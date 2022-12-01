Owner Jay Raffaldini will unveil a red blend called Patrimonio at his namesake winery in western North Carolina on the afternoon of Dec. 10. Raffaldini said the name means legacy or heritage in Italian and is designed to honor his father, whose picture is on the label. “Everything I am today was due to his inspiration and endless challenging of me to be my best no matter what I did,” Raffaldini said. “This wine is meant to be the highest expression of everything we do.”

RONDA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO