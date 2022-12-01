Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Special needs advocates, police investigate incident at Monroe Co. Children’s Detention Center
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation is underway at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center. According to Monroe County representatives, on November 23 county staff were made aware of a violation at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center (MCCDC). The MCCDC is a space for juveniles in...
Police say man stabbed on Saratoga Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man in his 30s was stabbed Friday evening in Rochester on Saratoga Avenue near Montrose Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department were notified that a walk-in stabbing victim arrived to Rochester General Hospital shortly after 9 p.m. Officers say the man was stabbed at least once in his upper […]
WHEC TV-10
Murder arrest for shooting on Norton Street in November
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Jerrod Dozier just got out of prison in October for a drug conviction. About a month later, police say he shot and killed Terry Howard Jr. on Norton Street. Investigators say Dozier ambushed him on November 12th, while Howard was in his car in a driveway.
rochesterfirst.com
Two people charged in connection to November ambush murder on Norton Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people tied to a November ambush murder and stolen vehicle pursuit on Norton Street were charged Friday night, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD). 33-year-old Jerrod Dozier and 29-year-old Jessica Maynard were both charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon following...
Man stabbed on Weyl St. in Rochester
Officers say the man was stabbed at least once in upper body.
‘We want a thorough investigation,’: Family speaks after suspicious death
On Friday, family and loved ones gathered outside of DePaul's Edgerton Square facility, to release balloons and remember the life 33-year-old Brittni Iverson lived.
Man seriously injured after shooting on Monroe Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 27-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot Saturday on Monroe Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body and they located the victim on Amherst Street. AMR took […]
Father of slain 12-year-old speaks out, wants suspect-at-large caught
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Last Monday, 12-year-old Juan Lopez was gunned down in the area of Atkinson Street and Reynolds Street in the City. It immediately prompted the mayor, police chief, and faith leaders to demand action and greater accountability. Thursday, Juan’s father, Jose Lopez, spoke out. He wants this case– still unsolved– locked up […]
2 teens arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Rochester middle school
The two teenagers were referred to Monroe County Family Court for charges of criminal possession of a weapon.
WHEC TV-10
Calling hours to be held Thursday for 12-year-old slain in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Calling hours for Juan Lopez, the 12-year-boy who was shot and killed last month, happened Thursday inside Memories Funeral Chapel on Hudson Avenue. Police say he and a 16-year-old boy were walking down Atkinson Street when they were shot. Juan died. The other boy survived. Reverend...
cnycentral.com
Remaining two suspects in Burnet Avenue double homicide appear before a judge
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two suspects accused in a double homicide at a home on Burnet Avenue near Aberdeen Terrace appeared in court Friday morning. Jamel Weston and Donnell Thornton were in court for pre-trial hearings. Attorneys for Weston asked a judge to reduce bail from $1 million to $250,000. The judge, Hon. Matthew J. Doran, denied the request.
WHEC TV-10
Seven-time felon nabbed after police chase going back to prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A city man and seven-time felon was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. Charles Holley, 32, was given that sentence after he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In July 2021, Holley led Rochester Police on a chase...
iheart.com
City Robbery Spree Suspect Arrested
Rochester police say they've arrested the suspect in a robbery spree. 41-year-old Jessica York allegedly robbed 3 city businesses at gunpoint from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. York was arrested downtown shortly before noon yesterday with a BB gun. She faces robbery and grand larceny.
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating death of DePaul employee Brittni Iverson after reported fight inside a building
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A worker at a DePaul Addiction Services Center on Dewey Avenue is dead. Rochester police are trying to find out if the death of Brittni Iverson is the result of a fight inside the facility. RPD and the family of Iverson are waiting for the Monroe County medical examiner to determine Iverson’s cause of death.
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Wellington Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed on the city’s west side Thursday morning. Police were called to Wellington Avenue by Kirkland Road just before 11:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They found a male victim who had been stabbed at least...
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for gun & ammo possession following 2021 chase & crash in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parole absconder and seven-time felon who led police on a chase that ended with a crash in the 19th Ward is heading to federal prison. Charles Holley, 32, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
13 WHAM
Family calls for justice for Rochester woman who died after workplace assault
The family of Brittni Iverson honored her Friday afternoon, after an unexpected tragedy shattered their world. Hundreds of people gathered on Dewey Avenue, in front of the place where Iverson worked, releasing pink and white balloons — her favorite colors — in her memory. "Brittni has always been...
Rochester pawn shop owner sentenced after selling $6M worth of stolen items
Another pawn shop, known as Royal Crown Pawn, allegedly sold stolen items bought from "boosters" as well.
informnny.com
Officials discuss ways to address gun violence in local communities
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Senator Joseph Griffo met with state and local law enforcement and area officials to discuss techniques and resources they can utilize to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state. While most of today’s meeting was confidential due to the sensitivity of...
iheart.com
Baby's Drug Overdose Death Linked to Major Rochester Drug Ring
A baby's drug overdose death this past summer has been linked to a major Rochester drug ring. Federal court documents obtained by 13WHAM show 7 people are implicated in a drug trafficking operation out of several homes throughout the city -- including one on Jay Street. Six-month-old Denny Robinson Jr....
