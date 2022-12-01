ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Purdue University Northwest to honor 833 candidates at fall commencement

By Staff Reports
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
HAMMOND, Ind. − Purdue University Northwest will celebrate the fall commencement of 833 candidates during exercises on Saturday in Hammond, Ind.

The total number of candidates eligible for graduation includes 638 earning their baccalaureate degrees, 193 earning their master’s degrees and two earning their doctoral degrees, according to the university.

Purdue Northwest has campuses in Hammond and Westville.

The two commencement ceremonies will take place at John Friend Court inside the Fitness & Recreation Center on the Hammond campus, 2320 173rd Street, according to a release. Candidates from PNW’s College of Business and College of Nursing will be recognized during the 11 a.m. ceremony and candidates from the College of Engineering and Sciences, College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences, and the College of Technology will be recognized at the 3 p.m. ceremony.

Graduating seniors with the highest grade point average from each college will be presented a Chancellor Medallion by PNW Chancellor Thomas L. Keon. Other distinguished graduates will also be recognized.

In-person attendance at fall commencement will be limited to ticketed attendees. The ceremony will be live streamed at pnw.edu/commencement-live.

