ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gender reform not being ‘rushed through’ Holyrood, insists Sturgeon

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32QAPG_0jTj34iZ00

Nicola Sturgeon has rejected accusations that controversial gender reforms are being “rushed through” the Scottish Parliament.

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill is currently working its way through Holyrood. It proposes to remove the requirement for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria as a condition of acquiring a gender recognition certificate.

The Bill would also drop the minimum age of applicants from 18 to 16, as well as limiting the amount of time most applicants need to live in their acquired gender to three months, with a further three-month reflection period – down from two years.

Concerns have been raised, most recently from a UN Rapporteur, about the impact of the Bill on women and girls – but the First Minister said on Thursday they are “not well founded”.

It is far better that this Parliament and this Government makes good laws rather than quick laws

In response to criticism of Reem Alsalem, the UN Rapporteur for Violence Against Women and Girls, and ongoing court cases that could impact the legislation, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the Bill should be paused.

He said: “It is far better that this Parliament and this Government makes good laws rather than quick laws.

“We want to make legislation with full and proper consideration of all of the implications, but for some reason the Government seems determined to rush ahead at full speed to put this Bill through this month that experts and women’s groups say could have potentially damaging consequences.”

Responding, Ms Sturgeon said the legislation had been subject to two separate public consultations before its introduction earlier this year.

“Regardless of any individual’s view on this legislation, one thing that cannot be said with any credibility or basis in fact is that it is being rushed through this Parliament,” she said.

“This process, through consultation, introduction of draft legislation, introduction of legislation, the formal parliamentary scrutiny, it’s been under way now for, I think, a period of six years.

“This has not been rushed, this has been done carefully, and rightly so.”

In a letter to the UK Government, Ms Alsalem said she shared the view that the change could “open the door” for violent men to abuse the system in order to attack women, adding it “presents potential risks to the safety of women in all their diversity (including women born female, transwomen, and gender non-conforming women)”.

She did however welcome the spirit of the changes, which the letter said would bring current legislation “more in line with international standards”.

The First Minister told MSPs that Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison has responded in a 13-page letter to Ms Alsalem’s concerns, and will meet the Special Rapporteur next week.

“It is because we respect that person and the role they hold that we are treating these concerns so seriously,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“There are other voices in this debate that also speak from a lot of experience and expertise and it’s not right to dismiss them either, because they are people who work with women who are subject to male violence every single day of the week.”

The First Minister also reiterated her belief that it is predatory men who abuse women, and in tackling such behaviour, trans people must not be stigmatised.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Starmer vows Labour would bring change in Scotland without indyref2

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged change in Scotland under Labour leadership – but maintained his stance that it will not be within an independent country. The Supreme Court recently ruled that a second referendum on independence is not within the competence of the Scottish Parliament. Approval from Westminster will...
newschain

Prince of Wales to meet Joe Biden on final day of US trip

The Prince of Wales will meet US President Joe Biden on the final day of his trip to Boston. William will be greeted by Mr Biden during a visit to the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Friday, ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony in the evening. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Labour by-election win shows public are ‘fed up’ with Tories, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed Labour’s by-election victory in the City of Chester, claiming it demonstrates the public are “fed up” with the Tory Government. The party held on to the seat with a majority of 10,974, delivering a defeat to Rishi Sunak in his first electoral test as Prime Minister.
newschain

Labour retains Chester seat in blow to Sunak in first electoral test

Labour has won the City of Chester by-election, retaining the seat and delivering a defeat to Rishi Sunak in his first electoral test as Prime Minister. Local councillor Samantha Dixon re-won the seat for Labour with a 10,974 vote majority, after the contest was triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Christian Matheson, who resigned his Commons seat after complaints of “serious sexual misconduct” were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.
newschain

Action against Just Stop Oil must be ‘within the law’, says London Mayor

Sadiq Khan has warned the Government response to protest has to be “within the law”, after the Prime Minister and Home Secretary met with police chiefs in Downing Street on Thursday to discuss action by Just Stop Oil. Rishi Sunak pledged following the meeting, that police will have...
newschain

Newly elected MP says voters think it is ‘Labour’s turn’

The new MP for Chester has said voters sent a strong message that they think “it’s Labour’s turn”. Samantha Dixon, the former leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, won the seat in Thursday’s by-election, increasing the Labour majority in what was the first electoral test for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
newschain

Archbishop of Canterbury: We must not force peace on Ukraine

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said there must be “no way we force peace” in Ukraine as he warned the West has not “taken on board” that the conflict could drag on for years. Justin Welby said Russia’s “evil” invasion must not succeed.
newschain

Finnish leader warns that Russian victory would empower other aggressors

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has warned that a Russian victory over Ukraine would empower other aggressors, and urged democracies against forming “critical dependencies” on authoritarian states such as China. Ms Marin was speaking in Sydney at the end of the first-ever visit by a Finnish prime...
newschain

NHS ‘sticking plaster’ will not solve underlying recruitment problems – Starmer

Another sticking plaster on the NHS crisis will not solve the underlying workforce issues, Sir Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader has previously faced scrutiny for saying he believes the health service is recruiting too many overseas workers. During a visit to Glasgow on Friday, Sir Keir said more...
newschain

Matt Hancock’s call for dyslexia screening fails as his Bill runs out of time

Matt Hancock’s bid to ensure all children are screened for dyslexia before the end of primary school has failed after the legislation ran out of time in the Commons. In his first speech in the House of Commons since taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, the ex-health secretary presented his Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill.
newschain

Rare ivory casket adorned with medieval romantic scenes at risk of leaving UK

An “incredibly rare” French Gothic ivory casket is at risk of leaving the UK unless a buyer is found for the £1.5 million piece. It is one of only nine 14th century French composite caskets depicting medieval romantic scenes, including illustrations of wild men and mythical creatures which symbolise people living outside ‘civilised’ society.
newschain

Album released to commemorate Queen’s life, reign and funeral

An album featuring key musical moments from the Queen’s life, 70-year reign and funeral has been released by Decca Records. The label previously released recordings from the weddings of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Disc one includes songs from the Queen’s...
newschain

Full abortion services to be commissioned in Northern Ireland

Full abortion services are to be formally set up in Northern Ireland, the Government has announced. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he had written to the Department of Health in the region to commission the services in line with his statutory obligations. He said he anticipated services becoming available...
newschain

Rishi Sunak faces first by-election test as polls close in Chester

Polls have closed in Chester after people in the constituency cast votes for a new MP in Rishi Sunak’s first test at the ballot box. The contest in the City of Chester will give Labour and the Tories a glimpse into how voters are reacting to a tumultuous six months for the Government, as it is the first Westminster by-election since Boris Johnson’s defenestration and the market chaos that defined Liz Truss’s short stint in No 10.
newschain

Fresh cases of diphtheria reported at Manston asylum centre

Fresh cases of diphtheria have been found at the asylum seeker processing centre at Manston in Kent. The cases, as reported by GB News, come after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed an increase in instances of the highly contagious disease among asylum seekers arriving in the country. A...
newschain

Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after violating platform policy

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after violating the platform’s policy against inciting violence. Newly instated Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the news on Thursday. It comes after the US rapper posted a series of erratic tweets, one of which appeared to show a symbol...
newschain

Jordan Henderson using pain of England’s near misses to fuel quest for glory

Jordan Henderson is harnessing the pain of England’s near misses in their winter quest for glory in Qatar, where the vice-captain’s sole focus is on Senegal rather than a potential clash with World Cup holders France. Gareth Southgate’s men won Group B in Qatar, where the superb 6-2...
newschain

Health experts investigate Strep A cases after six children die

Health experts are investigating cases of Strep A infection after the deaths of six young children and a rise in cases. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there had been a rise in rare invasive Group A strep this year, particularly in children under 10, with five deaths of under-10s in England since September.

Comments / 0

Community Policy