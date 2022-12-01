ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Police say man stabbed on Saratoga Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man in his 30s was stabbed Friday evening in Rochester on Saratoga Avenue near Montrose Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department were notified that a walk-in stabbing victim arrived to Rochester General Hospital shortly after 9 p.m. Officers say the man was stabbed at least once in his upper […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Murder arrest for shooting on Norton Street in November

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Jerrod Dozier just got out of prison in October for a drug conviction. About a month later, police say he shot and killed Terry Howard Jr. on Norton Street. Investigators say Dozier ambushed him on November 12th, while Howard was in his car in a driveway.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Two people charged in connection to November ambush murder on Norton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people tied to a November ambush murder and stolen vehicle pursuit on Norton Street were charged Friday night, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD). 33-year-old Jerrod Dozier and 29-year-old Jessica Maynard were both charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon following...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man seriously injured after shooting on Monroe Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 27-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot Saturday on Monroe Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body and they located the victim on Amherst Street. AMR took […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Father of slain 12-year-old speaks out, wants suspect-at-large caught

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Last Monday, 12-year-old Juan Lopez was gunned down in the area of Atkinson Street and Reynolds Street in the City. It immediately prompted the mayor, police chief, and faith leaders to demand action and greater accountability. Thursday, Juan’s father, Jose Lopez, spoke out. He wants this case– still unsolved– locked up […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Calling hours to be held Thursday for 12-year-old slain in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Calling hours for Juan Lopez, the 12-year-boy who was shot and killed last month, happened Thursday inside Memories Funeral Chapel on Hudson Avenue. Police say he and a 16-year-old boy were walking down Atkinson Street when they were shot. Juan died. The other boy survived. Reverend...
ROCHESTER, NY
cnycentral.com

Remaining two suspects in Burnet Avenue double homicide appear before a judge

Syracuse, N.Y. — Two suspects accused in a double homicide at a home on Burnet Avenue near Aberdeen Terrace appeared in court Friday morning. Jamel Weston and Donnell Thornton were in court for pre-trial hearings. Attorneys for Weston asked a judge to reduce bail from $1 million to $250,000. The judge, Hon. Matthew J. Doran, denied the request.
DEWITT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Seven-time felon nabbed after police chase going back to prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A city man and seven-time felon was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. Charles Holley, 32, was given that sentence after he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In July 2021, Holley led Rochester Police on a chase...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

City Robbery Spree Suspect Arrested

Rochester police say they've arrested the suspect in a robbery spree. 41-year-old Jessica York allegedly robbed 3 city businesses at gunpoint from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. York was arrested downtown shortly before noon yesterday with a BB gun. She faces robbery and grand larceny.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man stabbed on Wellington Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed on the city’s west side Thursday morning. Police were called to Wellington Avenue by Kirkland Road just before 11:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They found a male victim who had been stabbed at least...
ROCHESTER, NY
informnny.com

Officials discuss ways to address gun violence in local communities

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Senator Joseph Griffo met with state and local law enforcement and area officials to discuss techniques and resources they can utilize to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state. While most of today’s meeting was confidential due to the sensitivity of...
UTICA, NY
iheart.com

Baby's Drug Overdose Death Linked to Major Rochester Drug Ring

A baby's drug overdose death this past summer has been linked to a major Rochester drug ring. Federal court documents obtained by 13WHAM show 7 people are implicated in a drug trafficking operation out of several homes throughout the city -- including one on Jay Street. Six-month-old Denny Robinson Jr....
ROCHESTER, NY

