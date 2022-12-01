Super Rare Ferrari Enzo In Silver Headlines Mecum Kissimmee

This is one of only 399 made.

Few supercars are named after titans of the auto industry, making this 2003 Ferrari Enzo an exceptional machine. A successor of the Ferrari F40 and F50, the Enzo not only carried the name of the founder but also a legacy of bringing Formula One-style performance to the road in great style. That’s what makes it so exciting that this supercar will be crossing the block at Mecum's Kissimmee auction in January.

Now a relic of the past, the howling 6.0-liter V12 is unlike anything you’ll find in a modern Ferrari. It puts at your command a mighty 660-horsepower, rocketing this supercar from 0-62 mph in just 3.65 seconds. With a top speed in excess of 217 mph, even by today’s standards this is a truly fast vehicle.

For some, all Ferraris must be draped in red. However, not everyone feels that way and the way the Argento Nurburgring paint flaunts the curvaceous body on this Enzo is proof of why that is. When combined with black accents and those split 5-spoke wheels, plus the telltale Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, this supercar looks absolutely fantastic.

Many people fawned over the Ferrari Enzo when it launched since the Italian brand was absolutely dominating F1 racing at the dawn of a new millennium. Considering the new supercar incorporated technologies and designs from the motorsport, excitement was understandably high. That enthusiasm for the supercar has made it a sought-after collectible which commands respect and lofty prices at auction.