CBB Recap and Roundup
Turnovers plague Govs in loss to Runnin’ Bulldogs. Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team was unable to overcome 29 turnovers and fell to Gardner-Webb, 62-58, Thursday, in the Winfield Dunn Center. Graduate student Yamia Johnson and senior Jada Roberson combined for 27 points and 50 percent from the field in front of the 1167-person crowd – the largest home attendance in nearly three seasons.
Joshua J. De’Bi
(38, Oak Grove) No services will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Leonard Werley
(60, Princeton) Memorial services will be held at a later date. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Crofton is in charge.
Eric Spike Fitzpatrick
(51, Oak Grove) There will be no services. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Janet Scroggins Holmes
Private memorial services for 71 year old Janet Scroggins Holmes of Benton, KY will be held at a later date. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge.
Sandra Johnson
(Age 76, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Monday December 5th at 11am at Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Richard Maddux, Sr.
(88, Pembroke) Private services will be heard at a later date. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Ollie Henderson Jr
(Age 70) Funeral service will be Monday December 5th at 1pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12noon till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
Motorcyclist severely injured in Clarksville accident
A vehicle versus motorcycle accident Saturday night on Madison Street in Clarksville seriously injured the biker. Clarksville police say it happened on the westbound lanes between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive about 5:15 p.m. and the motorcyclist was listed in stable condition at a Nashville hospital. Names of those involved...
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
Threats cancel Bowling Green Christmas parade
A Christmas parade planned for yesterday in Bowling Green was canceled following threats directed at protesters at an Emmett Till rally. The Jaycees Christmas Parade in Bowling Green was canceled out of caution, as multiple protests were planned to demand justice for Till, the 14-year old Black teenager who was brutally beaten and shot in 1955 after a white woman alleged he whistled at her and touched her.
Trenton, Guthrie among towns hosting Christmas parades Saturday
There were plenty of Christmastime activities in the region Saturday, including parades in Guthrie, Trenton and Cadiz. Guthrie’s parade went first Saturday morning and was followed by prize drawings, food and other festivities downtown. Kenneth Bates, who hosts Fellowship and Love Sunday mornings on WHOP, was the Guthrie grand...
Clarksville police investigating Riverside Drive shooting
Clarksville police are investigating a shooting from early Sunday morning at a North Riverside Drive location. A news release says it happened just before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near Casa Blanca and the victim was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital. Their status is unknown and no...
Man injured in accident at Parkway-I 24 interchange
A man was injured in a single vehicle accident Friday night at the Pennyrile Parkway-Interstate 24 interchange. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Spencer Turner says the man was attempting to merge from the Parkway onto I-24 East about 5:15 p.m. when he lost control on the ramp, went off the roadway and overturned after striking a ravine.
Christian, Trigg County Farm Bureaus ‘top counties’ at annual meeting
The Christian, Trigg and Lyon County Farm Bureaus were named “top counties” in their respective categories during the 103rd Kentucky Farm Bureau annual meeting. They are each recognized for outstanding programming and for having a positive impact on both the community and its membership.
Man injured in construction accident at Cadiz farmers market
A construction worker was seriously injured and flown to a Nashville hospital after the wooden frame of a roof being built over the Cadiz Farmers Market collapsed Saturday morning. Emergency personnel on scene said he was the only injury and he was flown to Skyline Medical Center. It’s the second...
Copper wiring stolen in burglary at old Elk Brand building
Copper wiring was stolen during a burglary this week at the old Elk Brand plant on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville. Someone entered the building Wednesday afternoon and removed the wiring, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, which does not name a suspect.
HPD investigating robbery at Jersey Mikes
Hopkinsville police are investigating a robbery from Saturday night at the Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. A male wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a COVID mask told employees at the store that he had a gun just before 6 p.m. and demanded cash, according to police, who say the suspect fled the store on foot with money.
Man arrested on nine warrants following traffic stop
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Saturday night led to the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on nine outstanding warrants. The Hopkinsville police report says 34-year old Andraous Moore of Hopkinsville pulled into the Rodeway Inn parking lot at a high rate of speed and when he noticed officers, he sped up and cut across the lot and crossed Fort Campbell Boulevard before stopping in the lot of Harbor Freight.
Suspect arrested for Jersey Mikes robbery
Hopkinsville police have arrested the fugitive accused of robbing Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Officers arrested 53-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville at the Walmart on Clinic Drive Sunday and charged him with first-degree robbery. He allegedly entered Jersey Mikes just before 6 p.m. Saturday, told employees he had...
