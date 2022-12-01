Crews battle flames on Cleveland’s east side
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland fire crews battled flames at a home on the city’s east side Thursday morning.
Crews were called to the 5500 block of Orey Avenue at around 8 a.m. where heavy flames could be seen coming out of the back of the home causing extensive damage.
Two people got out of the house and were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to Cleveland fire.
Officials say the fire started on the first floor and extended to the second floor.
