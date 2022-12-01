ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Mainly Quiet This Week; A Few Chilly Days – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, December 4

Despite a rather cold start to the day, temperatures were able to rebound quite nicely through the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. That sunshine won’t last forever, as cloud cover increases as we head into the night. A few flurries are possible at times as well, though little if anything is expected. We’ll see overnight lows in the teens to low 20s. across KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Falling temps, snow, and wind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of northern South Dakota and western Minnesota today, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m. We’ll see a little light snow fall, but with wind gusts up to 50 mph, blowing snow and reduced visibility will be a concern. A Wind Advisory will be in effect across the rest of the region from noon until 9 p.m. for those 40 to 50 mph wind gusts.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: 1983 snowfall react to snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How cold will December be?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been following model trends that have been hinting at a much colder December than average. Those models and trends have been showing up on the teleconnections, or the long-distance relationship between weather patterns. Our current La Nina pattern is just one example of a teleconnection.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Low visibility as snow moves through northern KELOLAND

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Snow is once again falling in northern KELOLAND. Winter weather advisories are in effect Friday for the northern part of South Dakota stretching from Buffalo to Aberdeen. KELOLAND meteorologists say that a combination of strong wind and low temperatures could lead to low visibility and dangerous travelling conditions for that area.
ABERDEEN, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Storm Brings Winter Conditions To Vermillion

A fast-moving weather system moved across the Vermillion area beginning early Tuesday morning, Nov. 29. By noon that day, the storm would let up, giving people a chance to clean up streets and sidewalks before another round of snow would hit.
VERMILLION, SD
kxnet.com

Wind & snow are likely, then a deep temp plunge

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — After a brief warm-up today, colder temperatures settle back in and snow chances ramp up. Light snow will begin tonight and linger into Friday. Areas under the Winter Weather Advisory could see gusts up to 50 MPH which will create blowing and drifting snow problems. New snowfall totals will be around a trace to 2″. Look for temperatures to fall throughout Friday to the single digits by late afternoon.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

What to expect for month of December

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now in meteorological winter, and while the temperatures will waffle back in the short term, we may have more substantial cold on the way. Strong south winds helped temperatures return above average in southeast KELOLAND on this December 1st day. But don’t get used to the warmer-than-average air.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Icy street in Sioux Falls cause fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions

Sioux Falls, South Dakota — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. KELO Radio reports shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Idaho State Journal

Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning

Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
POCATELLO, ID
southdakotasearchlight.com

Drought causing more minerals to enter Sioux Falls drinking water source

A state water quality report says the part of the Big Sioux River that Sioux Falls uses for drinking water contains dissolved solids beyond the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. A city water official says the drought is causing the uptick in minerals, like salt. The state Department...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: December 4th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting Streets of Bethlehem, a family-friendly interactive drama about the night Jesus was born. Visitors can walk through the Bethlehem marketplace and also see live animals and visit the nativity. The hours are from 1-4 p.m. It’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD

South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2022 Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eagerly awaited return of Josh Hayes’ annual Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map is here. For the past few years, Hayes has been taking the time to track down individual Christmas light hotspots in the city and chart them out on a map for a scenic yet efficient route.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NBCMontana

Winter storm arrives tomorrow; travel impacts expected through Friday

WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains from 5 AM Wednesday through 6AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region from 11 PM to midnight Thursday night. Heavy...
MONTANA STATE

