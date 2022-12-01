ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Mountain, NC

Jake Wells

Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday

DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
DOBSON, NC
CBS 17

1 killed in NC townhome fire: Greensboro Fire Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a town home with smoke and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Do you know the Mountain Man?

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. If you traveled the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains back in...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Outsider.com

North Carolina Officials Investigating After Three ‘Gruesome’ Dismembered Bears Found

Wildlife officials in North Carolina are investigating a gruesome case after residents in Woodfin, NC discovered three mutilated bear carcasses on private property. Wildlife Commission spokesperson Mindy Wharton told the Citizen Times that the bears’ “paws were removed and left on scene” and “there was a bucket present with bear entrails inside.” According to officials, the bears were so deteriorated that their weight and age could not be determined. It is unclear if they were adults or cubs.
WOODFIN, NC
FOX8 News

Go behind the scenes of a cougar physical at the NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — 11,000 animals live at the North Carolina Zoo. Every year the zoo staff must give each one a physical. For large and potentially dangerous animals, it takes careful preparation to keep the staff and animals safe.  In this week’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith takes us behind the scenes for a cougar […]
ASHEBORO, NC
carolinajournal.com

The NIMBYs come for North Carolina

For the better part of the past decade, residents have been fleeing high-cost, highly regulated cities like New York and San Francisco for more affordable urban areas like Charlotte and Raleigh, thus helping to fuel North Carolina’s impressive economic growth. But if “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) activists have their way, stricter building regulations — and thus unaffordable housing — may be following those new residents to our state.
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Jinks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Jinks! This fella loves pets and attention as well as scratches behind his ears. SPCA of the Triad says he's a good boy who just needs consistent structure and someone who can work with him on good manners. Jinks would make an excellent companion for...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Inside the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are only 6 of these wonderful cars in existence and they travel the country every year spreading joy, along with a lot of ketchup and mustard. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in Greensboro this weekend and they made a quick stop by WFMYNews2. "We travel...
GREENSBORO, NC
PennLive.com

N.C. winery owner calls soon-to-be released red blend the ’highest expression of everything we do’

Owner Jay Raffaldini will unveil a red blend called Patrimonio at his namesake winery in western North Carolina on the afternoon of Dec. 10. Raffaldini said the name means legacy or heritage in Italian and is designed to honor his father, whose picture is on the label. “Everything I am today was due to his inspiration and endless challenging of me to be my best no matter what I did,” Raffaldini said. “This wine is meant to be the highest expression of everything we do.”
RONDA, NC
rhinotimes.com

Several County Commissioners Expected To Swear At Next Meeting

The Guilford County commissioners only hold a regular meeting in the morning once every two years, and it’s always a very nice meeting for a number of reasons. The commissioners' meeting room in the Old Guilford County Court House usually has Christmas decorations up; the outgoing commissioners say their parting words, and the new commissioners – as well as those reelected – are sworn into office while their families stand with them.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Travel Maven

This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Tar Heel State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Elkin Tribune

Active shooter false alarm at Wilkes Central

Thursday a number of school systems across the state received similar calls to 911 that turned out to be hoaxes. Many school systems including Wilkes County reported calls claiming an active shooter on their campuses; there were no such incidents. In a brief statement from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office...
WILKES COUNTY, NC

