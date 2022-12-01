Son of former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna jailed in Florida child porn case

University of Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Jon Kitna, has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in Florida.

The Gainesville Police Department arrested Kitna for two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Reports say the Florida Gators football team suspended Kitna from the squad wtihin an hour of his initial arrest.

The University of Florida's Athletic Department released a statement saying, "we are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna. These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior. Jalen has been suspended indefinitely from the football program."

Gainesville Police said a cyber tip indicated that a Discord user, later identified as Kitna, distributed an image of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through their platform.

Kitna attended Frisco's Reedy High School and in 2021 graduated from Burleson High School where his father is the head football coach.

POLICE MAKE CHILD EXPLOITATION ARREST Case: 02-22-010336 GAINESVILLE, FLA – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022,... Posted by Gainesville Police Department on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

