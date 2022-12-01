ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandoval, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Prep Basketball: Salem Falls To #9 Central, Mt Vernon Beats Centralia, SC Is 3-0, CORLHS Notches Victory

Wildcats Fall At Home To 9th Ranked Central, Head To Play Host Rams Tonight In Mt Vernon. The Salem Wildcats fell to 1-4 on the season dropping their Cahokia Conference and home opener to 9th ranked Breese Central 68-34. Cody Dickshot led the undefeated Cougars with 16 points, Zach Schrage added 13. Salem was led by Connor Tennyson's 11, Jairen Stroud added 8 and Sam Greene had 6.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Host 9th Ranked Breese Central To Open Cahokia Tonight

The Salem Wildcats open up the Cahokia and home schedule tonight at B.E. Gum when they host the Breese Central Cougars. Tip off around 7:30 on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com. Salem enters at 1-3 on the season coming off a loss at Newton on Tuesday. South Central tries to get...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Taylor puts up 21, SIU-Edwardsville downs Troy 78-72

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray'Sean Taylor scored 21 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Troy 78-72 on Saturday. Taylor added eight rebounds for the Cougars (7-2). Damarco Minor added 17 points while going 7 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and they also had three steals. Lamar Wright shot 4 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Cougars extended their winning streak to six games.
TROY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

And It Has Begun, Wildcat Wrestlers Compete For First Time

The Salem Wildcats are officially in the prep wrestling game. Last night they opened their inaugural season with a trip to perennial power Mt Vernon. And although the varsity team did not come away with the win, the night was about more than that for the program's first head coach Brian Camp.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/06 – George Lee Russell

George Lee Russell, 77, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 1:31 pm December 2, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born July 4, 1945, in Bluford to the late Ray and Vera (Williams) Russell. George married Gwendolyn Sue (Pigg) Russell on September 26, 1964, in Mount Vernon. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage.
BLUFORD, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/06 – Sandra Gail (Higdon) McGaughy

An Artist has died, Sandra Gail (Higdon) McGaughy, age 61 of Salem, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. She was born on December 19, 1960, in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of James and Thelma (Perry) Higdon, her mother survives in Salem. Her family moved to...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/07 – Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd

Deborah 'Debbie' Lynn Mudd, 67, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carlyle Healthcare Center, after a long and brave battle with diabetes and congestive heart failure. She was born September 26, 1955, in Centralia, the daughter of Jack Reynolds and Bette Bingaman Reynolds. She was raised by...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/05 – Brenda K. Karrick

Brenda K. Karrick, 67, of Salem, Illinois passed away December 2, 2022 at Salem Township Hospital. She was born September 8, 1955 in Salem, the daughter of Charles "Charley" and Genoa Brown. Ms. Karrick chose simple cremation. There will be no public service. Burial will be private. Brenda...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/07 – Willard ‘Will’ Parck

Willard 'Will' Parck, 91, of Centralia passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Will was born November 10, 1931 in Centralia, the son of William Parck and Hilda Lindman. . He married Betty Fowler and they later divorced. He married Wanda Parck and she preceded him in death on January 26, 1994.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/05 – Leander Wooten

Leander Wooten, age 79 of Centralia, passed away Friday, December 2. , 2022 at SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/05 – Shirley J. Miller

Shirley J. Miller, 77, of Sandoval passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Day Macz Funeral Home in Sandoval.
SANDOVAL, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested an O'Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff's Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
southernillinoisnow.com

Police beat for Friday, December 2nd, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old Centralia man on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant and a Clinton County felony warrant. Zachery Zeller of South Locust was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held on a total of $12,500 bond. The Marion County Sheriff's Department is investigating...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, December 4th, 2022

A 32-year-old Sandoval woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for aggravated battery to a peace officer. Rachel Farmer is accused of biting a Wamac officer during an altercation. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
SANDOVAL, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The All-Time Best Athletes From St. Louis, Ranked

St. Louis has produced some of the biggest sports stars in the world. From baseball to boxing to golf, these locally-grown superstars have earned the right to be celebrated as some of the best athletes in history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Christmas weekend draws big crowds

A weekend of Christmas activities drew big crowds in Salem. The activities began with a Christmas carnival at the Salem Community Activity Center on Friday night that drew an estimated 300 people, much higher than last year. A big crowd was on hand Saturday to welcome Santa and to light...
SALEM, IL

