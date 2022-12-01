Read full article on original website
Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)
Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
loudersound.com
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke. Dylan Gers, son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers, has released a new single, Red Skies. It's a collaboration with another son of a famous father, Noah Yorke, the offspring of Radiohead frontman Thom.
7 of the Best Concept Albums of All Time—from The Beatles, Frank Sinatra and More
With the release of Taylor Swift’s Midnights came a renewed interest in the concept record—using a central idea as a jumping-off point for a project. While an album doesn’t need an overarching theme to be a stellar body of work, there is something innately enticing about seeing what an artist can do with such parameters. Almost contradictory, musicians seem to break free of confines and soar to new heights with concept records, despite narrowing their scope.
NME
Blossoms team up with Mel C and Rick Astley at triumphant London show
Blossoms teamed up with Mel C, Rick Astley and Miles Kane during their show in London last night (December 3). The band performed a hit packed set at the O2 Brixton Academy, which also saw Mel C join them for Spice Girls cover ‘Spice Up Your Life’ while Astley played Smiths hits ‘This Charming Man’ and ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ later in the show. You can view footage of the performances below.
NME
Wolf Alice release gentle pop cover of ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’
Wolf Alice have released a cover of the Christmas classic ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’ – listen below. The band’s cover was originally recorded in 2021 as part of Apple Music’s Christmas collection that featured artists performing new versions of festive favourites. The band shared the...
NME
Axl Rose says he’ll stop tossing mic into crowd after woman claims injury at Guns N’ Roses show
Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has said he will no longer throw his microphone into the crowd at the end of the band’s concerts, after a woman claimed she was injured by the stunt at their recent show in Adelaide. The band performed in the South Australian...
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day
For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Why Peter Tork Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Was Recorded Like The Beatles’ ‘Free as a Bird’
Peter Tork compared one of The Monkees' songs from the 2010s to The Beatles' "Free as a Bird," which was The Beatles’ final top 10 hit in the United States.
EW.com
Masked Singer winner Harp on why you probably won't ever see her on Celebrity Drag Race
Warning: This article contains spoilers from the season 8 finale of The Masked Singer. The eighth season of The Masked Singer has finally reached its end. For the first time ever, the finale featured all women in its lineup — the Harp and the Lambs — and these ladies came to slay. Each finalist was tasked with two performances apiece. First, with an anthem that meant something personal to them, and then with a unique twist on a pop classic.
EW.com
The Masked Singer's Lambsreveal one of them was asked to do the show twice, and why they refused
Warning: This article contains spoilers from the season 8 finale of The Masked Singer. The Lambs have flocked off to greener pastures. The harmonious trio was the first to go home on Wednesday's jam-packed season 8 finale of The Masked Singer, which automatically meant that Harp won the season. Before she could be crowned and unmasked though, these adorable runners-up had to be revealed.
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Paul McCartney Once Said This Beatles Cover Was ‘Mind-Blowing’
Many artists have covered The Beatles over the years, and singer Paul McCartney once said this famous cover was ‘mind-blowing’
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
‘Transformers’ Heads to the ‘90s with ‘Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer
The trailer for Transformers: The Rise of the Beasts is a blast from the past. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Scraps Simon & Schuster Sale to Penguin Random House, Will Get $200M Kill FeeWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Increases Stake in Paramount Global as Streaming Wars Stay HotKorean Thriller Series 'Bargain' Coming to Paramount+ The film, inspired by the ’90s Beast Wars cartoon, stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, with Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson taking on voice roles. Peter Cullen reprises his voice role as Optimus Prime, with other stars including Tobe Nwigwe, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David...
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
John Bonham Once Explained Led Zeppelin’s Popularity in Just 60 Seconds
John Bonham once quickly explained why Led Zeppelin was so popular with music fans of the era in just 60 seconds.
Mick Jagger Had a ‘Spoilt Attitude’ and Said the ‘Most Absurd, Stupid Things’ After Bill Wyman Left the Rolling Stones, According to the Bassist
With 60 years of albums, tours, and personnel changes behind them, The Rolling Stones have said many things, some of which were ludicrous.
19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country
A world without country queen, Dolly Parton, is not a world I’d ever want to live in. A world without “Jolene,” 9:5 The Musical, the 99 track Dolly Box Set, or Dollywood seems outrageous to even consider. Her talent and kindness has touched millions and made our world a better place. But ironically enough, the country music world without Dolly actually almost existed… under her initial management at Monument Records, owner Fred Foster was doing his damnedest to make young […] The post 19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Farewell, Christine McVie, the Songbird Who Knew the Score
Christine McVie always came on like the grown-up in the room, which admittedly might not be hard to do when the room is Fleetwood Mac. But McVie was the emotional glue in a band that has spent the past 50 years breaking up over and over, the most stable, sensible, down-to-earth member of rock’s most unstable, senseless, lost-in-space circus. The universally beloved piano woman who wrote great song after great song, the one all the others got along with. Christine kept singing like the songbird who knew the score, and that’s because she always did. That’s why the world is...
