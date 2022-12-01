Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Playable Google Doodle celebrates the father of modern gaming Jerry Lawson
Whether you're an avid PlayStation fan, a 2000s-era Nintendo Wii kid, or any of the millions of other at-home consoles, you should lend your thanks to one man: Gerald "Jerry" Lawson, the mind behind the first home video gaming system with interchangeable game cartridges. Lawson was born on Dec. 1...
The best Pokémon clones on Android in 2022
The Pokémon games have a formula that can be seriously addicting. Sadly, the series is locked behind a Nintendo vault, so you can only play these titles if you are in that ecosystem. Thankfully, Pokémon isn't the only game with monster-catching mechanics and the Pokémon trading card game (TCG) flavoring. So we've rounded up the best Android games that often become mistaken for Pokémon clones, all while playable on your favorite Android gaming phone. So, you can "catch 'em all," just in a different IP.
Android owners on 24-hour time have a new, easier way to set times for appointments
As someone who was born and raised in the good ol' United States of America, I love using 24-hour time. It's a long story, but to the point of the one at hand, I find it slightly upsetting that many an Android phone won't display the AM or PM signifier unless you dig in a bit — that kind of fussiness defeats the whole point of glanceable information you can get from, say, a good smart clock. In any case, for the longest time, 24-hour clock users on Android have had to deal with a somewhat inconvenient interface in setting times for calendar events, appointments, and such. But thanks to some work from Google's Material Design researchers, that interface is due a makeover soon.
Romancing SaGa - Minstrel Song is now available worldwide on Android with tons of new features
Over the last few years, Square Enix has been re-releasing titles from the SaGa franchise on Android. The latest title to appear is Romancing SaGa - Minstrel Song. The original release in 2005 wasn't available in PAL regions (most of Europe and Africa, parts of Asia, South America, and Oceania), so this Android release will be the first time the game is officially available in these areas.
TechCrunch
Lensa AI climbs the App Store charts as its ‘magic avatars’ go viral
Lensa AI works by inviting users to upload 10-20 photos of themselves. Using the open source Stable Diffusion model, the app processes your photos to generate avatars of you that look like they were created by a digital artist. When you download Lensa AI, you’re immediately greeted with a pop-up...
AI art, a viral social network, and a port of a massive battle royal lead Google's best apps for 2022
As we head into the final month of the year, it's time to start handing out some superlatives to the gadgets, products, apps, and entertainment we loved in 2022. Just a month after opening up voting in the Users' Choice categories, it's Google's turn. If you've been wondering what made for the best games and apps on the Play Store this year, wonder no further.
Unlocking Marvel Snap's newest Thanos card is now easier than ever
Marvel Snap is one of the best card games on Android, offering a quick, accessible, and competitive format that's a breath of fresh air from the bloated selection of card games currently occupying the Play Store. The latest update is the biggest one since its release, bringing much-requested features alongside new cards and bug fixes, out now.
Here's your first look at the Google Pixel 7a
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are still Google's latest and greatest smartphones, but we're already excited for the future. Considering how fantastic both devices are, the promise of a Pixel 7a is just too alluring. A cheaper, smaller Pixel 7 could make for one of the best phones for 2023, especially considering early reports suggest some big improvements to the display, camera, and even wireless charging. If you've been dying for an early glimpse at Google's next-gen budget-friendly phone, you don't have to wait for the new year for a preview.
Best new Android games of November 2022
November 2022 was an excellent month for Android games. There's something for everyone, from the demolition derby racer Wreckfest to the emotional RPG Finding Paradise. However, thanks to such a wide selection, you may have missed some of these great releases. To help you out, we've selected 11 of the best Android games released in the past month across all genres.
How to create your ideal festival lineup with Instafest and Spotify
Your 2022 Spotify Wrapped is out, but there's another way to confirm that your favorite artists are indeed your favorite artists. Instafest isn't a particularly deep look at your listening history, but it's still a fun way to create a perfect rock festival poster that lists your favorite artists.
Phone Arena
Google announces several new Android features including an eagerly-awaited widget
Google published a new blog post today mentioning several new features that will be making their way to the Android operating system. For example, did you know that you can create a collage using the Google Photos app? Simply open the app, long-press on two to six pictures, tap the "Add to" tab at the bottom of the screen and then tap collage.
Reigns: Three Kingdoms arrives on Android alongside two more Netflix Games
Netflix Games launched just over a year ago with an underwhelming library of just five games. Since then, the streaming giant has steadily grown its collection, adding notable titles like Into The Breach, Moonlighter, and Exploding Kittens. Well, Netflix just added three more games, Reigns: Three Kingdoms, Cats & Soup, and Hello Kitty Happiness Parade. This rounds out the library to a respectable 40 games.
How to make your favorite song a ringtone on Android
The ability to choose a custom ringtone was groundbreaking in the early days of the smartphone era. Now it's just one of the countless features supported by all the best Android phones. Even though ringtone customization can get lost in the sea of smartphone magic, it's worth knowing how to do it. This simple process won't take long, and it's bound to brighten your day from time to time.
The Verge
Android is introducing an accessible reading mode and digital car key sharing
Android has announced a batch of new features for mobile and smartwatch devices, introducing new accessibility tools and quality-of-life updates for digital car keys, Google TV, and watchOS. One of the major announcements is the introduction of a reading mode for Android — a new feature that creates a more accessible screen reading experience without being tied to specific apps.
Android TV 13 is ready for prime time with plenty of behind-the-scenes changes
Unlike Android betas on your phone — which invite practically anyone with a modern Pixel device to give it a go — Android TV's annual rounds of preview software aren't quite as easy to access. When Android TV 13 arrived on the scene earlier this year, we were excited to give it a whirl. Unfortunately, you needed a specific piece of dev-focused hardware to get that far. The second beta was even more restricted, limiting installs solely to emulators. While that difficulty isn't changing today, Android TV 13 is finally out of beta, bringing us one step closer to actually experiencing the latest version of Google's big-screen OS.
game-news24.com
Android TV 13 is available now. The menu contains new features but also frustrations
Google released its new Android TV 13 update, which in no way revolutionizes the user interface. Developers also have more possibilities. After the first of the first beta last May, Google shouldn’t console the most disappointed with the stable version of Android TV 13 as of today it was deployed on compatible products. The Mountain View company released a blog post to announce the release of the update.
OnePlus trumps Google with its new Android update schedule, but it's not perfect
These days, a phone needs something special to separate it from the competition. Most smartphones handle the basics just fine, but to be considered among the best Android devices around, you have to nail some key categories. Sure, everyone wants to take excellent night shots or have their battery last as long as possible, but some under-the-hood basics count too. As more people continue to hold onto phones for three, four, or even five years, a long-lasting and reliable update schedule is crucial, and it's in this arena where OnePlus hopes to strengthen its grasp.
