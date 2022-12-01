Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Addresses sought for 2022 Tahoe Trail of Lights
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Are you proud of your Christmas lights at your home or business? If so, show off your holiday spirit by including your home or business addresses on this year’s Tahoe Trail of Lights. Those interested can enter the address to be featured on...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village woman brings community together through movies
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local resident Tara Cannon has found that she loves to bring her community together. Recently, she’s done just that through organizing movie nights for locals on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore, which started with an all women showing of Bad Moms at Incline Village Cinema.
Sierra-at-Tahoe Ski Resort reopens months after rebuilding from Caldor Fire
Saturday marks opening day for Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort, which suffered huge losses during the August 2021 Caldor Fire.
Two feet of snow falls in the Sierra this week with more coming Saturday
The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts.Mountain highways reopened under sunny skies Friday and classes resumed two hours late at schools around the lake where they were closed on Thursday.A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Friday but a new one goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday into Monday morning for most of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north...
KCRA.com
'We have never had this bad a frost before': April frost cut down this year's Christmas tree crop in the Sierra
For many families, it's an annual tradition: driving into the Sierra Foothills to find that perfect Christmas tree. Dedrian Kobervig and her family have been growing Christmas trees in El Dorado County for over 20 years. Kobervig said that getting those trees ready for cutting is a bit like raising kids.
Tahoe travel: Heading to the Sierra this weekend? Here's the best time to go amid winter storm
Officials are warning against traveling to the Sierra this weekend, but if you do, carry those tire chains and pack emergency supplies like extra blankets and a flashlight, with a full tank of gas.
Winter storm bringing rain, snow to California with more than a foot of snow possible
It's little rest for the weary for travelers in California trying to get over the passes in the Sierra Nevada as a second storm is barreling through the Golden State just hours after a first storm blasted the mountains with feet of snow and wind gusts reaching as high as 99 mph.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Homewood Resort acquires cottages for employee housing
TAHOMA, Calif. — Future employees of Homewood Mountain Resort may have a new place to call home following the acquisition of Tahoma Meadows Cottages. The cottages, located just south of Homewood, will continue normal operations for the time being, but eventually could house dozens of employees while offering easy access to the resort.
Mountain Democrat
Warming center opens at Benham Park
Scout Hall — the little log cabin that sits between the playgrounds at Placerville’s Benham Park — will serve as an overnight warming center for the local homeless population over the next two months. The warming center will only open if temperatures are below 35 degrees when...
KOLO TV Reno
Experience “Christmas Wonderland” at the Eldorado
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Here’s an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit. “Christmas Wonderland” is back at the Eldorado Showroom. From singing let it snow, waltzing around the Rockefeller Christmas tree, to actual figure skating on the stage, the Christmas Wonderland performers are providing holiday cheer and then some.
Sierra prepares for weekend wintry blast; Up to 3 feet of new snow expected
SAN FRANCISCO -- A slow-moving low pressure system advanced toward Northern California Friday, set to deliver weekend rain showers in the Bay Area and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe region from Friday night through Sunday night."Another round of heavy snow appears likely for the Sierra Nevada by late Saturday and into Sunday as the bulk of the moisture associated with the system pushes onshore," forecasters predicted.How much new snow are we talking about? The weather service said from 8 to 18 inches at the lower elevations around...
KMPH.com
Inflatable Rudolph mauled by bear now up for sale on eBay, proceeds for charity
LAKTAHOE, Nev. (FOX26) — A man’s inflatable reindeer that took the internet by storm after it was mauled to death by a bear in Lake Tahoe is now for sale on eBay. Dave Lester’s inflatable Rudolph, 2, was attacked by a very hungry bear last week in Zephyr Cove on the Nevada side of the lake.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tribune delivery Friday delayed due to weather, road conditions
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Due to weather and road conditions, delivery of the Tahoe Daily Tribune will be delayed on Friday. The free e-edition is available on the Tribune website.
Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, snarls mountain traffic
RENO, Nev. — A windy, winter storm packing heavy snow started moving into the Sierra Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe, prompting a backcountry avalanche warning and snarling traffic on Interstate 80 west of Reno.A winter storm warning remains in effect through 4 a.m. Friday from south of Yosemite National Park to about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Reno and Lake Tahoe.More than a foot of snow is expected around the lake by Friday, with up to 30 inches (75 centimeters) above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), where winds could gust in excess of 100 mph (160 kph), the National...
Winter Storm: Schools closed in El Dorado County due to ice, snow
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Some schools in El Dorado County announced closures Friday morning as snow continues to impact roads.
Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, slows traffic; more coming
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first of back-to-back winter storms brought one foot (30 centimeters) of snow and an avalanche warning to the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe and intermittently shutting down interstate traffic west of Reno. A winter storm warning remained in effect through...
Record-Courier
Parade of Lights rolls tonight
Three score and three entries will make the winding trip from Gardnerville to Minden tonight as the Parade of Lights celebrates the arrival of Christmas. Led by the Douglas High Jr. ROTC Color Guard and the marching band, the 63 entries form up at Heritage Park before jogging north to Eddy Street and then turning onto Main Street at 5 p.m.
Record-Courier
The Dec. 2, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — All Douglas County schools are on a 90-minute delay this morning due to winter weather and road conditions. Chains or snow tires are required on Highway 395 from the intersection with Highway 88 all the way to Topaz and on Highway 208 from Holbrook Junction east.
Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued
LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters. The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
rosevilletoday.com
New Placer County Building Standards to go into effect January 2023
Permits will be required to meet Title 24 regulations. Auburn, Calif. – Big changes to state building requirements will take effect for new projects in Placer County next year. The California Building Standards Code — also known as Title 24 — will soon mandate energy storage system readiness on...
