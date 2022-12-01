ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OH

WLWT 5

Shots fired into several apartments on Cedar Avenue in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Shots fired into multipe apartments at 1714 Cedar Avenue in College Hill. Windows broken out in several residences. Police have responded. No report of injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Morman Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Morman Road in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Dixie Highway at Symmes Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash on Dixie Highway at Symmes Road in Fairfield, emergency crews responding.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Shenstone Drive in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8440 Shenstone Drive in Anderson Township. Emergency crews responding.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown. Emergency crews responding.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries at Three Rivers Parkway in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Crash with injuries at Three Rivers Parkway in North Bend.
NORTH BEND, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Section Road in Roselawn

ROSELAWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Section Road in Roselawn.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a structure fire at 5818 Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Emergency crews responding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Longbranch Road in Union

UNION, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries and extrication at 2381 Longbranch Road in Union. Emergency crews responding.
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on West 8th at Purcell in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on West 8th at Purcell in East Price Hill, police equipment involved. traffic obstructed.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road and Gilmore Road in Fairfield. Emergency crews responding.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge

NEWPORT, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries on I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. Traffic is impacted.
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue at Sovereign Drive in Groesbeck. Emergency crews are responding.
GROESBECK, OH
Fox 19

1 person seriously injured after OTR shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is seriously injured after a shooting took place in Over-the-Rhine around midnight Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting occurred on E. Liberty Street near the Shell gas station. One victim was rushed to the hospital, police said.
CINCINNATI, OH

