ROCKPORT — The August 5 fire that left CHRHS damaged has not been easily brushed off by the school’s faculty, students, or by the overall community. A fan left to dry wax on floors overnight that fell is what started the blaze, as was captured on the school’s security camera system. However, it wasn’t the fire that caused the extensive damage. It was the flooding caused by the sprinkler system’s response. Before the Rockport Fire Department could arrive to assess the situation and eventually stop the water flow, thousands of gallons of water had poured into the area surrounding where the small fire was.

ROCKPORT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO