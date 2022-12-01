Two storms will drop southward along the Pacific coast into this weekend and bring heavy rain and mountain snow to a large part of California, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The first storm already brought the first measurable snowfall of the season to Seattle on Tuesday with just under an inch falling into the afternoon hours. The storm, which focused on the Washington and northern Oregon Cascades on Wednesday, ended up dumping up to a few feet of snow over the high country in the region with difficult to dangerous travel conditions expected over the passes for a time as temperatures hovered in the teens and 20s F.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO