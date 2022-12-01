Read full article on original website
New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?
Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Montagnino Calls For the Council To Condemn DA Karen Heggen
In a Kafkaesque special meeting on Monday, November 28, the Saratoga Springs City Council attempted to pass a resolution crafted by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino that, in the most bravura rhetoric, denounces Saratoga County’s District Attorney Karen Heggen. At the end of this blog is the full text...
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Exodus of Outstanding City Employees Is Troubling
Saratoga Springs has been fortunate to have attracted some outstanding individuals to work for the city in many capacities. This year some key people have either left or announced their plans to leave in the near future. The list includes:. Shane Crooks, Chief of Police. Lieutenant Laura Emanation, the highest-ranking...
Albany ENT and Allergy Services names first CEO
Albany ENT and Allergy Services has named its first-ever CEO.
Community services job fair in Albany December 5
The City of Albany Department of Neighborhood and Community Services, along with Mayor Kathy Sheehan, will be hosting an open house job fair on Monday, December 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall, located at 24 Eagle Street in Albany.
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security
The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
The Albany Academies to reorganize by division
The Albany Academies recently announced a new plan, under which the current Albany Academy for Girls at 140 Academy Road will house the Early Childhood Center, Lower School, and Middle School and the current Albany Academy at 135 Academy Road will house the Upper School.
informnny.com
IRC releases draft of Assembly Redistricting Map
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The States Independent Redistricting Commission has released the drafted Assembly redistricting lines, but some are saying the states process to draw those maps is doomed to fail. Earlier this year, the Independent Redistricting Commission couldn’t come up with a consensus on Assembly maps, so it was left up to the Legislature. Soon after, the Court struck down the maps because the proper procedure wasn’t followed.
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
Albany hosts tree lighting at Academy Park
The city of Albany's Holiday Tree lighting ceremony took place Friday evening in Academy Park.
newyorkalmanack.com
Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History
Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office donates money for toys
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office got into the holiday spirit, donating over $6,000 to the county Youth Department. It’s part of the $12,000 raised so far through their “No Shave November” fundraiser, which runs until February. Another portion of the funds raised will go to the START Children’s Center and all […]
Hudson fire chief to step down after 8 years at helm
Hudson Fire Chief Anthony Demarco Jr. will step down from his post at the end of December, according to a dedication penned by Catskill Fire Company.
NEWS10 ABC
Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
Greater Amsterdam School District calls it quits on daycare bus service, drawing ire from parents
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parents across Amsterdam face tough decisions to keep or lose their jobs now that they’re about to lose easy access to childcare. The Greater Amsterdam School District remains firm it will stop busing students to local daycares, now setting an end date of January 17. “I’ve even tried to think about […]
WNYT
Glens Falls-based company raises $100k for area non-profits
Non-profits across the Capital Region are getting big money thanks to the Arrow Family of Companies. The company’s annual “Thankful Campaign” raised $100,000 to be split by 20 different non-profits. The Arrow Family of Companies includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and...
iheart.com
Albany Otter Wanted for Acting Aggressive at Park
The Albany Water Department put a warning out yesterday about a dangerous otter at the 6 Mile Waterworks Park. Apparently the otter acted aggressive towards a fisherman and chased a vehicle. Anyone that sees the otter is asked to call Animal Control at 518-462-7107.
informnny.com
NYS Thruway Authority proposes increase in toll fees
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — You could be seeing an increase in your E-ZPass fees. The New York State Thruway Authority is proposing a toll rate adjustment at a Board Meeting on Monday. The State Highway Authority says in part, the fee increase would be used to cover costs associated with Tolls by Mail.
Glens Falls thanks police officer after 17 years
On Thursday, the city of Glens Falls gave a fond thank you to an officer retiring from its police department. Patrol Officer Zachary Flewelling was honored by the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association for 17 years of service to the city.
WRGB
Man sentenced, guilty of killing Troy man, dumping his body in Greene County
TROY (WRGB)- An Albany man will spend the next 25 years in prison, guilty of stabbing a man and dumping his body in Greene County. Michael McMahon went missing from Troy in January, and his body was found in Greene County in March. McMahon, a 49-year-old Troy resident, went missing...
