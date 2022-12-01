Read full article on original website
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
BBC
Ukraine war: Animal eye packages sent to eight embassies across Europe
Parcels containing animal eyes have been sent to eight Ukrainian embassies in Europe, its foreign ministry says. "Blood-soaked" packages were found in Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Austria and Spain, it said. Czech police said packages were also found there. It is not clear who sent the packages to the...
BBC
Ukraine war: New images show Russian army facility built in occupied Mariupol
Russia is consolidating its military presence in the captured port city of Mariupol by constructing a large army facility, satellite photos released from the Earth observation company Maxar appear to show. The new, U-shaped compound sits near the centre of the city. On its roof, the red, white and blue...
BBC
Ukraine war: Price cap on Russian oil will hit Putin immediately - US
A cap on the price of Russian oil will restrict Russia's revenues for its "illegal war in Ukraine", the US says. The cap, approved by Western allies on Friday, is aimed at stopping countries paying more than $60 (£48) for a barrel of seaborne Russian crude oil. The measure...
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia demands annexations recognised before talks
Russia says the West's refusal to recognise "new territories" seized from Ukraine makes peace talks harder, after President Joe Biden indicated he would be ready to meet Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said it was open to negotiations, but not on the West's demand to pull out of Ukraine. Russia illegally...
BBC
Iran to disband morality police amid ongoing protests, says attorney general
Iran's morality police, which is tasked with enforcing the country's Islamic dress code, is being disbanded, the country's attorney general says. Mohammad Jafar Montazeri's comments, yet to be confirmed by other agencies, were made at an event on Sunday. Iran has seen months of protests over the death of a...
Switzerland could ban electric vehicle use during energy crisis: reports
Swiss officials said this week they could limit electric vehicle use during potential energy crisis this winter, along with sporting events, concerts, and cryptocurrency mining.
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
BBC
West Bank footage throws spotlight on Israel's use of lethal force
Israeli troops had entered the village warning of plans to demolish a Palestinian home. Footage shows a group of men and teenagers throwing rocks - then pulling back - as two shots ring out. Raed al-Naasan runs around a corner and collapses, blood seeping into his top, fatally wounded. He...
BBC
Ukraine war: Two generations share bed after Russian strikes
Sofia kneels in the corner of the room, making herself as small as possible. Space, or the complete lack of it, is now the constant constraint in her life. The 19-year-old is living in one single room with her boyfriend and his mother. Not only this, they're all sharing the same bed.
BBC
Fighting for Ukraine dey set to slow down for winter months - US intelligence
Di fighting for Ukraine don dey slow down and dis go likely continue in di coming winter months, US intelligence agencies believe. However, no evidence dey say resistance on di part of Ukrainian forces dey fade, US director of intelligence Avril Haines tok. She say both sides go try to...
BBC
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Dialogue held over Buckingham Palace remarks, BBC told
Dialogue is now taking place between Buckingham Palace and a black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception, the BBC understands. Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday - later likening it...
BBC
Strep A: London child among six deaths from bacterial disease
A pupil at a west London primary school has been confirmed as having died with Strep A bacterial disease. The child is one of six in England to have died after contracting the bug, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said. The pupil attended St John's School, Ealing, and...
BBC
North Korea hit with sanctions after ballistic missile tests
The US and its Asian allies have imposed sanctions on three North Korean senior officials associated with the country's recent missile tests. Pyongyang launched a record number of ballistic missiles more than 60 - this year, and tested several intercontinental ballistic missiles. Jon Il Ho, Yu Jin, and Kim Su...
BBC
'5G makes my phone pretty worthless'
In a weird way, a rock gig first led me to question the UK's 5G provision. I was at a sold-out concert at London's O2 arena, had 5G reception on my phone but was unable to share the moment on social media. I thought that was odd - 5G was...
