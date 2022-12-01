ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Montagnino Calls For the Council To Condemn DA Karen Heggen

In a Kafkaesque special meeting on Monday, November 28, the Saratoga Springs City Council attempted to pass a resolution crafted by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino that, in the most bravura rhetoric, denounces Saratoga County’s District Attorney Karen Heggen. At the end of this blog is the full text...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Exodus of Outstanding City Employees Is Troubling

Saratoga Springs has been fortunate to have attracted some outstanding individuals to work for the city in many capacities. This year some key people have either left or announced their plans to leave in the near future. The list includes:. Shane Crooks, Chief of Police. Lieutenant Laura Emanation, the highest-ranking...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The Albany Academies to reorganize by division

The Albany Academies recently announced a new plan, under which the current Albany Academy for Girls at 140 Academy Road will house the Early Childhood Center, Lower School, and Middle School and the current Albany Academy at 135 Academy Road will house the Upper School.
ALBANY, NY
informnny.com

IRC releases draft of Assembly Redistricting Map

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The States Independent Redistricting Commission has released the drafted Assembly redistricting lines, but some are saying the states process to draw those maps is doomed to fail. Earlier this year, the Independent Redistricting Commission couldn’t come up with a consensus on Assembly maps, so it was left up to the Legislature. Soon after, the Court struck down the maps because the proper procedure wasn’t followed.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History

Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office donates money for toys

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office got into the holiday spirit, donating over $6,000 to the county Youth Department. It’s part of the $12,000 raised so far through their “No Shave November” fundraiser, which runs until February. Another portion of the funds raised will go to the START Children’s Center and all […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Glens Falls-based company raises $100k for area non-profits

Non-profits across the Capital Region are getting big money thanks to the Arrow Family of Companies. The company’s annual “Thankful Campaign” raised $100,000 to be split by 20 different non-profits. The Arrow Family of Companies includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and...
GLENS FALLS, NY
iheart.com

Albany Otter Wanted for Acting Aggressive at Park

The Albany Water Department put a warning out yesterday about a dangerous otter at the 6 Mile Waterworks Park. Apparently the otter acted aggressive towards a fisherman and chased a vehicle. Anyone that sees the otter is asked to call Animal Control at 518-462-7107.
ALBANY, NY
informnny.com

NYS Thruway Authority proposes increase in toll fees

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — You could be seeing an increase in your E-ZPass fees. The New York State Thruway Authority is proposing a toll rate adjustment at a Board Meeting on Monday. The State Highway Authority says in part, the fee increase would be used to cover costs associated with Tolls by Mail.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy