A bit more college football insanity was in store for fans during conference championship week. Alabama needed a few things to go right for it to be in contention for that final College Football Playoff spot and Saturday delivered with No. 10 Kansas State upsetting No. 3 TCU 31-28. While the Crimson Tide and Ohio State didn't play this weekend, Alabama was going to need help from further up the rankings to open up the path to that final spot.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO