Vegas Golden Knights at Pittsburgh Penguins odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (17-6-1) and Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-4) meet Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Golden Knights vs. Penguins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Golden Knights kicked off a 4-game road trip with a 3-2 shootout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets Monday. It snapped a mini 2-game skid. The Under has cashed in each of the past 4 games for Vegas.

The Penguins were on the short end of a 3-2 overtime setback against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday. Pittsburgh cashed its 4th consecutive Under, too.

Pittsburgh received bad news Wednesday, as the team announced veteran defenseman Kris Letang will be out indefinitely after suffering his second stroke in less than a decade.

Golden Knights at Penguins odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:30 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Golden Knights +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Penguins -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Golden Knights +1.5 (-260) | Penguins -1.5 (+185)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Golden Knights at Penguins projected goalies

Logan Thompson (12-4-0, 2.44 GAA, .921 SV%, 2 SO) vs. Tristan Jarry (8-3-3, 2.91 GAA, .914 SV%, 1 SO)

Thompson allowed just 2 goals on 28 shots in the 3-2 shootout victory against the Blue Jackets Monday. He was 8-2-0 with a 2.88 GAA and .909 SV% over 10 starts in November. He has won all 5 of his starts against Eastern Conference teams this season, too.

Jarry was edged out Tuesday by the Hurricanes, allowing 3 goals on 39 shots, slipping to 4-1-3 with a 2.82 GAA and .914 SV% with a shutout across 8 November starts. He has won his past 3 starts against Western Conference foes.

Golden Knights at Penguins picks and predictions

Prediction

Penguins 3, Golden Knights 2

Moneyline

The PENGUINS (-120) are a decent play at home against the Golden Knights, who have just the win against the Jackets in their last 3 games.

While the VGK has won 8 of its last 9 road games, it is just 2-5 in the past 7 meetings against the Pens. The favorite is 7-1 in the past 8 in this series, too.

The Golden Knights +1.5 (-260) will cost you over 2 1/2 times your potential return if you want a little insurance and don’t trust Vegas straight up. It’s too expensive, so if you like VGK just bet it straight up.

AVOID.

UNDER 6.5 (-115) is the lean here, as both teams have cashed the Under in each of their last 4 games.

The Under is also 4-1 in the past 5 home games for the Pens while going 6-2 in their last 8 against Western Conference teams.

