Your business probably has a Gen Z problem — just not the one you think

AUSTIN ( Austin Business Journal ) — Talent is Barbara Burton’s business. But much of that talent is disappearing, and Gen Z is a big part of that trend.

As Gen Z enters the workforce and the large baby boomer generation ages out of it, Burton, founder of recruitment firm Chalker Group, said the exchange will erase millions nationally from the workforce — a dynamic accelerated by the pandemic that led many older workers to retire sooner than they would have otherwise.

Additionally, Gen Z is considerably smaller than its immediate predecessor. In the nation’s 100 largest metro areas, the size of Gen Z is about 3.6% smaller than the millennial generation — translating to gaps of at least 10,000 potential employees in 58 of those metros.

Experts say the one-two punch of these demographic shifts and reduced immigration add up to a looming workforce crisis for many businesses — and make it critical for employers to successfully recruit Gen Z. To this point, Burton said many companies are taking their eye off the ball.

Read more from the Austin Business Journal online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.