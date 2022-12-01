SOUTH BEND, IN. (WYSR-TV) – After almost two weeks, the Syracuse men’s basketball team found themselves back in the win column after defeating Notre Dame in the final seconds on the road 62-61. This game was a back and forth battle from start to finish. SU senior center Jesse Edwards led all scorers at the half with 16 points and six rebounds. It was hard to stop Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin. He knocked down 13 points for the Irish. ND was 8-for-18 from distance in the first half. The game was tied at 35 at the half.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO