By the time the 1980s rolled around, it was one of the most unique personal luxury cars in the price range. Being sold by Raleigh Classic Car Auctions is this well-preserved example in convertible form.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
Motorious

This Great Truck is Selling This Weekend at Maple Brothers' Dallas Auction

Today's philosophical conundrum: Did the popularity of early SUVs lay the groundwork for the proliferation of modern SUVs, or did the popularity of modern SUVs make classics like this 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer more popular? It's a chicken/egg scenario for sure, but either way, classic SUVs like the Ford Bronco and Chevy Blazer are red hot in the collector car market right now.
DALLAS, TX
Motorious

2014 McLaren P1 Is A True Supercar

Flamboyant, rare, and fast, that’s the McLaren way. McLaren, the absolute pinnacle of racing Pedigree and performance on a road track. If you see one of these vehicles roaming around town, and you know exactly what kind of performance they might be packing. It makes sense to, they do have quite an amazing history to live up to with the more modern examples. Newer models can provide you with speed unlike any other automobile out there and even the name harkens back to one of the greatest racing histories of all time. Here is a great example of exactly how McLaren lives up to that Pedigree even in today’s world of seemingly constant competition.
Motorious

Own The Cruise-In With This 1960 Ford Starliner

Rare, good looking, and fun to drive, that’s the Galaxie way!. One of Ford's most famous luxury muscle car models has to have been the Galaxie. This massive automobile has seen a lot of action from racers to cruisers looking to have fun behind the wheel. However there is one example of a Ford Galaxie you probably haven’t seen before. That is the Ford Galaxie Starliner, a two-year car whose primary goal was looking good and providing a comforting driving experience in the process.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
Motorious

C8 Corvette Trashed During Street Takeover

Don’t worry, maybe it’s stolen or something…. Street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts and are utterly degenerate – this is a pointwe’ve made over and over. And the fools who participate in them prove us right constantly. The latest exhibit to make our case comes via an Instagram video of a C8 Corvette driver absolutely thrashing the mid-engine sports car to get some clout.
Motorious

Classic Ford Barn Find Hoard

Old school Ford automobiles are probably the closest thing to a piece of working car history a normal person can get. From Mustangs to Mavericks, these vehicles have a lot of history behind their creation. Nowadays the cars show their history on every aging body panel and rust spot. Suppose you were trying to tell the age of these cars by the environment around them, how would you do that? With this particular collection you might say it could be done by counting how deeply they were engulfed in the forest that surrounds them.
Motorious

Mecum Kissimmee Features a Stunning 300SL Gullwing and Roadster

Which body style of the iconic 300SL would you choose?. Mercedes is the pinnacle of German luxury and racing as the brand was a dominating force on the early European racing circuit. These particular cars are the perfect personification of that insane performance pedigree. The choice between them would be hard, could you choose between a roadster or Gullwing 300SL?
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
94K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy