Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education: Still More on Teaching for Effective Lawyering

I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article; there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some follow-up thoughts on what I think law schools should try to teach, though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:
Organizing Law-School-Sponsored Events That Model Thoughtful Disagreement on Controversial Topics

I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article (Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education); there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some follow-up thoughts on what I think law schools should try to teach, though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:
Daily Mail

Government ‘waters down plans to protect free speech at universities meaning people who are no-platformed can only use courts as a last resort’

New powers to protect freedom of speech at universities have been 'watered down', it was reported last night. A law designed to prevent students and academics from cancelling contentious speakers was announced by former education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson last year. The government has made concessions to universities over new...
Washington Examiner

Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology

The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
ABC News

Former 'detransitioner' fights anti-transgender movement she once backed

Ky Schevers is fighting back against the anti-trans movement she once took part in. Schevers was assigned the sex of female at birth and later chose to start gender-affirming care by taking testosterone to transition from female to male in her mid-20s. She stopped taking testosterone, though, in the years that followed while she continued to explore and question her gender, later falling into an online anti-trans group of "detransitioners" – people who once did but no longer identify as transgender.
Axios

Human rights, LGBTQ+ organizations oppose Kids Online Safety Act

Dozens of human rights and LGBTQ+ organizations wrote to members of Congress Monday opposing a kids' online safety bill they argue would not actually help make the Internet a better place for children and teens. Driving the news: The letter comes as Senate sponsors of the Kids Online Safety Act...
Edy Zoo

Opinion: Christianity should not influence American politics, but it does

The founding fathers of the United States of America made a conscious effort to ensure that Christianity would not dominate American politics. Firstly, the founders recognized that America was diverse, with many religious beliefs and practices. Therefore, they felt it would be unjust to privilege any religion over others.
Reason.com

Guest Post from Professor John Harrison: Vacatur's Missing Pedigree

I'm delighted to post a summary from Professor John Harrison of his forthcoming article Vacatur of Rules Under the Administrative Procedure Act. Professor Harrison's work was recently highlighted by Professor Amanda Frost at SCOTUSBlog as one side of a debate critical to United States v. Texas, which will be argued tomorrow. (The other side of the debate is ably represented by Professor Mila Sohoni, whose work Frost also highlights.) Here is Professor Harrison's post:
Pyramid

McCaughey: Court and Congress hammer out truce on gay rights

America could finally be on its way to hammering out a truce between advocates for same-sex marriage and religious opponents who want no part of it. It’s a tall order. Congress is the architect of one part of the truce. The Senate is advancing a bill, with bipartisan support, to ensure that a same-sex couple’s marital status and benefits will be secure in all 50 states. The goal is to get it signed into law before Congress adjourns.
Reason.com

Eleventh Circuit Quashes Trump Effort to Block Federal Government Access to Mar-a-Lago Documents

Today, a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit concluded that the District Court Judge Aileen Cannon never had jurisdiction to block the federal government's access to documents seized at Mar-a-Lago or to appoint a special master to oversee document review. This outcome is not a surprise. The Eleventh CIrcuit previously stayed one of Judge Cannon's orders after which the Supreme Court refused to intervene. The oral argument also made the weakness of Trump's case crystal clear.
