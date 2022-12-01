ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

Aaron Rodgers — in a quieter performance — builds on his legacy vs. Chicago Bears: ‘You never know when it’s going to be your last time playing at a place’

Aaron Rodgers’ celebration of his game-clinching play Sunday at Soldier Field was more muted than his snapshot moment a year ago. The Green Bay Packers quarterback didn’t hurl expletives toward Chicago Bears fans. He didn’t remind fans giving him the middle finger that he still owned their team as he secured his 25th victory in 30 rivalry games. When Rodgers threw a two-point conversion pass ...
Chicago Tribune

Column: As the same old story unfolds for the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields is left to raise the franchise’s hopes for a turnaround

Maybe one day. Maybe one day soon these tables will turn. Maybe one day the Chicago Bears will again be the dominant team in their storied rivalry with the Green Bay Packers. Maybe the Bears will become the group making game-winning plays on the regular rather than stumbling into so many game-losing mistakes. Maybe Justin Fields will soon become in this league what Aaron Rodgers has long been. ...
FanSided

Texas A&M Football: Jaylon Jones to the Draft

Jaylon Jones officially announced he will be foregoing his last season of eligibility and entering the NFL draft. This is definitely a blow to the defense that could very much use his defensive leadership on the field next season, but we wish the best of luck to Jaylon as we know he will represent the Aggies well in the NFL.
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes called out the Bengals for injury flop (Video)

The Cincinnati Bengals had a sketchy injury situation, and even Brittany Mahomes is questioning the legitimacy of it. The Bengals hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 13 and are putting out quite an interesting game. Jessie Bates III of the Bengals was being switched out of the game due to an ‘injury,’ but the injury seemed to be far from legitimate as Bates stood comfortably until his replacement began running on the field, then laid down on the ground as if remembering he was ‘injured.’
FanSided

This Cowboys decision makes intentions for Odell Beckham Jr. clear

The Dallas Cowboys have been clear that they want to add free agent Odell Beckham Jr. but their latest roster decision makes things even clearer. It’s been possibly the worst-kept secret in NFL history that the Dallas Cowboys want to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Jerry Jones can’t stop talking about it. Players can’t stop trying to recruit him. Fans can’t stop clamoring for it. At this point, even with other contenders involved, it’ll feel like a massive disappointment if OBJ doesn’t end up in Dallas.
FanSided

