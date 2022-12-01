Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
jtv.tv
Saturday, December 3 – Sunday, December 4, 2022
The Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Extensive highlights from Lumen Christi’s State Championship win at Ford Field. Josh Burgett talks with Head Coach Herb Brogan after the Titans win their 12th football state title. The Ductz of Mid-Michigan High School Scholar Athlete of the Week. Food Circus:...
MLive.com
Here are scores from around the Jackson area for December 2, 2022
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from girls basketball games around the Jackson area for Friday, December 2, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
5th Quarter Scoreboard: “Ladies’ night” with insane endings as our Mid-Michigan high school basketball season tips off
Goodbye high school football season, hello high school basketball season!
WILX-TV
Fowlerville cruises past Lansing Everett for first win of season
FOWLERVILLLE, Mich. (WILX) - Heading into Friday, both Fowlerville and Lansing Everett were searching for its first wins of the year. The Gladiators had no problem doing that, using an early 16-0 run to breeze past the Vikings 56-14. Now at 1-1, Fowlerville will travel to Stockbridge on Dec. 6.
WILX-TV
Williamston secures win on the road over Portland
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Portland Raiders and the Williamston Hornets have young squads, after losing key players to other schools and college. The Williamston Hornets have only two seniors, but they led them to a 39-33 win over Portland. Leisya Newell scored 13 points in the win. Next,...
WILX-TV
Dansville Aggies beat reigning state champ Fowler Eagles
DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles have won back to back state titles, but their road to a third got a little bit tougher. They went into Dansville, and the Aggies beat them 36-22 to hand them their first loss of the season. Next, the Eagles play Pewamo-Westphalia and...
jtv.tv
Colip wins 40th Annual Alro Steel Bowling Open
Brady Colip, right, of Jackson, won the 40th annual Alro Steel Open bowling tournament at JAX 60 on Sunday. (December 4, 2022 6:12 PM) It was head coach against assistant coach in the final of the Alro Steel Open bowling tournament on Sunday at JAX 60. Spring Arbor University head...
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
MLive.com
Strong defense, balanced attack leads Northwest over Jackson
JACKSON -- Northwest used strong defense, a balanced offense and a pair of first-half runs to beat Jackson 65-36 on Friday, the Mounties’ first win of the young season. The first of the runs, in the first quarter, put the Mounties in front for good. The second, after the Vikings had gotten back within four, extended the lead into double digits for good.
saturdaytradition.com
Colston Loveland heads to locker room early in Michigan's B1G Championship appearance
Colston Loveland headed to Michigan’s locker room after suffering an apparent injury on a special teams play. Loveland was seen entering the medical tent after limping off the field. After exiting the tent, the tight end headed for the locker room. This is a disappointing development for Loveland, as he is responsible for Michigan’s only points thus far.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
WILX-TV
Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot again. The Lansing School Board of Education voted Thursday to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. The vote comes three weeks after they voted unanimously to approve changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions.
Imagine If Michigan State Kept A Player Active For 2 Months Following A Felony Charge
Well, well, well. It turns out that all the worst people in your life who've been lecturing you about class, morality, and doing things "the right way" for the last several weeks are completely full of shit. Who could have possibly seen that coming?. Mazi Smith, star defensive lineman and...
wkzo.com
Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
candgnews.com
St. Mary’s grad reflects on experiences as walk-on for MSU football
ORCHARD LAKE — After taking up the sport in fifth grade, football became a huge part of life for Orchard Lake St. Mary’s graduate and Royal Oak resident Sean Clouse. However, after graduating from St. Mary’s in 1984, it seemed as though Clouse’s organized playing days were over.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game
Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Reacts to 43-22 Win Over Purdue in Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten Championships after defeating Purdue 43-22 on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. No. 2 Michigan moves to 13-0 on the season with a trip to the College Football Playoff on its way. Here's the full...
jtv.tv
Events of December 2, 3, and 4, 2022
Hanging of the Greens. 7 to 10 PM. Spring Arbor University will host the 22nd annual Hanging of the Greens tonight! It’s a fun night filled with Christmas music, candle lighting, fireworks, and a community reception that includes horse and wagon rides, balloon artists, kids’ activities, roasted almonds, cookies, cocoa, and more! The event begins with a concert at The Arbor Church featuring students from our music department. Following the concert, everyone will walk to the university plaza for a candle lighting and “Silent Night” sing-a-long. Fireworks will follow the candle lighting and kick off the community Christmas party. The School of Education faculty and students will provide fun Christmas activities for kids, horse and wagon rides will carry guests through campus, cookies, cocoa and other yummy Christmas treats will be served, and more! All events are free and open to the general public. All ages are encouraged to attend. Parking is available at The Arbor Church.
Sporting News
What channel is Michigan vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 Big Ten football championship
No. 2 Michigan has, on paper, the easiest path to the College Football Playoff among the top four teams playing on Saturday. That means a loss to 8-4 Purdue, however, could be devastating to the Wolverines' chances of making the Playoff for the second time in as many years. It's arguable the team has already done enough to secure a berth in the CFP after upending then-No. 2 Ohio State during Rivalry Week ... but Jim Harbaugh is unlikely to let his team sleepwalk through a chance for another Big Ten title.
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
Comments / 0