Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 17-22. Jeffrey H. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts negotiating a worthless instrument in Belfast July 28, 2020, and Aug. 2, 2020, two years in prison with all but 15 days suspended and two years of probation for each count.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Thomas Boscia, obituary

SOUTH THOMASTON — Thomas ‘Tommy’ ‘Tom’ ‘Grampy’ Anthony Bosica, Jr, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on November 21, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport. He lived with multiple sclerosis for the last 19 years of his life and made the most of his time on earth despite the challenges of this condition.
ROCKPORT, ME
Knox County deed transfers

ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Nov. 28-Dec. 1. Donald P. Palmer and Gayle E. Palmer to Gayle E. Palmer. Michael A. Valente and Kathleen A. Valente to Jan Urik Leth and Ariel Hall. Kari E. Phillips and Khalid Muslih...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
Bridge to Employment Program Coordinator

The Five Town CSD is an exceptional school district located in a scenic coastal community and provides a highly competitive salary and benefits package. As a district, we are committed to equity, excellence, the environment, and forward thinking. Our goal is to foster intellectual and creative excellence while building strong character. We highly value our sense of place and surroundings which boast mountains, lakes, rivers, a ski hill, and the ocean.
CAMDEN, ME
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 19-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 19. Shawn Kelley, 35 of Unity, was...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 20-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 24. Kathleen A. Winslow, 37, of Swanville, was arrested...
BELFAST, ME
Agenda set for RSU 13 board meeting Dec. 7

ROCKLAND — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 13 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the South School. Meetings can be viewed on Vimeo and YouTube. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order and Declaration of a...
ROCKLAND, ME
Agenda set for Lincolnville school committee meeting Dec. 5

LINCOLNVILLE — The agenda has been set for the next Lincolnville Central School committee meeting Monday, Dec. 5. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the school. A livestream option via Zoom will be available: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/88201885576. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the Agenda. 4....
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
Appleton, Hope, Lincolnville hold joint school committee meeting Dec. 6

The three school committees for School Union 69, including Appleton Village School, Hope Elementary School and Lincolnville Central School, will be jointly meeting Tuesday, Dec. 6. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Hope Elementary School. AGENDA. 1. Call the meeting to order. 3. Adjustments to the Agenda. 4....
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
Rockland Police charge man with robbery at Shaws Supermarket

ROCKLAND — Rockland police responded to Shaw’s Supermarket at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 2 for a report of a male stealing from the store and fighting with employees. Upon the officer's arrival, Rockland Police made contact with 25-year-old Lucas Ross, who was trying to flee the scene, according to a news release.
ROCKLAND, ME
Camden Hills Regional High School recovers from summer fire and flooding damage

ROCKPORT — The August 5 fire that left CHRHS damaged has not been easily brushed off by the school’s faculty, students, or by the overall community. A fan left to dry wax on floors overnight that fell is what started the blaze, as was captured on the school’s security camera system. However, it wasn’t the fire that caused the extensive damage. It was the flooding caused by the sprinkler system’s response. Before the Rockport Fire Department could arrive to assess the situation and eventually stop the water flow, thousands of gallons of water had poured into the area surrounding where the small fire was.
ROCKPORT, ME

