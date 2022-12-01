Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend
Rocky's quietly closed over the summer due to flood damage
onedetroitpbs.org
‘Boblo Boats’ documentary tells Detroit ferry tale of America’s oldest steamships
Detroit’s iconic Boblo Boats have made their film debut. The two sister steamboats, the Ste. Claire and the SS Columbia, the oldest in America, are center stage for a new Aaron Schillinger directed documentary, “Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale.”. Taking viewers back to the wonderland of the...
CP Holiday Train rolls through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is passing through Michigan Thursday night for the first time in three years.
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
Your week in metro Detroit: I jumped at chance to visit pot farm
When Lume, one of the largest cannabis companies in Michigan, offered me the opportunity to come visit its outdoor farm in northern Michigan, I jumped at the chance. I had never visited an outdoor marijuana farm before and the timing of the October visit coincided with the harvest, known as “Croptober” in the industry.
Monroe Residents Wait Hours in Line at New Chick-fil-A…Why?
People get so excited when they find out there's a new Chick-fil-A opening that they're willing to wait in line for hours just to be one of the first to get a taste. That's exactly what happened earlier this week when Chick-fil-A opened in Monroe, Michigan. Monroe’s newest restaurant, Chick-fil-A...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visits metro Detroit later than expected
The decked-out Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, an annual cross-continent hunger awareness tour set to pass through Michigan, turned out to be a few hours late Thursday evening, dashing — and disappointing — some metro Detroit folks' plans to see it. "What a bust!" an Allen Park resident posted on social media. ...
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront
Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through metro Detroit on Dec. 1
Various local businesses are expecting crowds to gather and view the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through metro Detroit on Thursday, between 8-10 p.m. If you plan on attending any of the events below, remember to dress warm, remain at least 50 feet away from the train tracks at all times, and show up early for easier parking.
HometownLife.com
Hidden treasures at discounted prices fill this Livonia bin store each weekend
Looking for a sweet deal? Sam and Natalie Blonski have just the place for you. The Plymouth couple opened Honey Bins this fall in the former Dick Scott Freedom Powersports building on Plymouth Road west of Levan in Livonia. It's become a haven for those seeking items of all kinds at a heavily discounted rate.
Why every Michigander should Van Gogh to the Detroit Institute of Arts ASAP
There's less than two months left to visit Van Gogh in America, an exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts that contains 74 original Van Gogh paintings, drawings and prints.
The Oakland Press
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies In Detroit To Adopt For Christmas
There may be a chill in the air, but this time of the year always means warm hearts! Sadly, the cold weather can make things rather tough for pups that don’t have a home, especially in a place like Detroit. Still, there are some amazing shelters in the area that are doing all they can to house and care for some of the CUTEST pups you ever did see. If you’re interested in adopting a wonderful dog in need of a home this Christmas season, well, this is the place for you! We’ve gone ahead and looked up some of the best boys and girls from all around Detroit (and the surrounding area) to show you some of the needs out there right now. We promise that you can’t get through this article without letting a little “Awww” slip at least once. Be aware, though, that adopting a pet is a commitment for the life of the pet and not a decision to jump into without an understanding of the work required. If you’re home is ready to add a furry new family member, let’s get to it! Here are some of the cutest pups in Detroit who are looking for their forever home.
It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?
Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
Look Inside The Catacombs of This Long Forgotten Hospital
While it was once a booming city, the city of Detroit, isn't all what it once was. In fact, you may find more hollow buildings than you would have 100 years ago. A find on TikTok shows that to be the case, as an explorer takes an exploration inside the catacombs of an old Detroit Hospital.
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
WLWT 5
CPD: Michigan woman robbed of $15,000 cash after Facebook Marketplace scam
CINCINNATI — A Facebook Marketplace sale goes terribly wrong. A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a used car. Police say there are more victims falling for this scam. "I just lost all my life savings," victim, Nijme Fardous, said. Fardous wanted a new car....
Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
