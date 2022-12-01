7 Black AF Events To Check Out At Art Basel Miami 2022

If you find yourself in Miami this week, you’ll likely notice the streets are a little more vibrant, the people are a little more fashionable, and the air buzzing with creative energy. That’s because it’s Art Basel week! This electric event has been going on in Miami since 1970, and was developed as a way to bridge the gap between North and South American markets, as well as celebrate local artists and the beautiful diversity of the region.

It’s technically a franchise, with Art Basel events happening around the country and the world since even before the Miami outpost. The greats like Picasso and Jean Arp had pieces in some of the earlier renditions, and top art collectors around the world would make the trip to peruse and purchase. But, Miami’s Art Basel week has become, without question, the hottest one to visit.

It attracts thousands of tourists and even celebrities from the likes of Cardi B to Travis Scott. In addition to galleries and unique venues displaying art, there will be parties and events happening throughout the week-long extravaganza. Miami does their Art Basel the way only Miami can. Here are Black-focused events to check out during Art Basel 2022 in Miami.

The Crown We Never Take Off

Dec. 2 – Dec. 3 (Soho Studios)

This Art Basel activation is the first ever put on by Amazon Prime at the world-renowned event. It is a nod to Prime’s new series Riches, and will cover an array of work from Black artists in several mediums. The focus of the series – curated by arts administrator and cultural producer Donnamarie Baptiste – is to bring to light the exploited and underappreciated efforts of Black entrepreneurs and artists throughout history. From the exhibit’s website: “These artists weave their own rich histories with the realities of the world to create an affirmative place where Blackness thrives.”