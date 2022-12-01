Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Pontiac theater offers a diverse line up of comics with 'Eyes Up Here' show
They all have different performance styles, ages and backgrounds, but the one thing the five comics on the "Eyes Up Here" show have in common is that they are funny women. Held Dec. 7 at the PLAT — Pontiac’s Little Art Theatre — the bill includes Camila Ballario, T. Barb, Kara Coraci, Ann Duke and Melanie Hearn, stand-up comedians who have been headlining and supporting national comics at clubs throughout Metro Detroit and the country. Pontiac's own Mike Geeter hosts the show; he's been seen across the country and on Comedy Central, Hulu and other outlets.
Detroit News
Eastern Michigan to play San Jose State on blue turf in Potato Bowl; rematch from 1987
Eastern Michigan's eight wins in 2022 are the program's most in a season since winning 10 in 1987. In 1987, Eastern Michigan played San Jose State in a bowl game. In 2022, Eastern Michigan will play San Jose State in a bowl game. The Eagles (8-4) and Spartans (7-4) will face off on the famous blue turf in the Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Dec. 20 at Albertsons Stadium.
Detroit News
Watch: Detroit rapper Babyface Ray performs on 'Jimmy Fallon'
Detroit rapper Babyface Ray performed his new single "Masterpiece" in front of a backdrop of the Detroit city skyline Thursday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Ray, whose new album "Mob" was released Friday, performed the song on a set with a video screen displaying the Renaissance Center and the Detroit River behind him. From where he was positioned, on park bench next to a street light in what was fashioned to resemble the hazy wee hours of the morning, Metro Detroiters likely noticed that technically he would have been in Windsor.
Detroit News
Prefix on M1: How a stealthy auto supplier got a Woodward showcase
Pontiac — They’re the most interesting company you’ve never heard of. But now they’ve getting a Woodward store front. Prefix Corporation broke ground on its Performance Vehicle Service Center at M1 Concourse car club and race track this week in Pontiac. A successful Detroit auto supplier, Prefix is one of many companies with genius engineering capabilities that make stuff for household names like Dodge, Ford and Chevy — but are sworn by nondisclosure agreements to ensure you never know who they are.
Detroit News
Detroit Police to give officers beanbag shotguns, revamp crisis operations
Detroit — In the wake of recent high-profile incidents involving Detroit Police officers using fatal force during encounters with people suffering from mental illnesses, Chief James White said he will centralize the police department's crisis intervention operations and arm cops with new less-than-lethal weapons. The new nonlethal tools will...
Detroit News
Michigan's London trip soured by 73-69 Kentucky defeat, loss of Jaelin Llewellyn
Michigan received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to head overseas and soak up the iconic sights and sounds of London before playing in the first big college basketball game at famed O2 Arena. The Wolverines wrapped up the memorable trip without the one thing they wanted most — a signature nonconference win....
Detroit News
Bedrock buys another riverfront property: the Roberts Riverwalk Hotel
Billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert's real estate firm has acquired the Robert Riverwalk Hotel in Detroit's East Riverfront neighborhood more than a mile from downtown, Bedrock LLC said on Friday. Details of the deal weren't disclosed. It's the the latest property along the Detroit River the firm has purchased, joining acquisitions...
Detroit News
A record number of Wayne County murder suspects are out on bond. Police, prosecutor are worried
Detroit — At least 31 people charged with murder in Wayne County are free on bond with GPS tethers, an unprecedented number that concerns public safety officials, while bail reform proponents insist the ongoing effort to release more defendants awaiting trial will result in a fairer system. Judges and...
Detroit News
Former Michigan QB, captain Cade McNamara transfers to Iowa
Ann Arbor – Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who led Michigan to a 12-2 season and Big Ten championship last season, has transferred to Iowa. McNamara, voted a captain before this season at Michigan, entered his name in the NCAA Transfer portal this week. He announced his decision Thursday.
