KELOLAND TV
Mainly Quiet This Week; A Few Chilly Days – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, December 4
Despite a rather cold start to the day, temperatures were able to rebound quite nicely through the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. That sunshine won’t last forever, as cloud cover increases as we head into the night. A few flurries are possible at times as well, though little if anything is expected. We’ll see overnight lows in the teens to low 20s. across KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Very cold start to the day: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, December 3
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — The weekend is starting off very cold. We have wind chill values in the minus teens and 20s across KELOLAND for this Saturday morning. Eastern KELOLAND is waking up to a west wind that will switch to the south throughout the day. We...
KELOLAND TV
Warming up slightly for tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, December 3
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We did warm up nicely after a very cold start this morning. Afternoon temperatures did hit the 20s and 30s in eastern KELOLAND with 30s nearing 40° in western South Dakota. We have had mostly clear skies and a lighter breeze. We...
dakotanewsnow.com
Falling temps, snow, and wind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of northern South Dakota and western Minnesota today, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m. We’ll see a little light snow fall, but with wind gusts up to 50 mph, blowing snow and reduced visibility will be a concern. A Wind Advisory will be in effect across the rest of the region from noon until 9 p.m. for those 40 to 50 mph wind gusts.
KELOLAND TV
Windy and cold to start the weekend: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, December 2
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — People are enjoying the wintery conditions at Terry Peak today. Light snowfall, cold temperatures, and windy weather makes for a great day in winter sports. Afternoon temperatures are in the teens and 20s today. We also have snow falling in much of central and western KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: 1983 snowfall react to snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983...
KELOLAND TV
How cold will December be?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been following model trends that have been hinting at a much colder December than average. Those models and trends have been showing up on the teleconnections, or the long-distance relationship between weather patterns. Our current La Nina pattern is just one example of a teleconnection.
KELOLAND TV
Low visibility as snow moves through northern KELOLAND
MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Snow is once again falling in northern KELOLAND. Winter weather advisories are in effect Friday for the northern part of South Dakota stretching from Buffalo to Aberdeen. KELOLAND meteorologists say that a combination of strong wind and low temperatures could lead to low visibility and dangerous travelling conditions for that area.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Storm Brings Winter Conditions To Vermillion
A fast-moving weather system moved across the Vermillion area beginning early Tuesday morning, Nov. 29. By noon that day, the storm would let up, giving people a chance to clean up streets and sidewalks before another round of snow would hit.
kxnet.com
Wind & snow are likely, then a deep temp plunge
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — After a brief warm-up today, colder temperatures settle back in and snow chances ramp up. Light snow will begin tonight and linger into Friday. Areas under the Winter Weather Advisory could see gusts up to 50 MPH which will create blowing and drifting snow problems. New snowfall totals will be around a trace to 2″. Look for temperatures to fall throughout Friday to the single digits by late afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
What to expect for month of December
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now in meteorological winter, and while the temperatures will waffle back in the short term, we may have more substantial cold on the way. Strong south winds helped temperatures return above average in southeast KELOLAND on this December 1st day. But don’t get used to the warmer-than-average air.
kiwaradio.com
Icy street in Sioux Falls cause fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions
Sioux Falls, South Dakota — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. KELO Radio reports shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
southdakotasearchlight.com
Drought causing more minerals to enter Sioux Falls drinking water source
A state water quality report says the part of the Big Sioux River that Sioux Falls uses for drinking water contains dissolved solids beyond the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. A city water official says the drought is causing the uptick in minerals, like salt. The state Department...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 4th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting Streets of Bethlehem, a family-friendly interactive drama about the night Jesus was born. Visitors can walk through the Bethlehem marketplace and also see live animals and visit the nativity. The hours are from 1-4 p.m. It’s...
KELOLAND TV
Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
KELOLAND TV
2022 Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eagerly awaited return of Josh Hayes’ annual Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map is here. For the past few years, Hayes has been taking the time to track down individual Christmas light hotspots in the city and chart them out on a map for a scenic yet efficient route.
kelo.com
Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
NBCMontana
Winter storm arrives tomorrow; travel impacts expected through Friday
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains from 5 AM Wednesday through 6AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region from 11 PM to midnight Thursday night. Heavy...
