South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Addresses sought for 2022 Tahoe Trail of Lights

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Are you proud of your Christmas lights at your home or business? If so, show off your holiday spirit by including your home or business addresses on this year’s Tahoe Trail of Lights. Those interested can enter the address to be featured on...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village woman brings community together through movies

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local resident Tara Cannon has found that she loves to bring her community together. Recently, she’s done just that through organizing movie nights for locals on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore, which started with an all women showing of Bad Moms at Incline Village Cinema.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
CBS Sacramento

Two feet of snow falls in the Sierra this week with more coming Saturday

The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts.Mountain highways reopened under sunny skies Friday and classes resumed two hours late at schools around the lake where they were closed on Thursday.A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Friday but a new one goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday into Monday morning for most of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Homewood Resort acquires cottages for employee housing

TAHOMA, Calif. — Future employees of Homewood Mountain Resort may have a new place to call home following the acquisition of Tahoma Meadows Cottages. The cottages, located just south of Homewood, will continue normal operations for the time being, but eventually could house dozens of employees while offering easy access to the resort.
HOMEWOOD, CA
Mountain Democrat

Warming center opens at Benham Park

Scout Hall — the little log cabin that sits between the playgrounds at Placerville’s Benham Park — will serve as an overnight warming center for the local homeless population over the next two months. The warming center will only open if temperatures are below 35 degrees when...
PLACERVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Experience “Christmas Wonderland” at the Eldorado

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Here’s an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit. “Christmas Wonderland” is back at the Eldorado Showroom. From singing let it snow, waltzing around the Rockefeller Christmas tree, to actual figure skating on the stage, the Christmas Wonderland performers are providing holiday cheer and then some.
RENO, NV
CBS San Francisco

Sierra prepares for weekend wintry blast; Up to 3 feet of new snow expected

SAN FRANCISCO  -- A slow-moving low pressure system advanced toward Northern California Friday, set to deliver weekend rain showers in the Bay Area and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe region from Friday night through Sunday night."Another round of heavy snow appears likely for the Sierra Nevada by late Saturday and into Sunday as the bulk of the moisture associated with the system pushes onshore," forecasters predicted.How much new snow are we talking about? The weather service said from 8 to 18 inches at the lower elevations around...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, snarls mountain traffic

RENO, Nev. — A windy, winter storm packing heavy snow started moving into the Sierra Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe, prompting a backcountry avalanche warning and snarling traffic on Interstate 80 west of Reno.A winter storm warning remains in effect through 4 a.m. Friday from south of Yosemite National Park to about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Reno and Lake Tahoe.More than a foot of snow is expected around the lake by Friday, with up to 30 inches (75 centimeters) above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), where winds could gust in excess of 100 mph (160 kph), the National...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Parade of Lights rolls tonight

Three score and three entries will make the winding trip from Gardnerville to Minden tonight as the Parade of Lights celebrates the arrival of Christmas. Led by the Douglas High Jr. ROTC Color Guard and the marching band, the 63 entries form up at Heritage Park before jogging north to Eddy Street and then turning onto Main Street at 5 p.m.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Record-Courier

The Dec. 2, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — All Douglas County schools are on a 90-minute delay this morning due to winter weather and road conditions. Chains or snow tires are required on Highway 395 from the intersection with Highway 88 all the way to Topaz and on Highway 208 from Holbrook Junction east.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
CBS San Francisco

Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued

LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters.    The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
TRUCKEE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

New Placer County Building Standards to go into effect January 2023

Permits will be required to meet Title 24 regulations. Auburn, Calif. – Big changes to state building requirements will take effect for new projects in Placer County next year. The California Building Standards Code — also known as Title 24 — will soon mandate energy storage system readiness on...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

