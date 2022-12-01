Read full article on original website
WITN
A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance. Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season. The...
WITN
Greenville parade didn’t let rain showers dampen their holiday festivity
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This year the Greenville Parade experienced a few rain showers, but that didn’t stop the community from coming to watch. The theme of the parade was “Frozen in Christmas.” About 75 floats were judged as they rolled down Evans Street for a first, second, and third-place winner. Kids could be seen running out to grab candy that was passed out and attendees waved as floats passed by.
WITN
Tarboro and Edgecombe County hosting events this holiday season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Experience small town holiday events and Christmas celebrations in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. Take part in the 46th Annual Pinetops Christmas Parade Saturday at 10am and the town of Princeville Christmas Parade at 1pm. Other events include wine tastings, candlelight home tours, gingerbread making, holiday pop concerts and more. Enjoy the Christmas season with the warmth, joy, and fellowship of small town life.
WNCT
People in the shopping spirit at Washington's Harbor District
People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. People in the shopping spirit at Washington’s Harbor …. People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. People gather...
GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
WNCT
Greenville officials will keep parade safety at forefront
Greenville officials will be practicing extra precautions to keep Christmas parade participants safe after the death of a performer in Raleigh's parade two weeks ago. WNCT's Caitlin Richards has more. Greenville officials will keep parade safety at forefront. Greenville officials will be practicing extra precautions to keep Christmas parade participants...
Pitt County’s energy assistance program is underway
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County launched its energy assistance program Thursday, just in time for the cold season. Pitt County’s intention for the program is to help keep people’s heat on during the winter, as this assistance is a seasonal occurrence. Applications are now open for those 60 and older as they are the […]
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Hailey Rypkema, 17, was last seen Friday night in a red hoodie with black sweatpants according to the sheriff’s office. WITN is told Rypkema is 5 ft. 3 with a...
WNCT
Atlantic Beach Christmas Parade part of busy weekend
There are a number of holiday parades happening in Eastern North Carolina, starting with Friday's events. Atlantic Beach held its Christmas parade Friday, too. Atlantic Beach Christmas Parade part of busy weekend. There are a number of holiday parades happening in Eastern North Carolina, starting with Friday's events. Atlantic Beach...
Greenville parade rings in the holiday season
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Greenville residents kicked off the holiday season at the Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. The Jaycees said the plans for the Christmas Parade were months in the making. “We started planning for this parade pretty much as soon as last year’s was over,” said Jessica Jenkins, Jaycees Greenville Chapter president. […]
WNCT
$2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island
A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown Morehead City. $2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island. A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown...
WITN
Toys for Tots wraps up another successful year at WITN
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Celebrating the gift-giving season was even sweeter this year at WITN as we watched your donations fill a 26-foot box truck with toys through our Toys for Tots drive. From bikes, scooters and electronics to vintage Barbie Dolls dating back almost 30 years, your new, unwrapped toys...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student in custody for bringing revolver to high school in Onslow Co.
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday. The weapon was discovered before noon at White Oak High School on Piney Green Road in Jacksonville. According to Chief Deputy Chris Thomas, a revolver was found...
publicradioeast.org
More than a dozen threats called in to school campuses across NC, some in eastern North Carolina
On Thursday, the State Bureau of Investigation investigated more than a dozen threats on school campuses across North Carolina, including several in eastern North Carolina, and say those threats turned out to be a hoax. New Bern high school was one of the targets, and officials with the New Bern...
Nearly 1 year later, Rocky Mount family honors man killed in QVC plant fire
December 18 marks the one year anniversary since the massive QVC distribution fire that killed a young man and left thousands without jobs.
wcti12.com
Search for missing man in Neuse River enters fourth day
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Emergency Services are in day four as the search continues for a missing man believed to be in the Neuse River. Director of Emergency Services for Craven County Stanley Kite said that he has crews back on the water. Kite said the...
WITN
As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The federal low-income energy assistance program is now taking applications with the potential of helping thousands of families. As the days get darker faster and the looming winter starts to drop our temperatures, “LIEAP” – a program with a fun little name is looking to help folks keep the lights on and the heat running as energy use increases.
Military spouses, children receive free Christmas care packages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 800 military spouses and children received free Christmas care packages on Friday. Some of the goodies provided by Support Military Families were books and toys. Those involved say it’s another way to show support for our military families. “We never had this opportunity when I was in the service […]
WITN
Some Williamston residents concerned tar on vehicles and homes is coming from nearby construction site
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some people in the east say they’re having a problem with tar on their vehicles and even their homes, and they claim it’s coming from a construction site set up on their road. Many families on Jones Road say they are getting tar...
neusenews.com
KPD requests assistance in identifying subjects related to recent Pearson Park damage
On November 24, 2022, the Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged. KPD is requesting assistance in identifying the subjects in the photos. The subjects are two white males and two white females. The are believed to be around 18 years old. If you have any information on the subjects please call the KPD tip line at 252-939-4020 or Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
