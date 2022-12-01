Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 17-22. Jeffrey H. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts negotiating a worthless instrument in Belfast July 28, 2020, and Aug. 2, 2020, two years in prison with all but 15 days suspended and two years of probation for each count.
penbaypilot.com
Thomas Boscia, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Thomas ‘Tommy’ ‘Tom’ ‘Grampy’ Anthony Bosica, Jr, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on November 21, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport. He lived with multiple sclerosis for the last 19 years of his life and made the most of his time on earth despite the challenges of this condition.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Nov. 28-Dec. 1. Donald P. Palmer and Gayle E. Palmer to Gayle E. Palmer. Michael A. Valente and Kathleen A. Valente to Jan Urik Leth and Ariel Hall. Kari E. Phillips and Khalid Muslih...
penbaypilot.com
Bridge to Employment Program Coordinator
The Five Town CSD is an exceptional school district located in a scenic coastal community and provides a highly competitive salary and benefits package. As a district, we are committed to equity, excellence, the environment, and forward thinking. Our goal is to foster intellectual and creative excellence while building strong character. We highly value our sense of place and surroundings which boast mountains, lakes, rivers, a ski hill, and the ocean.
penbaypilot.com
Messiah Sing in Thomaston Dec 13
The Community Messiah Sing in Thomaston will be on Tuesday, December 13 in Watts Hall at 7:30 pm. All are welcome.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 19-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 19. Shawn Kelley, 35 of Unity, was...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 20-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 24. Kathleen A. Winslow, 37, of Swanville, was arrested...
penbaypilot.com
Unable to sustain itself with donations, St. George nonprofit ambulance service looks to town for help
ST. GEORGE — After almost 70 years, the last nonprofit ambulance service in Knox County is no longer able to sustain itself through fundraising efforts, grants, and volunteer personnel. Now, the Town must decide whether to incorporate the emergency service into a municipal department. In a preliminary public discussion...
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for RSU 13 board meeting Dec. 7
ROCKLAND — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 13 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the South School. Meetings can be viewed on Vimeo and YouTube. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order and Declaration of a...
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for Lincolnville school committee meeting Dec. 5
LINCOLNVILLE — The agenda has been set for the next Lincolnville Central School committee meeting Monday, Dec. 5. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the school. A livestream option via Zoom will be available: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/88201885576. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the Agenda. 4....
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Council to discuss new ambulance driver, police cruiser, downtown accessibility, utility pole removal
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes increasing accessibility in downtown Belfast, new ambulance personnel, new police equipment, and utility pole removal, according to Belfast City Manager Erin Herbig’s report. The first...
penbaypilot.com
Appleton, Hope, Lincolnville hold joint school committee meeting Dec. 6
The three school committees for School Union 69, including Appleton Village School, Hope Elementary School and Lincolnville Central School, will be jointly meeting Tuesday, Dec. 6. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Hope Elementary School. AGENDA. 1. Call the meeting to order. 3. Adjustments to the Agenda. 4....
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police charge man with robbery at Shaws Supermarket
ROCKLAND — Rockland police responded to Shaw’s Supermarket at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 2 for a report of a male stealing from the store and fighting with employees. Upon the officer's arrival, Rockland Police made contact with 25-year-old Lucas Ross, who was trying to flee the scene, according to a news release.
penbaypilot.com
Christmas by the Sea Weekend 2022 launches in Camden with a celebratory crowd
CAMDEN — Downtown Camden was packed to the gills Friday evening as holiday cheer spilled into the street with an annual holiday parade, and tree-lighting at the head of the harbor. Organized by the Camden Area Business Group, the 36th annual Christmas By the Sea weekend includes the arrival...
penbaypilot.com
Camden Hills Regional High School recovers from summer fire and flooding damage
ROCKPORT — The August 5 fire that left CHRHS damaged has not been easily brushed off by the school’s faculty, students, or by the overall community. A fan left to dry wax on floors overnight that fell is what started the blaze, as was captured on the school’s security camera system. However, it wasn’t the fire that caused the extensive damage. It was the flooding caused by the sprinkler system’s response. Before the Rockport Fire Department could arrive to assess the situation and eventually stop the water flow, thousands of gallons of water had poured into the area surrounding where the small fire was.
penbaypilot.com
Free Community Event: Watch the World Cup Soccer Games at The Waldo Theatre on Sunday, December 4th at 10am
Please join us while we watch the live Stream of the FIFA World Cup Soccer Game: Match #52: 1D versus 2C, which will be Live Streamed on Sunday, December 4th at 10:00 am! This is a FREE EVENT!. Doors open at 9:50am. Concessions will be available for purchase. Free Parking...
Comments / 0