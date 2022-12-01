Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.27.22
DeSantis 2024 continues to gain traction, while Joel Greenberg will spend more than a decade behind bars. Florida’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law garnered plenty of attention and criticism from Democrats when it was approved during the 2022 Session. But with much of that discussion surrounding the law’s effects on LGBTQ issues in school, far fewer people probably expected “potentially canceling a Hanukkah presentation” as one of the law’s effects.
Takeaways from Tallahassee — TaxWatching the future
The turkey guys have a vision for what comes next. As members of Florida TaxWatch met in Coral Gables, piles of reports greeted guests outside ballrooms and meeting spaces at The Biltmore. But Executive Vice President Tony Carvajal repeatedly stressed the organization will update its practices, and its print output, with the times.
Lobbying compensation: Strategos Public Affairs reports $560K for Q3
The firm could have earned as much as $780,000. The five-member lobbying team at Strategos Public Affairs earned an estimated $560,000 during the third quarter of 2022. Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of minimum and maximum earnings.
Change slow in coming to South Atlantic red snapper as talks continue
There is some progress, however. With the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council (SAFMC) meeting next week, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received an update this week in Panama City on what remains the hottest topic — lack of access to the red snapper fishery. There is...
Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’
He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
Space Force launches new regional headquarters in Tampa
Florida officials have sought a Space Force headquarters since early 2019. America’s newest military branch is broadening its footprint in the Sunshine State. On Friday, Space Force opened its second regional headquarters in Tampa under U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The broadened operations at MacDill Air Force Base “will play a significant role in supporting CENTCOM’s growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings,” a Wednesday press note from the command said.
Commissioners bide time on deciding goliath grouper closures
Commissioners feel they have time to work out some of the issues involved. Florida’s wildlife Commissioners decided to hold off on making a decision that would’ve prevented catch-and–release fishing at three goliath grouper spawning aggregation sites in state waters in the Atlantic Ocean off Martin and Palm Beach counties. The prohibition would’ve been seasonal, July 15-Oct. 15 each year.
