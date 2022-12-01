ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Clemens, MI

'It's a total loss': Early morning fire rips through Mt. Clemens apartment complex

MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ) - Fire and smoke damage has displaced tenants at an apartment complex in Mount Clemens on Thursday after an early morning blaze tore through eight occupied units.

WWJ's Charlie Langton reported live from the scene at Hubbard Oaks apartments off Hubbard St. and Groesbeck after residents say a fire broke out around 5:30 a.m.

"It's a total loss," Langton said. "A lot of fire personnel on the scene, there's also EMS although I'm told everyone got out OK."

According to Langton, one of the residents -- identified as Michelle -- went around and knocked of her neighbors' doors to warn them of the fire.

In large part to her efforts, no injuries were reported although eight families are now without a place to call home.

When asked what she was going to do now, Michelle told Langton, "I don't know yet, I've got to figure it all out now."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Among the families displaced is a single mother and her two children. Vonnie Scott has organized a GoFundMe page to help her niece Tanisia and her kids, who are now in need of shelter, clothes, shoes and toiletries.

Lesa Long
3d ago

I live there . I’m across from the building . Too wake up to something like this was devastating . I’m glad no one didn’t get hurt just sad that the holidays are almost here. I pray for all of them .

