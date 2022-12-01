Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Syracuse snaps losing skid at Notre Dame in closing seconds
SOUTH BEND, IN. (WYSR-TV) – After almost two weeks, the Syracuse men’s basketball team found themselves back in the win column after defeating Notre Dame in the final seconds on the road 62-61. This game was a back and forth battle from start to finish. SU senior center Jesse Edwards led all scorers at the half with 16 points and six rebounds. It was hard to stop Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin. He knocked down 13 points for the Irish. ND was 8-for-18 from distance in the first half. The game was tied at 35 at the half.
informnny.com
SU women’s lacrosse schedule released
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse women’s lacrosse will play nine teams that competed in last season’s NCAA Tournament, including defending national champion North Carolina, in 2023. The Orange will host three of the four national semifinalists from a year ago. Season tickets for the 2023 campaign...
informnny.com
SU football accepts bid to play in Pinstripe Bowl
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Football team is heading to the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. The Orange will play the Minnesota Gophers out of the Big 10 conference. A few highlights from previous Pinstripe Bowls.
informnny.com
Where to Watch Saturday: SU vs. Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team is on the road Saturday to take on Notre Dame. Tip-off is at Noon Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. The game can be seen on ESPN2. The highlight can be seen on NewsChannel 9.
informnny.com
Citizenship Academy of Syracuse responds to tragic death of student who died in fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an emotional social media post, the Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse Charter School is responding to the tragic loss of one of its students, Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White, an 8-year-old who died in a house fire in the town of Clay just before Thanksgiving 2022.
informnny.com
Local students help bring Holiday Nights at the Zoo to life
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Holiday Nights at the Zoo are back at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo giving visitors a chance to take in the wildlife at night while enjoying incredible light displays, rotating entertainment, and even visits from Santa!. The unique, family-friendly experience was created with the help of...
informnny.com
Watch “A Movie with a Mission” and support the Rescue Mission
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 33rd year, NewsChannel 9 presents “A Movie with a Mission” to fight hunger and homelessness in support of the Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse. >>Donate here to the Rescue Mission. “A Movie with a Mission” can be seen on NewsChannel 9...
informnny.com
Fort Ontario celebrates 5th anniversary with Wreaths Across America
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR) — Friends of Fort Ontario State Historic Site is hosting its fifth annual National Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day program on Saturday, December 17 at 12:00 p.m. The ceremony is going to be held inside the Old Stone Fort and conclude at the Post Cemetary. More...
informnny.com
Family-Friendly Holiday-themed events in Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11. The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events. Families...
informnny.com
Officials discuss ways to address gun violence in local communities
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Senator Joseph Griffo met with state and local law enforcement and area officials to discuss techniques and resources they can utilize to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state. While most of today’s meeting was confidential due to the sensitivity of...
