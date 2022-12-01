ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront

Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
5 Adorable Puppies In Detroit To Adopt For Christmas

There may be a chill in the air, but this time of the year always means warm hearts! Sadly, the cold weather can make things rather tough for pups that don’t have a home, especially in a place like Detroit. Still, there are some amazing shelters in the area that are doing all they can to house and care for some of the CUTEST pups you ever did see. If you’re interested in adopting a wonderful dog in need of a home this Christmas season, well, this is the place for you! We’ve gone ahead and looked up some of the best boys and girls from all around Detroit (and the surrounding area) to show you some of the needs out there right now. We promise that you can’t get through this article without letting a little “Awww” slip at least once. Be aware, though, that adopting a pet is a commitment for the life of the pet and not a decision to jump into without an understanding of the work required. If you’re home is ready to add a furry new family member, let’s get to it! Here are some of the cutest pups in Detroit who are looking for their forever home.
It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?

Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
Look Inside The Catacombs of This Long Forgotten Hospital

While it was once a booming city, the city of Detroit, isn't all what it once was. In fact, you may find more hollow buildings than you would have 100 years ago. A find on TikTok shows that to be the case, as an explorer takes an exploration inside the catacombs of an old Detroit Hospital.
VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
