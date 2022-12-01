A Christmas parade planned for yesterday in Bowling Green was canceled following threats directed at protesters at an Emmett Till rally. The Jaycees Christmas Parade in Bowling Green was canceled out of caution, as multiple protests were planned to demand justice for Till, the 14-year old Black teenager who was brutally beaten and shot in 1955 after a white woman alleged he whistled at her and touched her.

