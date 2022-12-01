Read full article on original website
John Leguizamo Slams ‘Unfortunate’ Casting of Chris Pratt in ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ Calls It ‘Backwards’
John Leguizamo addressed Chris Pratt‘s controversial casting in Nintendo’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie — and the comedian, who portrayed Luigi in the 1993 live-action film, wasn’t thrilled following his “breakthrough” representation in the franchise. “The directors Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton fought really...
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Latest Trailer Teases the Arrival of Joey Batey's Jaskier
The Witcher: Blood Origin's latest trailer has revealed that Joey Batey's Jaskier, he of 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' fame, will be part of the 4-part event prequel series. The latest trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin was revealed at CCXP in Brazil and gives us a great look at the "origin of the Witcher saga," and Jaskier surprisingly appears right at the end in front of Minnie Driver's Seanchaí.
Anya Taylor-Joy Became a ‘Gamer’ for ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Prep
The decision to cast Chris Pratt as Mario in the upcoming “Super Mario Bros. Movie” was the subject of endless online conversation, but Anya Taylor-Joy’s performance as Princess Peach will be equally important if the film wants to break the streak of bad movies based on beloved video games. The “Queen’s Gambit” star seems to understand that, and is taking her research for the film very seriously. In a new interview with Modern Luxury San Diego, Taylor-Joy revealed that the role has turned her into an avid video game player. “So now I am a gamer, and it’s really fun,” she said....
IGN
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Gets an Amazing Image and a Trailer Release Date
Alongside an amazing new image of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy hanging upside-down in New York City, the team behind Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has confirmed that a new trailer will be released on December 13, 2022. The image was released as part of a Tweet that simply said, "A...
The adorable otter from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer is named Lylla - and she's Rocket's one true love
We just met the MCU version of Lady Lylla - Rocket's soulmate from comic books
ComicBook
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
ETOnline.com
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer: Optimus Primal Warns Optimus Prime of an Ominous Threat
The first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is finally here, and it's packed with exciting chaos and duels throughout. In the teaser's opener, Anthony Ramos is seen driving a Porsche 911, an autobot dubbed Mirage and voiced by Pete Davidson. Ramos, oozing with swagger, slides out of Mirage with backpack in hand and is ready to take on the day. But as the trailer later shows, Ramos needs quite some time getting accustomed to his new sidekick.
IGN
Marvel Studios' Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 3 - Official Trailer
In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer shows off Drax throwing basketballs at children and Baby Rocket
Hot off the heels of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we’ve got our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, due out next year. It shows off our titular guardians landing in the middle of a planet which, at first glance, appears to be the middle of a stock-standard Earth-like suburbia, only to discover that its residents are in fact aliens.
IGN
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
ComicBook
Super Mario Bros. Movie Runtime Potentially Revealed in New Rumor
A new rumor has potentially revealed how long Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo's upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie will last. This past week, Nintendo revealed the second trailer for the forthcoming Mario movie prior to its release in April 2023 as part of a new Direct presentation. And while there's still a lot more of The Super Mario Bros. Movie that we'll begin to see in the months ahead, we now have a good idea of what to expect from the film's runtime.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
IGN
Best Christmas Horror Movies
Álex de la Iglesia blends Spanish and Italian horror influences into The Day of the Beast, a 1995 Christmas horror curveball that throws everything but the kitchen sink at audiences. A sinning priest, a metalhead Satanist, and an occult TV show host must band together to prevent the Antichrist's birth. It's wacky, darkly comedic, and filled with hellscapes that boast demonic costumes and wild practical effects. De la Iglesia is known for his extravagant horror concepts, and I'd say a blasphemous buddy comedy about an apocalyptic atypical holiday quest fits the bill.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
IGN
Dark Souls Creator Miyazaki Has “No Idea” What Made Elden Ring Such a Hit
FromSoftware's Elden Ring won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia held earlier today in Tokyo. The Grand Award was given to the two games developed in the Asia region with the highest worldwide sales, and Elden Ring took home the honor along with Genshin Impact. As of the end of June, Elden Ring had sold over 16 million copies worldwide.
Polygon
Every hero in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and what they do
Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a star-studded cast with heroes from the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more. With so many legends from across Marvel canon, it can be hard to choose which heroes you want to pit against the Mother of Demons and her army. There may also be some unfamiliar faces amongst the bunch. Learn how to pick the right team for the job with our character guide that explains each hero’s specialty.
IGN
Tsurughime - Official Teaser Trailer
Tsurugihime is a side-scrolling action RPG by developer Fahrenheit 213 who was founded by Yosuke Shiokawa best known for his work on renowned titles like Kingdom Hearts II (Lead Planner), Dissidia: Final Fantasy (Concept Director), and Fate/Grand Order (Creative Director). The final battle is 100 days away, how will you prepare? Every day the clock ticks closer to war, and every choice leads down a different path toward multiple endings. Build up strength with constant combat, or hone your defensive acumen against advanced enemies. Wield thousands of swords, or choose peace over war in your daily activities as the clock ticks towards destiny. Tsurugihme is now in development and will release on Steam for PC in 2024.
IGN
Anna the Dragon Tamer
Anna the Dragon Tamer is located to the southeast of the Glaseado Gym Pokemon Center. She's near the battle arena.
IGN
Spirit Mementos 1 - Brooch
To start it, head for the Eastern area of The Plains and stand at the spot where you first arrived, facing towards the frozen lightning bolt. Here, head East-North-East and check behind a tree. The spirit and half of the Brooch will be there. To assemble the Artifact and complete...
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
Stage 1-5 shows Sonic 2 some love by showing off, for the first time Sonic Frontiers' take on the Chemical Plant zone!
