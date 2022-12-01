Read full article on original website
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Welcomes 20 More Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Aaron Rodgers — in a quieter performance — builds on his legacy vs. Chicago Bears: ‘You never know when it’s going to be your last time playing at a place’
Aaron Rodgers’ celebration of his game-clinching play Sunday at Soldier Field was more muted than his snapshot moment a year ago. The Green Bay Packers quarterback didn’t hurl expletives toward Chicago Bears fans. He didn’t remind fans giving him the middle finger that he still owned their team as he secured his 25th victory in 30 rivalry games. When Rodgers threw a two-point conversion pass ...
Column: As the same old story unfolds for the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields is left to raise the franchise’s hopes for a turnaround
Maybe one day. Maybe one day soon these tables will turn. Maybe one day the Chicago Bears will again be the dominant team in their storied rivalry with the Green Bay Packers. Maybe the Bears will become the group making game-winning plays on the regular rather than stumbling into so many game-losing mistakes. Maybe Justin Fields will soon become in this league what Aaron Rodgers has long been. ...
Texas A&M Football: Jaylon Jones to the Draft
Jaylon Jones officially announced he will be foregoing his last season of eligibility and entering the NFL draft. This is definitely a blow to the defense that could very much use his defensive leadership on the field next season, but we wish the best of luck to Jaylon as we know he will represent the Aggies well in the NFL.
Brittany Mahomes called out the Bengals for injury flop (Video)
The Cincinnati Bengals had a sketchy injury situation, and even Brittany Mahomes is questioning the legitimacy of it. The Bengals hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 13 and are putting out quite an interesting game. Jessie Bates III of the Bengals was being switched out of the game due to an ‘injury,’ but the injury seemed to be far from legitimate as Bates stood comfortably until his replacement began running on the field, then laid down on the ground as if remembering he was ‘injured.’
Ridder time? Falcons HC leaves the door open to start rookie QB
Following a bad loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers where the Atlanta Falcons failed to score 20 points in a second consecutive game, head coach Arthur Smith had a different tone when asked about making the quarterback switch from Marcus Mariota to Desmond Ridder. It may finally be the time when...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide fans and Bill O’Brien agree
All season a chorus of Alabama football fans have been clamoring for an exit of Bill O’Brien. Rightly or wrongly, O’Brien has been targeted as the reason why this season’s offense has often struggled. In fairness to O’Brien and Pete Golding as well, Crimsom Tide coordinators are...
This Cowboys decision makes intentions for Odell Beckham Jr. clear
The Dallas Cowboys have been clear that they want to add free agent Odell Beckham Jr. but their latest roster decision makes things even clearer. It’s been possibly the worst-kept secret in NFL history that the Dallas Cowboys want to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Jerry Jones can’t stop talking about it. Players can’t stop trying to recruit him. Fans can’t stop clamoring for it. At this point, even with other contenders involved, it’ll feel like a massive disappointment if OBJ doesn’t end up in Dallas.
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal cord injury
It was noted ahead of their game against the Seattle Seahawks that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed
NFL Week 13: Joe Burrow, Jason Kelce and more pregame fashion
Week 13 is bringing the heat. NFL players arrived in fashion-forward fits for the first Sunday action of December.
