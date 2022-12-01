Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - City Manager says Customers can Shop at Dollar General InsteadTy D.Algonac, MI
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
fox2detroit.com
Search continues for hit-and-run driver that killed 79-year-old man in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - A family continues to grieve - after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run. It's been a month -- but police are still searching for the driver who fatally struck Warren Flagg and just kept going. "These are the keys he carried every day,"...
abc12.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of three people in Flint after guns are found in vehicle
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three people were arrested on felony charges following a traffic stop and foot chase in Flint. According to Michigan State Police, troopers seized two pistols with auto-sear attachments after stoping a vehicle in Flint. Three suspects took off from the scene, but were caught after a short foot pursuit.
Fatality Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dearborn on Friday. Officials stated that the collision involved a flatbed truck and a semi-truck. Fatality is reported in this tragic crash.
1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roseville (Roseville, MI)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash early Thursday morning. The crash happened in Roseville at around 1 a.m. A Warren resident, a 48-year-old woman was driving a 2008 Ford Fusion when she lost control of the vehicle. She was entering westbound I-696 from Gratiot Avenue, according to Michigan State Police.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Man critically injured in drive-by shooting near Warren Dollar General
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened Saturday on Schoenherr Rd near Ida Street at around 2:25 pm. According to police, the victim was walking in the area with 3 other people when a dark-colored Kia...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 shot at, hurt while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Two people were shot and injured while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield late Thursday night. Southfield police say that at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1, a male and a female were driving eastbound on 10 Mile Road near Greenfield Road when they were shot at.
Detroit police officer shocked by live wire while responding to traffic crash on city's west side
A police officer is recovering after she came into contact with a live wire on Friday while at the scene of a car crash that injured five people in Detroit, authorities said.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Alleged burglar fatally shot by man who came home on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was fatally shot while allegedly breaking into a home early on Saturday, according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the home was on the 12000 block of Archdale Street near Fenkell Avenue. The man was allegedly breaking into the home around 3:30 a.m. when a 29-year-old man came home.
22-year-old man in critical condition after drive-by shootout in Warren — police searching for suspects
Police are actively investigating a midday shooting in Warren after a man was hit in the stomach by gunfire from a vehicle on Saturday. Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer told WWJ that the incident occurred around 12:25 p.m
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old passenger in joyride crash in Lincoln Park taken off life support
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Two teens and one child were killed in a crash that was live-streamed on social media three weeks ago and we’ve learned a 13-year-old that was in the passenger seat has been taken off of life support. The three young people were killed in...
1 in serious condition after drive-by shooting in Warren — police searching for suspects
Police are actively investigating a midday shooting in Warren after a man was hit in the stomach by gunfire from a vehicle on Saturday. Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer told WWJ that the incident occurred around 12:25 p.m
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
2 injured by gunfire while driving down 10 Mile in Southfield
Police are on the hunt for a suspect that they say shot and injured two people as they were driving in Southfield on Thursday night. The Southfield Police Department said the incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Detroit. The collision involved two pickup trucks. The accident happened close to Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street, west of Southfield Freeway and north of Ford Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with ethnic intimidation after antisemitic incident at Bloomfield Hills synagogue
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A Dearborn man has been arrested and charged with ethnic intimidation following an antisemitic incident at a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills. The Bloomfield Township Police Department and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office have provided an update on an antisemitic incident that took place outside of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills on Friday.
Detroit News
Motorist dead after rollover crash on I-696 near Gratiot in Roseville
A 48-year-old person from Warren is dead after the vehicle he was driving rolled over on Interstate 696 near Gratiot Avenue in Roseville early Thursday, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 1 a.m. on westbound I-696 near Gratiot, they said. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver...
A Detroit father was fatally shot by a man for letting a group of women enter an elevator first. His mother wants his assailant caught: 'My son was just being a gentleman'
"Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in, because you have hurt so many people," Rosalind Hearst said as the suspect remains at large.
Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
fox2detroit.com
Wrong-way driver crash totals family of 10's van on I-94
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - On Thanksgiving Day, Justin Goodell, his wife, and their eight kids and two dogs traveled from Kentucky to Michigan to visit family for the holiday. "On I-94 in Roseville, we were just cruising along on the interstate," Justin said. "I saw the headlights on the blue sedan. I saw it get into a head-on collision with another SUV."
Comments / 3