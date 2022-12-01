Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of an crash with injuries at Port Union Road and Quality Boulevard in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of an crash with injuries at Port Union Road and Quality Boulevard in Fairfield . Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Shots fired into several apartments on Cedar Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Shots fired into multipe apartments at 1714 Cedar Avenue in College Hill. Windows broken out in several residences. Police have responded. No report of injuries. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Rockdale Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Rockdale Road in Liberty Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Morman Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Morman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway at Symmes Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash on Dixie Highway at Symmes Road in Fairfield, emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Shenstone Drive in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8440 Shenstone Drive in Anderson Township. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WLWT 5
Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries at Three Rivers Parkway in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Crash with injuries at Three Rivers Parkway in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Section Road in Roselawn
ROSELAWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Section Road in Roselawn. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Ridge Avenue entrance ramp to I-71 in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported at Ridge Avenue entrance ramp to I-71 in Oakley . Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a structure fire at 5818 Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Longbranch Road in Union
UNION, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries and extrication at 2381 Longbranch Road in Union. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Feesburg-Poetown Road in Hamersville
HAMERSVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Feesburg-Poetown Road in Hamersville. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
WLWT 5
Report of a fire at the Fridge and Pantry on East Church St. in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Report of a fire at the Fridge and Pantry on East Church St. in Oxford. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Police responding to a crash on I-71/75N in Covington, lanes blocked
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police responding to a crash at the cut of the hill I-75 North in Covington. Lanes are blocked. Injury status is unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on West 8th at Purcell in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on West 8th at Purcell in East Price Hill, police equipment involved. traffic obstructed. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road and Gilmore Road in Fairfield. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
NEWPORT, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries on I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. Traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck
GROESBECK, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue at Sovereign Drive in Groesbeck. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
1 person seriously injured after OTR shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is seriously injured after a shooting took place in Over-the-Rhine around midnight Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting occurred on E. Liberty Street near the Shell gas station. One victim was rushed to the hospital, police said. Officers have not provided an update...
Comments / 0