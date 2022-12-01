ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska tops Kansas to advance to NCAA regional

LINCOLN - It wasn't easy but the Nebraska volleyball team advanced to its NCAA-record 38th regional appearance with a 3-1 victory over Kansas Friday night at the Devaney Center. The No. 2 seed Huskers won the first two sets in relatively easy fashion (25-14 and 25-18) before Kansas took set...
