TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post

A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
Bob McGrath of ‘Sesame Street’ dies

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bob McGrath, a founding cast member of “Sesame Street,” has died, Sesame Workshop confirmed Sunday. He was with “Sesame Street” for over 50 years. Mcgrath was let go in 2016. “A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and […]
Korea Box Office: ‘Night Owl’ Holds Top Spot Ahead of ‘Men of Plastic’

Period thriller “The Night Owl” held on to top spot at the South Korean box office for a second weekend. It delivered a strong week-to-week performance that saw off competition from a volley of new release titles and lifted the overall market. The locally-made “Owl” earned $4.35 million between Friday and Sunday, only an 11% reduction compared with its opening weekend, according to data from Kobis, the data service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). Its market share stayed strong at 46%. After 12 days on release the film has accumulated $13.4 million. Korean-American action star Don Lee (aka Ma Dong...