Detroit News
Michigan opens as two-score favorite vs. TCU in College Football Playoff semis
The College Football Playoff matchups have just been set, but oddsmakers haven't wasted any time preparing game lines for both semifinal games. No. 2 Michigan (13-0) has opened as a 9.5-point favorite (via FanDuel) against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1), who the Wolverines will face in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. Michigan inched toward a perfect regular season on Saturday night in Indianapolis, winning a second straight Big Ten title with a 43-22 win over the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Detroit News
Call 911 too much? Eastpointe may send you a bill
Calling the authorities for certain emergency services in Eastpointe could result in individuals receiving an invoice in the mail, according to a proposed ordinance the City Council is expected to vote on as early as Tuesday. The proposal, introduced and approved by the council 3-2 on its first reading Nov....
Detroit News
'They're a great squad': Max Duggan leads TCU into clash with Michigan in playoff
Indianapolis — TCU was ranked seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll and has become one of the feel-good stories of the college football season. Sonny Dykes, in his first season as Horned Frogs head coach, has orchestrated a turnaround that features Heisman Trophy candidate Max Duggan who directs the high-scoring offense that has launched the Horned Frogs (12-1) into the College Football Playoff semifinals as the No. 3 seed. They will face No. 2 Michigan (13-0) on Dec. 31 in the Fiesta Bowl with the winner advancing to the national championship.
Detroit News
Man charged for allegedly making antisemitic, racist threats at Bloomfield Hills temple
A Dearborn man has been charged with ethnic intimidation for allegedly making antisemitic and racist threats to young children, parents and security at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills on Friday morning. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was charged Sunday with two counts of ethnic intimidation by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen...
Detroit News
2 sought in non-fatal Nov. 18 shooting on Detroit's east side
Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find two men who in mid-November shot and wounded a woman sitting in a vehicle on the city's east side. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the 18100 block of Cornwall near Mack Avenue and Moran Road, officials said.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on man wanted in fatal Nov. 23 shooting
Detroit police are asking the public to help find a man wanted in connection with the fatal Nov. 23 shooting of an 18-year-old on the city's west side. Officials said the shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, outside of a residence in the 9200 block of Pierson Street near Joy Road and Trinity Street and Rouge Park.
Detroit News
Predictions: Michigan football vs. Purdue, Big Ten championship game
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Big Ten championship game between Michigan and Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (8 p.m., Fox/950). ▶ Matt Charboneau: The West champion has never won the Big Ten title...
Detroit News
Incoming UAW officials to be sworn in Dec. 12
The incoming international officers for the United Auto Workers will be sworn in on Dec. 12, Ray Curry, president of the Detroit-based union, said in a statement Saturday. The swearing in of new leaders follows the historic first-ever direct elections of International Executive Board members, a process that gave rank-and-file members the chance to vote on their union's top leaders. An election vendor for the court-appointed monitor that is overseeing the union and the election finished tabulating votes Friday.
Detroit News
Man accused of peeping into child's bedroom window in Wixom charged
Wixom — A Northville man accused of peeping into the bedroom window of a child Tuesday has been charged, police said. Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, 54, was arraigned Wednesday in Novi's 52-1 District Court on a charge of resisting and obstruction of a police officer, a two-year felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge of being a disorderly person-window peeper, officials said.
Detroit News
Ecorse High School student brought gun to school, superintendent says
Ecorse — A student at Ecorse High School is under investigation after allegedly bringing a gun to school in their backpack, according to Ecorse Public Schools. A student told school officials that a classmate had brought the gun to school, and the student was escorted off campus, according to a letter Superintendent Josha Talison sent to parents and posted to Facebook. The incident is under investigation by police and the district.
Detroit News
Student accused of making fake bomb threat against Monroe Middle School
A 13-year-old girl is accused of making the false bomb threat that prompted officials to cancel classes at Monroe Middle School Thursday, officials said. Police said the girl was identified as a suspect after an investigation that determined the threat was a hoax. The girl later admitted to police that she was behind the threat, writing the threatening note allegedly found in a bathroom and delivering it to school officials, they said.
