As someone who was born and raised in the good ol' United States of America, I love using 24-hour time. It's a long story, but to the point of the one at hand, I find it slightly upsetting that many an Android phone won't display the AM or PM signifier unless you dig in a bit — that kind of fussiness defeats the whole point of glanceable information you can get from, say, a good smart clock. In any case, for the longest time, 24-hour clock users on Android have had to deal with a somewhat inconvenient interface in setting times for calendar events, appointments, and such. But thanks to some work from Google's Material Design researchers, that interface is due a makeover soon.

1 HOUR AGO