Hanging of the Greens. 7 to 10 PM. Spring Arbor University will host the 22nd annual Hanging of the Greens tonight! It’s a fun night filled with Christmas music, candle lighting, fireworks, and a community reception that includes horse and wagon rides, balloon artists, kids’ activities, roasted almonds, cookies, cocoa, and more! The event begins with a concert at The Arbor Church featuring students from our music department. Following the concert, everyone will walk to the university plaza for a candle lighting and “Silent Night” sing-a-long. Fireworks will follow the candle lighting and kick off the community Christmas party. The School of Education faculty and students will provide fun Christmas activities for kids, horse and wagon rides will carry guests through campus, cookies, cocoa and other yummy Christmas treats will be served, and more! All events are free and open to the general public. All ages are encouraged to attend. Parking is available at The Arbor Church.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO